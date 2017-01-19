Transport
Nippon Express obtains medical GDP certification at India’s Hyderabad airport2019/11/28 14:45
Japan’s NYK Line allies with Indonesia state-run Pertamina in LNG transport2019/11/27 18:03
Mitsui, M’bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia2019/11/14 16:26
Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan’s top electric bus maker2019/11/13 15:16
Logistics firm Aichi Kaiun sets up Malaysian unit to ship biomass fuels to Japan2019/11/12 12:53KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese marine transporter Aichi Kaiun Co. has opened a Malaysian unit to ship residual palm tree waste to Japan to meet growing demand for renewable energy sources.
Water supply disruption continues at Haneda airport2019/11/7 17:30
Japan’s Konoike, Philippines’ MacroAsia tie up for airport operation2019/11/6 15:37
Direct Sendai-Bangkok flights resume after 5-yr hiatus2019/10/31 9:18
Suburban Manila airport to open next month, a move to ease congestion at main terminal complex2019/10/30 19:26
Indonesian report on Lion Air crash faults Boeing, airline2019/10/28 9:17
Japan-based Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore2019/10/25 18:11
Sumitomo Corp. to open consumer goods warehouse near Jakarta2019/10/24 15:09
NEC to test on-demand bus booking in Singapore, debut set for world transportation event2019/10/17 16:24
Senko, MK Restaurant open cold storage warehouse east of Bangkok2019/10/9 13:54
Denso and affiliate starts try out cold-storage transport service in Indonesia2019/10/1 16:50JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp. and its affiliate Global Mobility Service (GMS) began testing a temperature-controlled small cargo delivery service in Indonesia on Tuesday in a bid to meet local transport demand and help drivers.
Hitachi starts shipping 130 cars for 25 trains to Bangkok Red Lines2019/9/27 18:39
Toshiba receives $108 mil. electric equipment order from Taiwan High Speed Rail2019/9/25 15:56
Nippon Express to buy stake in Indian firm to expand local network2019/9/24 15:33NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s largest logistics firm Nippon Express Co. will acquire a 22 percent stake in a logistics arm of India’s largest retail conglomerate, Future Group, to broaden its customer base.
Co-sourcing firm F&P opens office and freezer/refrigerated warehouse in Yangon2019/9/17 16:30
Peach Aviation 1st Japanese carrier to drop S. Korea flights amid row2019/8/30 15:50
Over 230 flights canceled in Hong Kong as protests continue2019/8/13 9:29
NEC unveils flying car prototype using its communications technology2019/8/6 9:45
Hyundai Glovis opens its first SE Asia logistics office in Vietnam2019/7/29 12:57SEOUL, NNA - Hyundai Glovis Co., the logistics unit of Hyundai Motor Group, has launched its first Southeast Asian subsidiary in Vietnam to broaden its global reach and expand its presence in the region.
Alps Logistics of Japan expands warehouse space in Thailand for electronics and auto parts makers2019/7/19 15:31
Daiwa House launches 1st logistics base in Vietnam2019/7/16 17:32
Japanese logistics firm Katolec to open distribution center in Vietnam next year2019/7/11 15:28
Sumitomo tapping port operation business in Vietnam2019/7/10 16:55
Japan’s Kawasaki Kisen to set up joint shipping company with Taiwan firms2019/7/2 17:28TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese maritime transport giant Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. is planning to set up a joint-venture shipping company with three Taiwan firms to expand their coal and liquefied natural gas carrying capacity.
Nippon Express establishes China-Europe rail cargo service2019/6/11 16:57TOKYO, NNA - Nippon Express Co., Japan’s largest logistics firm, has launched a service that will allow customers to move cargo from China to Europe via rail, providing an alternative to air and marine transport offerings.
Japan firm opens logistics center in southern Vietnam2019/6/10 15:58
Hankyu Hanshin Express to launch transport unit in Bangkok2019/5/31 17:19TOKYO, NNA - Japanese logistics firm Hankyu Hanshin Express Ltd. will launch an independent domestic delivery service in Thailand on Saturday, aiming to reduce outsourcing costs as local demand grows.
Hitachi to roll out haulage truck-sharing service in Thailand2019/5/30 18:32BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese electronics and infrastructure systems giant Hitachi Ltd. will launch a haulage vehicle-sharing service in Thailand next month, taking advantage of its expertise in big data analysis and artificial intelligence technology.
Daiwa Logistics opens Ho Chi Minh City office to meet Japanese delivery needs in SE Asia2019/5/30 15:01HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Daiwa Logistics Co. has opened its first overseas representative office in Ho Chi Minh City to better serve specific transportation needs of mainly Japanese customers in Southeast Asia.
Japan’s Suzue expanding Yangon warehouse fivefold2019/5/22 18:18BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese logistics firm Suzue Corp. is increasing the size of its warehouse in Yangon by five times to meet growing transport demand in Southeast Asia’s emerging economy.
Taiwan’s Yang Ming to charter 4 containerships from Japanese shipowner Shoei2019/4/12 14:39TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. will charter four new vessels from Japanese shipowner Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. to help the world’s eighth-largest containership company modernize its fleet in addition to the five it has already contracted.
Hong Kong’s Kerry Logistics developing Vientiane dry port to link China with SE Asia2019/4/9 15:15HONG KONG, NNA – Hong Kong-based Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. will develop a dry port trans-shipment center in the Laotian capital, Vientiane, seeking to expand intermodal transportation between China and Southeast Asia.
Japan to train India’s national railway officials to improve safety2019/3/5 16:32
Nippon Express to open multi-purpose warehouse near Phnom Penh2019/2/21 12:53PHNOM PENH, NNA – Japan’s largest logistics firm Nippon Express Co. will open a multi-purpose warehouse near the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh in December to meet diversifying customer needs, people familiar with the matter told NNA.
China Airlines pilots agree to end week-long strike2019/2/15 13:22TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s largest carrier China Airlines Ltd. on Thursday signed an agreement with its pilots to end their week-long walkout over issues about job security and working conditions.
Indonesia’s low-cost Citilink carrier offers free Wi-Fi on Bali flights2019/1/18 13:54JAKARTA, NNA - Citilink Indonesia, the low-cost carrier subsidiary of PT Garuda Indonesia, has launched a free Wi-Fi service for passengers on flights between Jakarta and Bali.
Hong Kong Q4 air trade index in sharp drop amid U.S.-China trade row2018/11/08 16:25HONG KONG, NNA – Hong Kong’s air trade outlook index plunged in the October-December quarter, a peak shipment season, as the U.S.- China trade dispute is generating uncertainty over global growth and trade.
Japan's Yazaki offers truck transport matching service in Thailand2018/10/26 15:45BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese firms Yazaki Energy Systems Inc. and Tr@box Inc. have launched an online truck transport matching service in Thailand with local company DTC Enterprise Co.
H.K. airline "regrets" data breach affecting 9.4 mil. passengers2018/10/26 11:08HONG KONG, Kyodo - Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways said Thursday it "regrets" that the personal information of 9.4 million passengers was exposed in a data breach now under police investigation.
Cathay Pacific hit by data breach affecting 9.4 mil. passengers2018/10/25 12:00HONG KONG, Kyodo - Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways said late Wednesday that the personal information of 9.4 million of its passengers was exposed in a data breach that is currently under police investigation.
China leads alternate logistics route from Japan to Europe2018/10/15 13:12TOKYO/CHONGQING, China, NNA - Japanese and Chinese logistics firms are paving the way for an alternative route to ship cargo from Japan to Europe in a shorter time than by sea by exploiting China's "Belt and Road Initiative" designed to improve regional cooperation and connectivity.
S. Korea airport operator wins terminal management deal in Kuwait2018/7/11 12:40SEOUL, NNA - The operator of South Korea's largest international airport has clinched a deal to manage a terminal building at Kuwait International Airport, marking its biggest overseas order in a decade.
Ryobi opens warehouse in Myanmar to launch logistics services2018/6/19 12:12YANGON, NNA - Japan's transport and logistics group Ryobi Holdings Co. is opening a large-scale cold storage warehouse in Myanmar to initiate logistics services in the emerging Southeast Asian country.
Nippon Express allowed free transport across 5 Mekong states2018/6/15 11:40BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's leading logistics service provider Nippon Express Co. has obtained a cross-border land transport license requiring no transshipment in five countries on the Indochinese Peninsula, catering to increasing demand for trucking across states sharing the Mekong River.
Yusen Logistics acquires Taiwan firm to enhance car parts service2018/6/13 12:44TAIPEI, NNA - Japan's Yusen Logistics Co. has taken over a Taiwanese logistics firm to enhance services in the automobile parts aftermarket field on the back of growing sales of imported vehicles on the island.
Japan's cold chain logistics empowers Myanmar strawberry farmers2018/6/7 14:52PYIN OO LWIN, Myanmar, NNA - Japanese cold chain logistics expertise is buoying the spirits of strawberry farmers in Myanmar, radically reducing damage from poor transportation methods and heat before their produce is delivered to consumers in commercial capital Yangon.
Japan's logistics giant Senko, Thai firm tie up on cold chain business2018/6/6 12:45BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's leading logistics company Senko Group Holdings Co. has tied up with a local firm to launch a full-scale cold chain business in Thailand, catering to a growing demand from food and food-related sectors.
Japan shipper K Line opens new crew training facility in Philippines2018/3/8 13:53MANILA, NNA - Japanese shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. has opened a new crew training facility in the Philippines to meet increasing demand for Filipino seafarers along with its planned fleet expansion.
Japan's Yamato enters into logistics joint venture in Myanmar2018/2/5 13:09YANGON, NNA - Japan's Yamato Holdings Co. plans to provide logistics services in Myanmar through a joint venture established with a local partner, aiming to capitalize on growing trade and road transport demand from foreign companies.
Yusen Logistics ready for integrated halal distribution in Indonesia2018/1/12 13:47JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's Yusen Logistics Co. has obtained a halal certificate for its warehouse operation in Indonesia following a similar license for its sea and air transport operations in Jakarta, making it ready to provide integrated halal logistics services in the country.
Japan's Kamigumi to establish bulk terminal operation JV in Myanmar2017/12/15 13:25YANGON, NNA - Japanese logistics company Kamigumi Co. will establish a joint venture to operate a bulk terminal at Thilawa port on the outskirt of Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon with a local partner by year-end.
Japan shipper K Line starts car distribution services in Philippines2017/12/8 13:06MANILA, NNA - Japanese shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. has launched automobile logistics services in the Philippines in a bid to capitalize on robust auto sales in the country.
Mitsubishi Logistics opens 2nd distribution center in Indonesia2017/10/25 12:22BEKASI, Indonesia, NNA - Mitsubishi Logistics Corp. has set up its second Indonesian distribution center outside Jakarta featuring a warehouse with four temperature zones.
Yusen Logistics gets halal license for Jakarta sea, air transport2017/10/20 12:54JAKARTA, NNA - Yusen Logistics Co. of Tokyo has obtained a halal certificate for its sea and air transport of food, medicine and cosmetics at seaports and airports in Jakarta, becoming the first Japanese firm to do so.
Yamato to start chilled delivery service from Japan to Thailand2017/4/6 17:31BANGKOK, NNA - Yamato Transport Co., Japan's leading door-to-door parcel delivery provider, will launch a service this month to deliver from Japan to Thailand chilled and frozen products, to capitalize on growing demand for Japanese farm and marine products and other goods.
Peach Aviation to start 1st nonstop Okinawa-Bangkok flight2017/1/19 16:01BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese budget carrier Peach Aviation Ltd. will next month launch a direct service between Bangkok and Naha, capital of Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa, in its bid to enter the Southeast Asian air passenger market.