Yokogawa Electric to invest in fund of funds to collaborate with Indian startups

HEADLINES
Tokyo Century launches fixed-rate, flexible car-leasing service in Thailand Nippon Paint enters personal protective equipment market in India amid COVID-19 pandemic Aeon Mall to open office-mall complex in Hanoi in late 2022 NTT Data, LeapThought NZ to help digitize construction sector in Singapore
Women’s footwear vender Amagasa entering Indonesian e-commerce market Japan’s PHC takes over Singapore’s SciMed to boost life sciences biz in Asia
Japan’s food packing, weighing equipment maker Ishida opens tech lab in Bangkok
Japanese building automation equipment maker Azbil to ramp up output in China
FEATURES
By Charlotte Chong KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - As the COVID-19 movement control order (MCO) started t...
By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – Like many countries, taxing the digital economy has been on the...
By Gloria Cho TAIPEI, NNA – Sino-U.S. trade and technology disputes coupled with the fallout...
By Charlotte Chong KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - As country economies and countless businesses are taki...
By Chalermlapvoraboon Valaiporn BANGKOK, NNA— As undergarment companies went online to boost ...
By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA - Before the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of Filipino...
By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – To help companies recover and attract foreign investors aim...
By Junko Horiuchi TOKYO, Kyodo - Despite Nissan Motor Co.'s latest efforts to become more cos...
By Tomoyuki Tachikawa BEIJING/TOKYO, Kyodo - Tensions in East Asia are certain to escalate late...
By Tomoyuki Tachikawa BEIJING, Kyodo - China is expected to be forced to place more emphasis on t...
By Charlotte Chong When times are down, sales of instant noodles go up. And this has been...
By Merliyani Pertiwi JAKARTA, NNA – While millions of Indonesians stay at home in the past fe...
By Keita Nakamura TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan could fall into an even deeper recession after its econ...
By Gloria Cho TAIPEI, NNA—Taiwan is expected to remain the world’s largest semiconductor manu...
By Chananthorn Kamjan BANGKOK, Kyodo - With an array of social restrictions imposed to curb the ...
By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – After hitting a record high of $33.5 billion in 2019, perso...
By Yukiko Amano NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese rice cracker giant Kameda Seika Co. ...
By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA- Hit by an unprecedented double whammy of economic slowdown and pa...
By Charlotte Chong The Malaysian government has rushed out not one but two stimulus packages to...