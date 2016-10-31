Thailand
Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand2019/11/28 11:42TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity at its Thailand plants for clients who wish to avoid tariffs imposed by the United States on exports from China, the fallout from a protracted trade dispute.
Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana2019/11/27 15:09
Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand2019/11/26 17:40
A.P. Honda launches pilot electric bike sharing at Bangkok university2019/11/20 12:48
Mitsui to build new gas-fired power plant in Thailand2019/11/19 15:28
Mitsubishi Chemical to consolidate 3 Thai, Taiwan units each to streamline operations2019/11/18 15:16BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s largest chemical maker Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. will consolidate three Thai and Taiwan subsidiaries each as early as in April 2020 as part of its efforts to restructure group arms at home and abroad.
Struggling engineering firm Chiyoda to close Thai subsidiary2019/11/18 15:13BANGKOK, NNA – Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. will liquidate its Thai subsidiary as part of its restructuring plans after suffering a massive loss in the last financial year.
Thailand’s AWC achieves Q3 turnaround, to invest 1.82 billion in more hotels, malls2019/11/15 17:13
Mazda launches flagship CX-8 SUV in growing Thai market2019/11/13 17:46
Electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo to build cabinet plant in Thailand2019/11/8 18:16BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo Corp. will build a cabinet and electronic enclosures plant in Thailand with a local partner, shifting from sales of imported products to further penetrate the regional market.
Thailand’s Central Group to invest 20 bil baht in hotels, malls development abroad2019/11/6 16:28
Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics2019/11/5 18:22
Kyocera relocates automotive electronics output from China to Thailand to avoid higher U.S. tariffs2019/11/5 12:22BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese electronics parts maker Kyocera Corp. has relocated part of its automotive camera modules and displays production from China to Thailand to avoid the possible imposition of higher U.S. tariffs.
Direct Sendai-Bangkok flights resume after 5-yr hiatus2019/10/31 9:18
Bridgestone opens 1st mega tire plant in Asia outside Japan2019/10/29 20:17
Thai business consortium signs deal to build railway linking 3 greater Bangkok airports2019/10/29 6:14
Hitachi Chemical to set up new Thai unit to integrate lead-acid car battery business2019/10/28 16:09BANGKOK, NNA - Japan’s Hitachi Chemical Co. will set up a wholly-owned manufacturing and marketing subsidiary in Thailand to integrate its automotive lead-acid battery business in Southeast Asia.
Dowa to boost recycling, waste management business in Thailand2019/10/25 16:20BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese nonferrous metal maker Dowa Holdings Co. will beef up its environmental management operations in Thailand by recycling waste batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles.
Thai industry federation trims auto output forecast on trade spat, currency strength2019/10/21 18:03BANGKOK, NNA – Thailand’s industry lobby group has trimmed its annual automobile production forecast for this year to 2 million vehicles due mainly to the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute and strength of the Thai baht currency.
Thailand’s Central Pattana invests 22 bil baht to open, renovate mega malls2019/10/21 14:19
Japan’s Topcon to help Thailand promote smart agriculture, increase productivity2019/10/18 17:58
Toyota launches Kinto auto leasing packages in Thailand, a first for SE Asia2019/10/17 14:58BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese giant automaker Toyota Motor Corp. has launched a flat-rate auto leasing service in Thailand to attract a growing number of consumers who prefer not to buy cars.
Japanese coffee chain Komeda Holdings lays plans for outlets in Thailand, Myanmar2019/10/15 17:06BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese coffee shop chain operator Komeda Holdings Co. is planning to open outlets in Thailand and Myanmar next year, a move that would expand its overseas network from existing stores in mainland China and Taiwan.
Japan, Thai developers selling prime condos in central Bangkok2019/10/11 17:32
Business consulting and training firm HR Institute creates Thai subsidiary2019/10/10 18:20
Japan’s Fourdigit sets up its 1st foreign web design subsidiary in Thailand2019/10/9 20:25BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese web design and management firm Fourdigit Inc. has set up its first overseas digital design subsidiary in Thailand to tap the growing demand for user-experience, or UX, design in Southeast Asia.
Senko, MK Restaurant open cold storage warehouse east of Bangkok2019/10/9 13:54
Taiwan’s Quanta to build production base in SE Asia amid U.S.-China trade row2019/10/7 20:46TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s major electronics manufacturing service firm Quanta Computer Inc. will establish a production base in Thailand to avoid possible higher U.S. tariffs on laptop computers shipped from China.
Murata builds 2 plants in Thailand for smartphone, car components2019/10/7 16:10
Fujifilm, Mahidol Univ. open medical imaging tech training center2019/10/7 14:31
Thai conglomerate to open Centara hotel in Osaka in 20232019/10/3 16:52
Hitachi starts shipping 130 cars for 25 trains to Bangkok Red Lines2019/9/27 18:39
NTT Data to buy Thai data analytic/digital consulting firm Locus Telecommunication2019/9/25 17:26BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese IT service provider NTT Data Corp. will wholly acquire Thailand’s Locus Telecommunication Inc. to strengthen its market position in the country where an ambitious high-growth strategy is underway.
Thailand to spend 6.6 bln USD on R&D investments this year2019/9/24 13:36BANGKOK, VNA - Thailand’s research and development (R&D) investments are expected to amount to 200 billion THB (6.6 billion USD) this year, up 32 percent from 2018, according to the country’s Office of the National Science Technology and Innovation Policy Office.
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand2019/9/17 15:16
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 20202019/9/13 15:48
Teijin opens resin compound plant, tech center in Thailand2019/9/11 15:02
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research2019/9/6 15:04
Toyota unveils Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand2019/9/5 16:09
Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd Thai plant to expand contract manufacturing2019/9/5 13:31BANGKOK, NNA - Japan’s Kaga Electronics Co. will launch a second production plant in Thailand to expand its contract manufacturing business in Southeast Asia in response to growing customer demand.
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand for vehicles2019/9/4 18:48
Toyota plugs into hybrid-vehicle battery recycling in Thailand2019/9/2 17:42
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey2019/9/2 17:00
Hotel Nikko to open in industrial zone in Thailand2019/8/30 16:25
Fujitsu Thai unit begins selling scanners directly to corporate clients2019/8/29 16:44
Kubota’s Thai unit aims for 100 bil. baht sales by 20242019/8/29 14:53
Japan’s Kanebo Cosmetics to launch global brand Freeplus in Thailand, expand in SE Asia2019/8/21 17:25
Toyota launches new “Majesty” luxury vans in Thailand2019/8/19 16:12
Tepco unit set up in Thailand to offer services to Japan firms2019/8/14 15:19
Thailand’s Osotspa to buy 51% stake in Japanese venture Asia Vending Machine Operation2019/8/13 15:45BANGKOK, NNA - Thailand’s long-established energy drinks maker, Osotspa Public Co., will buy a 51-percent stake in a Japanese-owned local vending machine operator to expand sales channels.
Japan steelmaker to set up new plant for auto material in Thailand2019/8/9 18:59BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese specialty steel manufacturer Daido Steel Co. will launch a plant in Thailand through a joint venture to be created by its subsidiaries to manufacture steel bar for the local auto industry, capitalizing on growing demand for highly functional auto parts materials in Southeast Asia.
Bank of Thailand unexpectedly cuts rate for 1st time in 4 years amid slowing economy2019/8/8 10:08
Japan firms’ sentiment in Thailand turns negative on U.S.-China row2019/8/7 18:33
Japan realtor joins Thai project as 1st overseas condo business2019/8/5 16:22
Thailand July inflation picks up but remains below target2019/8/2 20:01
Mitsubishi to make plug-in hybrids in Thailand from 20212019/8/1 14:20
Japanese developer List Group targets luxury condo market in Thailand’s capital2019/7/26 14:51
Toyota retains forecast Thai car sales will drop this year in global slowdown2019/7/25 14:15
Honda to launch collaborative scooter model with messaging app provider Line2019/7/24 10:38
Japanese marine products maker Kyokuyo sets up Thai unit to produce boiled and grilled fish2019/7/23 16:45BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese marine products maker Kyokuyo Co. has expanded its operation in Thailand by setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary near the capital city of Bangkok to produce such seafood items as boiled and grilled fish.
Thailand June exports continue to slump on U.S.-China trade row2019/7/23 11:57BANGKOK, NNA – Exports from Thailand in June posted the fourth straight month of year-on-year declines in light of slowing global demand amid the U.S.-China trade spat, prompting a senior Commerce Ministry official to project nearly flat export growth for the whole of 2019.
Thailand’s Mos Burger boosted by a capital injection2019/7/22 11:12
Alps Logistics of Japan expands warehouse space in Thailand for electronics and auto parts makers2019/7/19 15:31
Thailand’s June car sales suffer first drop in over 2 years on tighter loans2019/7/19 14:08BANGKOK, NNA – New vehicle sales in Thailand posted the first year-on-year decline in 30 months in June amid central bank efforts to curb car loans after last year’s spurt pushed up household debt.
Ube Industries to double polyurethane material output in Thailand to supply China, SE Asia2019/7/18 18:41BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese chemical company Ube Industries Ltd., will double its production capacity of polycarbonate diol (PCD), a raw material of polyurethane, at a plant operated by its Thai subsidiary, UBE Fine Chemicals (Asia) Co., in response to continuing growth in demand in Asia, mainly China.
Osaka Gas to supply solar power in Thailand2019/7/4 17:29BANGKOK, NNA - Osaka Gas Co. will this month form a joint venture in Thailand to supply solar power, marking its debut as a renewable energy supplier in Southeast Asia.
Thai CPI sinks to 4-month low in June on lower fuel prices2019/7/1 19:53
Thai electric utility PEA to help install Nissan EV chargers for home use2019/7/1 19:14
Sojitz, Saha Group team up to draw tenants to industrial parks2019/7/1 15:46
Fuji Xerox closing Thai recycling plant due to import ban on e-waste2019/6/27 16:32
Thai central bank retains key rate, revises down 2019 growth outlook2019/6/27 13:04
Japan’s Creed teams up with Thai realtor Altitude Development2019/6/26 12:57
Thailand May exports drop most in 3 years on weak global demand, strong baht2019/6/24 15:53
PREVIEW: Thailand central bank seen holding rate this year to keep financial stability2019/6/20 17:00
Japan’s Toppan sets up Thai unit for digital marketing solutions2019/6/17 15:28BANGKOK, NNA - Toppan Printing Co. has launched a Thai unit to provide Japanese and local firms in Southeast Asia with marketing solutions through its digital technology.
Thailand’s May car output slides on slower global growth, poor crops2019/6/14 14:37BANGKOK, NNA – Thailand’s vehicle production posted the first drop in eight months in May amid slowing global growth caused by the U.S.-China trade dispute and due to lower demand from drought-hit farmers, data from the Federation of Thai Industries released Thursday showed.
Thailand ready to resume EU trade talks suspended after 2014 coup: press reports2019/6/13 18:01BANGKOK, NNA – Thailand expects to resume free trade negotiations with the European Union this year after electing a civilian government in March, according to local press reports. The talks were suspended due to the military coup in the country in 2014.
Thailand bad consumer debt climbs to highest in 3 years in Q12019/6/12 15:37BANGKOK, NNA - Non-performing loans owed by households in Thailand climbed to the highest level in three years, official data showed, prompting the nation’s economic policy advisory body to call on the government to take action to curtail the burgeoning debt.
Thailand’s new parliament elects junta leader Prayuth as prime minister2019/6/6 14:26
Online English school RareJob to buy stake in Thailand’s Globish to tap SE Asian market2019/6/5 19:35BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese online English school operator RareJob Inc. is buying a stake in Globish Academia (Thailand) Co. as part of its global partnership expansion plan.
Thailand May CPI slows to 3-month low on energy drop; food, transport lead y/y rise2019/6/5 18:00
Sumitomo Forestry to launch large-scale housing project in Thailand2019/6/5 9:06BANGKOK, NNA - Sumitomo Forestry Co. will start a large-scale housing project near Bangkok with a Thai partner in a bid to expand its overseas operations.
Mitsui Chemicals to boost polypropylene compound output in Thailand2019/6/3 14:54TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese chemical products maker Mitsui Chemicals Inc. will boost polypropylene compound output in Thailand to meet a rising global need for lightweight automobiles.
Hankyu Hanshin Express to launch transport unit in Bangkok2019/5/31 17:19TOKYO, NNA - Japanese logistics firm Hankyu Hanshin Express Ltd. will launch an independent domestic delivery service in Thailand on Saturday, aiming to reduce outsourcing costs as local demand grows.
Hitachi group wins large building facilities order for Thai airport2019/5/31 13:56
Hitachi to roll out haulage truck-sharing service in Thailand2019/5/30 18:32BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese electronics and infrastructure systems giant Hitachi Ltd. will launch a haulage vehicle-sharing service in Thailand next month, taking advantage of its expertise in big data analysis and artificial intelligence technology.
Mitsubishi Estate taps Thai office property market2019/5/29 16:37
Thailand’s April car sales post solid gain on new models2019/5/27 16:29BANGKOK, NNA – Thailand’s new vehicle sales maintained a solid increase in April, thanks to the effect of an annual motor show held in the capital through early April, where new models were introduced.
Thailand April car exports dip to 2-year low amid slowing global demand2019/5/24 17:51
Nissan picks Taiwa’s Delta to fit out Thailand EV charge stations2019/5/23 16:44
Thailand April exports post 2nd-month y/y drop on weak global demand2019/5/23 11:28
Thailand Q1 GDP grows slowest in over 4 years at 2.8 % y/y amid global slowdown2019/5/21 17:03
Ricoh shifting printer output for U.S. market from China to Thailand amid trade spat2019/5/17 15:33BANGKOK, NNA - Japan’s leading office equipment maker Ricoh Co. is shifting production of its multifunction printers for the U.S. market from China to Thailand in the coming months in a bid to minimize fallout from the escalating trade dispute.
Japan’s Kyushu Electric buys 6% stake in Thai power producer2019/5/16 12:28BANGKOK, NNA - Kyushu Electric Power Co. based in southwestern Japan has effectively bought a 6 percent stake in Electricity Generating Public Co. (EGCO), one of the largest independent power producers in Thailand.
Japanese recycling firm Watt Mann opening store in Thailand2019/5/15 19:01BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese clothing and appliance recycling firm Watt Mann Co. will open its first overseas shop in Thailand as early as July.
Auto parts maker Aisin teams up with 4 agents for sales in Thailand2019/5/15 17:23
Japan’s Morinaga sets up sales unit in Thailand for Asian and Oceanian markets2019/5/14 13:04BANGKOK, NNA - Morinaga & Co., Japan’s third-largest confectionery marker by revenue, has set up a wholly owned sales unit in Thailand to build a foothold in Southeast Asia, four months after ending a partnership in Indonesia.
Toyota starts making hybrid vehicle batteries in Thailand2019/5/13 16:41
Thai king grants audience for public, foreign diplomats2019/5/7 8:14
Thailand March new vehicle sales hit 3-month high helped by motor show2019/4/25 17:11
Thailand Q1 auto output led by domestic demand, exports rebound slightly2019/4/24 15:01
Thai Q1 exports show first y/y fall in 11 quarters on U.S.-China trade row2019/4/23 15:38BANGKOK, NNA - Thailand’s customs-cleared exports in the period January to March marked the first year-on-year drop in 11 quarters amid the U.S.-China trade dispute.
Air conditioner maker Fujitsu General to buy Thai plant2019/4/10 15:38BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese air conditioner maker Fujitsu General Ltd. will expand production through the purchase of a plant near Bangkok owned by a Thai auto and air conditioner parts manufacturer.
Mos Burger chain takes new partner to expand Thai operations2019/4/4 18:43BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese hamburger restaurant chain Mos Food Services Inc. has taken on a new local partner to help expand its shops in Thailand from 8 to 45 in five years.
Japanese hotels ramp up investment in Thailand2019/4/2 19:17
Honda to sell more hybrid cars in Thailand, puts EV drive on hold2019/3/27 17:27BANGKOK, NNA - Honda Motor Co. is shifting its focus in Thailand away from marketing expensive electric vehicles to selling more hybrid cars.
Japan’s Kuretakeso to open hotel near Bangkok in Sept.2019/3/20 14:58BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese hotel chain operator Kuretakeso Co. will foray into Thailand, with a plan to open a hotel southeast of Bangkok in September to cash in on demand by business travelers.
Asahi Kasei to make Thai plant diaper material output hub2019/3/18 14:49BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese chemical maker Asahi Kasei Corp. will expand spunbond production capacity by over 40 percent in Thailand to meet growing demand for diapers, making the Southeast Asian nation its largest production base.
Thailand’s Central Pattana to open shopping centers in Vietnam in 5 years2019/3/12 15:16
Honda anticipates Thai motorcycle market decline in 20192019/3/11 15:12BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese motorcycle maker Honda Motor Co. has projected a decline in the Thai market this year due mainly to lower agricultural product prices.
Thailand to apply to join trans-Pacific FTA this month: official2019/3/4 17:47
Lawson to open convenience stores at Bangkok Skytrain stations2019/2/28 15:19
Itochu, Thai CP group to develop condo tower in central Bangkok2019/2/26 15:39BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. will jointly develop a premium condominium tower in central Bangkok with Thai conglomerate Charoen Phkphand Group Co., targeting affluent consumers.
Thailand Jan auto output marks 4th straight monthly rise y/y; export demand slows2019/2/22 13:27BANGKOK, NNA - Auto production in Thailand rose in January for the fourth straight month year on year, as strong domestic demand ahead of a general election more than offset the slowdown in exports.
Japan’s Hino Motors to set up SE Asian marketing and production hub near Bangkok2019/2/4 13:32BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s leading truck maker, Hino Motors Ltd. plans to establish a marketing, development and production center in Thailand, targeting the Southeast Asian market.
Thailand’s Central Group investing in Grab to rev up delivery, transport2019/2/1 16:02
Thailand emerges as Japan’s largest steel products importer2019/1/31 15:06
Japanese miso maker Hanamaruki picks Thailand as global export hub2019/1/23 15:32BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese traditional condiment maker Hanamaruki Foods Inc. is selecting Thailand as its global export hub, building its first overseas factory to serve demand mainly from China and Southeast Asia.
Nissan eyes Thailand as key EV production base after Japan2019/1/21 12:56BANGKOK, NNA - Nissan Motor Co. is seeking to establish an electric vehicle production base in Thailand, dubbed the Detroit of the East, taking advantage of the government’s tax incentives for promoting clean energy.
Thai travelers to Japan top 1 mil., 1st SE Asian nation to reach mark2018/12/21 15:46
Graduate of Japanese college leads team to launch 1st Thai-made satellite2018/12/21 12:24
Mobile app service provider Line to offer online retail banking in Thailand with Kasikornbank2018/12/13 16:14
Japan’s Prince Fumihito arrives in Thailand to receive honorary degree2018/12/13 9:58
BMW to produce electric vehicle batteries in Thailand in 20192018/12/3 12:26BANGKOK, NNA - German carmaker BMW AG will produce eco-friendly car batteries in Thailand in 2019 to meet potential demand for vehicle electrification in Southeast Asia.
Japanese parking firms eye bonanza in Bangkok’s traffic jams2018/11/21 17:30
Thai 2018 auto output likely to top 2 million, 1st in 5 years2018/11/21 13:26BANGKOK, NNA - Thailand’s automobile output in 2018 is likely to exceed the key level of two million units for the first time in five years, on strong domestic demand recovering from a sales slump caused by the fading effects of a past tax incentive for first-time buyers.
-
Japan’s Denso uses Abeja’s AI technology to streamline Thai auto parts plant2018/11/20 13:02BANGKOK, NNA - Amid soaring labor costs in Southeast Asia, Japanese auto parts giant Denso Corp. will employ artificial intelligence to boost efficiency at its plant in Thailand, with the help of a Japanese tech venture.
-
Thai Q3 GDP slows to 3.3% y/y from Q2’s 4.6% on weaker farming, exports2018/11/19 12:56BANGKOK, NNA - Thailand’s economic growth came in weaker than expected in the July-September quarter, slowing to 3.3 percent on year due to lower agriculture output and a slump in exports.
-
Japan’s second-hand brand product reseller Komehyo to set up Thai unit with Saha group2018/11/16 11:40TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s second-hand goods reseller Komehyo Co. said it would join hands with Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public of Thailand Co. to enter the rapidly growing reuse market there.
-
Mitsui, Gulf Energy to build gas-fired power plant in Thailand2018/11/12 13:00BANGKOK, NNA – Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will join Gulf Energy Development Public Co. to build a gas-fired power plant in Thailand, supplying electricity to large-scale economic development areas for high-tech industries east of Bangkok.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Japanese cheese tart chain Pablo opens first Thai outlet in Bangkok2016/10/31 16:42BANGKOK, NNA - Pablo, Japan's famous cheese tart chain based in Osaka, has started its first operation in Thailand, giving a master franchise to Thai conglomerate Baiyoke Group in exchange for it committing to run eight Pablo outlets in the Southeast Asian country within five years.