Yokogawa Electric to invest in fund of funds to collaborate with Indian startups

(Photo courtesy of LG Uplus Corp)
LG Uplus provides VR entertainment service for hotel vacationers

South Korea Tech

17 HOURS AGO

Japan to discuss travel ban easing with China, South Korea, others

Japan Economy

17 HOURS AGO

Toyota Motor Thailand President Michinobu Sugata poses with Corolla Cross SUV on July 9, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Motor Thailand)
Toyota’s Corolla Cross SUV makes global debut in Thailand

Thailand Auto

17 HOURS AGO

Tokyu Construction to buy Singapore design firm in 1st overseas M&A

Singapore Construction

18 HOURS AGO

JAL chartered flight carrying businesspeople takes off for China

Japan Transport

18 HOURS AGO

Philippines woos other investors for airport facelift after consortium fails

Philippines Infrastructure

18 HOURS AGO

Tokyo's daily coronavirus cases hit new record of 243

Japan Society

18 HOURS AGO

%Arabica cafe opens at Iconsiam.(Photo courtesy of Asiamix)
Kyoto-based cafe %Arabica debuts in Thailand

Thailand Restaurant

19 HOURS AGO

Pulmuone signs deal to commercialize BlueNalu's cell-based seafood in S. Korea

South Korea Food

21 HOURS AGO

HEADLINES

Tokyo Century launches fixed-rate, flexible car-leasing service in Thailand Nippon Paint enters personal protective equipment market in India amid COVID-19 pandemic Aeon Mall to open office-mall complex in Hanoi in late 2022 NTT Data, LeapThought NZ to help digitize construction sector in Singapore
Women’s footwear vender Amagasa entering Indonesian e-commerce market Japan’s PHC takes over Singapore’s SciMed to boost life sciences biz in Asia
Japan’s food packing, weighing equipment maker Ishida opens tech lab in Bangkok
Japanese building automation equipment maker Azbil to ramp up output in China
FEATURES

Slow recovery for Malaysian mall REITS, 15% retail shops to close down
By Charlotte Chong KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - As the COVID-19 movement control order (MCO) started t...
Will Philippine plan to tax digital services rescue or hurt pandemic-savaged economy?
By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – Like many countries, taxing the digital economy has been on the...
Taiwan firms invest less in China, turn to home and SE Asia
By Gloria Cho TAIPEI, NNA – Sino-U.S. trade and technology disputes coupled with the fallout...
World's biggest glove maker Malaysia sees 15% growth in 2020
By Charlotte Chong KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - As country economies and countless businesses are taki...
Thai lingerie makers boost online presence, produce face masks
By Chalermlapvoraboon Valaiporn BANGKOK, NNA— As undergarment companies went online to boost ...
Huge surge in e-payments during Philippine lockdown
By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA - Before the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of Filipino...
Correct: Philippine reforms push for corporate tax cut but incentive changes spook foreigners
By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – To help companies recover and attract foreign investors aim...
Nissan falls behind rivals in industry's critical transition period
By Junko Horiuchi TOKYO, Kyodo - Despite Nissan Motor Co.'s latest efforts to become more cos...
Sino-U.S. strains over Hong Kong may ignite tensions in East Asia
By Tomoyuki Tachikawa BEIJING/TOKYO, Kyodo - Tensions in East Asia are certain to escalate late...
China may focus more on employment than on growth amid virus pandemic
By Tomoyuki Tachikawa BEIJING, Kyodo - China is expected to be forced to place more emphasis on t...
Malaysians snap up instant noodles for lockdown meals
By Charlotte Chong When times are down, sales of instant noodles go up. And this has been...
Surge in courier services as Indonesians observe fasting and quarantine
By Merliyani Pertiwi JAKARTA, NNA – While millions of Indonesians stay at home in the past fe...
Japan's initial goal of V-shaped recovery not on horizon
By Keita Nakamura TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan could fall into an even deeper recession after its econ...
TSMC’s expanding chip production makes Taiwan world’s largest market for equipment purchases
By Gloria Cho TAIPEI, NNA—Taiwan is expected to remain the world’s largest semiconductor manu...
Thais adjust daily life to new normal that prioritizes public health
By Chananthorn Kamjan BANGKOK, Kyodo - With an array of social restrictions imposed to curb the ...
Filipino remittances expect worst-ever 20% fall on pandemic
By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – After hitting a record high of $33.5 billion in 2019, perso...
2 Japanese food makers in India resume production amid lockdown
By Yukiko Amano NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese rice cracker giant Kameda Seika Co. ...
India auto dealers see sales plunge off the cliff on pandemic-driven lockdown
By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA- Hit by an unprecedented double whammy of economic slowdown and pa...
Many Malaysia SMEs will go bust, government help inadequate, warn business leaders
By Charlotte Chong The Malaysian government has rushed out not one but two stimulus packages to...
