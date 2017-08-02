Taiwan
Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source2019/11/28 13:06OSAKA, Kyodo - Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan’s Nuvoton Technology Corp. as part of a restructuring effort in which it aims to cast off loss-making operations and instead focus on growth areas, a source familiar with the matter said Thursday.
Taiwan’s population likely to drop after 23.6m peak in 20202019/11/22 18:12TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s population is likely to decline after reaching a peak of 23.59 million next year, government figures indicate, a trend that could ultimately threaten the export-reliant island’s productivity.
Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan2019/11/18 19:03TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70.1 billion New Taiwan dollars ($2.28 billion) on the island to beef up its competiveness in advanced laptops and gaming panels, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.
Taiwan bans Huawei smartphones for labeling isle as Chinese province2019/11/15 17:51
Taiwan electronic component maker Yageo to acquire Kemet, target Japanese market2019/11/13 16:58TAIPEI, NNA – Electronic component manufacturer Yageo Corp. announced Tuesday it plans to acquire supplier Kemet Corp. for $1.64 billion to grow stronger and gain in the Japanese market.
Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan’s top electric bus maker2019/11/13 15:16
Japan’s Showa Sangyo, Taiwan DaChan widen cooperation to expand in Asia2019/11/11 16:13TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese grain products and food maker Showa Sangyo Co. will buy shares in two subsidiaries of Taiwan food maker DaChan Great Wall Group and help local partners improve production efficiency and quality in their expansion plan in foreign markets.
Japan lawmakers eye security cooperation with U.S., Taiwan2019/11/11 9:18
JR East picks Taiwan for 1st overseas luxury hotel, sets 2021 opening date2019/11/7 12:45
Taiwan e-commerce firm PChome launches service to get goods from Japan2019/11/1 19:13TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s largest electronic commerce operator PChome Online Inc. has launched a cross-border purchasing service that brings Japanese products to enthusiastic domestic consumers.
Taiwan seeks compensation from Japanese firm over deadly derailment2019/11/1 9:29
Fuji Medical Instruments to form capital tie-up with Taiwan partner Johnson Health Tech2019/10/30 19:35TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese jewelry and healthcare provider Asahi Holdings Inc. will sell 60 percent of shares in its wholly-owned massage chair maker, Fuji Medical Instruments Mfg. Co., to its Taiwan partner Johnson Health Tech Co. to expand the subsidiary’s overseas business.
Panasonic Taiwan sees energy saving home electronics demand, logs record 6-month sales2019/10/30 17:06
Japan’s Yokohama Hakkeijima theme park to open aquarium in Taiwan2019/10/30 14:31
Iris Ohyama opens Taiwan unit to boost home electronics sales2019/10/24 17:44
Toshiba wins 40 bil. yen electric locomotive deal in Taiwan2019/10/18 14:55
Publishing house Kadokawa ties up with Taiwan game company Gamania2019/10/16 14:19
Kids’ apparel chain Akachan Honpo opens 1st foreign store in Taiwan2019/10/8 16:50
Japan cosmetic firm B-by-C ties up with Taiwan’s New Kinpo Group in skin analysis tech2019/10/2 15:49
Hong Kong burns, Taiwan frets2019/10/2 11:26
Taiwan joins global protest in support of Hong Kong2019/9/30 9:30
Toshiba receives $108 mil. electric equipment order from Taiwan High Speed Rail2019/9/25 15:56
Taiwan loses 2nd ally in week as Kiribati cuts diplomatic ties2019/9/24 12:01
Matsumotokiyoshi spreading drugstore network in Taiwan with target of 100 stores2019/9/20 11:29
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts2019/9/6 7:15
Toshiba Memory to buy SSD business from Taiwan’s Lite-On Technology2019/9/2 17:06TAIPEI, NNA - Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp. will acquire the solid-state drive business of Taiwan’s Lite-On Technology Corp. for $165 million, developing another core segment to add to its flash memory unit.
Mitsui & Co. Plastics buys 10% share in Taiwan biodegradable plastic maker Minima2019/8/28 17:45TAIPEI, NNA - Japan’s Mitsui & Co. Plastics Ltd. has bought a 10-percent stake in Minima Technology Co., a Taiwan manufacturer of biodegradable plastic products, amid growing demand for a swift solution to the global problem of plastic waste.
Daiwa House to build hotel-housing complex in Kaohsiung for 2023 opening2019/8/27 17:25
Japanese deferred payment service firm ties up with Taiwan’s largest EC platform2019/8/22 14:14
Sharp picks Taiwan as 1st overseas market to launch latest flagship smartphone2019/8/19 14:10
Taiwan July exports dip on decline in shipments to major markets2019/8/8 13:02
Japanese jewelry brand K.uno opens 1st overseas shop in Taiwan2019/8/7 15:25
Japan’s Rakuten gets approval to offer online banking services in Taiwan2019/8/2 13:53TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc. has received one of the first three licenses from Taiwan’s financial authorities to launch online banking services next year with local partner IBF Financial Holdings Co., challenging traditional brick-and-mortar operations.
Taiwan Q2 GDP growth accelerates on export gains from U.S.-China trade row2019/8/1 16:22
Taiwan Jan-June exports to U.S. surge 17% amid U.S.-China trade spat2019/7/31 12:18TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s exports to the United States rose 17.4 percent in the first six months of 2019 on orders of computer electronics and optical products switched from China to avoid higher U.S. tariffs.
Japan’s Denka buying 33% of Taiwan partner PlexBio to develop infectious disease tests2019/7/31 9:59TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese chemical maker Denka Co. will take a 33.4 percent stake in its Taiwanese partner PlexBio Co. through new share issues, to expand in the field of molecular diagnostics.
Taiwan June industrial output slips but at slower pace2019/7/24 12:37TAIPEI, NNA – Industrial production in Taiwan continued to decline in June as the U.S.-China trade dispute weighed on global growth, but at a slower pace than in the previous month.
Taiwan’s TSMC forecasts higher Q3 sales vs. Q2 on 5G demand2019/7/19 17:00
Taiwan June exports unexpectedly rise on production switch from China2019/7/9 11:49
Japanese clothing e-commerce platform launches to woo Taiwan customers2019/7/3 15:16
Japan’s Kawasaki Kisen to set up joint shipping company with Taiwan firms2019/7/2 17:28TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese maritime transport giant Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. is planning to set up a joint-venture shipping company with three Taiwan firms to expand their coal and liquefied natural gas carrying capacity.
Yamaha Motor partners with Taiwan firm to roll out electric scooter2019/6/28 15:03
Mitsui Fudosan, Panasonic Homes start selling units of “smart” housing complex in Taiwan2019/6/26 14:44
Taiwan industrial output falls in May after rebound in previous month2019/6/25 9:45TAIPEI, NNA – Industrial production in Taiwan fell again in May after bouncing back the previous month from five months of contraction as the escalating U.S-China trade dispute weighed heavily on end-market demand and investor sentiment.
Foxconn appoints new chairman as Gou steps down to run for Taiwan president2019/6/24 15:29
Japan Display bailout suffers blow as Taiwan firm leaves investor group2019/6/18 17:31TOKYO/TAIPEI, NNA – The bailout plan for Japan Display Inc., a money-losing liquid-crystal-display maker, suffered a setback as a key prospective investor left a Chinese-Taiwanese rescue consortium.
Taiwan leader Tsai wins party nomination for 2020 presidential race2019/6/14 17:42
Kanto Chemical boosts production capabilities in Taiwan2019/6/13 20:00TAIPEI, June 13 Kyodo - Japanese electronic chemicals and materials maker Kanto Chemical Co. is expanding production facilities in Taiwan to meet growing demand from its major local clients.
Taiwan May exports post 7th straight drop on global uncertainty2019/6/11 13:53
Japanese trader Meg launches specialty online store in Taiwan2019/6/6 17:28
Taiwan May new vehicle sales show largest y/y gain in 15 months on new models2019/6/6 12:22
Online retailer Rakuten’s biotech offices in Taiwan, Amsterdam to speed up anti-cancer drug development2019/6/5 19:25TOKYO, NNA - Rakuten Medical Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology unit of Japanese online retail giant Rakuten Inc., has set up offices in Taipei and Amsterdam to expedite its development of new drugs.
Taiwan rail authority mulls suing Japanese firms over 2018 fatal train accident2019/6/4 19:41TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s rail authority is considering suing Japanese trading company Sumitomo Corp. and rolling stock manufacturer Nippon Sharyo Ltd. over a fatal accident last year which it says was caused by defective safety features of the train cars that they supplied.
U.S. business lobby in Taiwan calls for bi-lateral trade deal2019/5/30 16:29
Taiwan’s Pegatron to raise domestic output to avoid higher U.S. tariffs on China exports2019/5/28 16:11TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s Pegatron Corp., the world’s second-largest electronics contractor, is expanding domestic production capacity to minimize the impact of higher U.S. tariffs on exports from China.
Taiwan trims 2019 GDP forecast slightly on slower tech demand2019/5/27 17:15
Hundreds marry in Taiwan as same sex-marriage law takes effect2019/5/27 9:39
Taiwan industrial output posts 1st y/y rise in 6 months in April2019/5/24 19:00
Mitsui Fudosan eyes opening LaLaport brand mall in Taiwan in 20212019/5/24 16:41
Taiwanese investment in China plunging due to U.S trade row2019/5/22 17:36TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese investment in mainland China has slumped this year amid the U.S.-China trade dispute, while funds flowing into Southeast Asia have increased in line with the government’s “southbound” policy.
Taiwan says presence at world health meet vital ahead of Olympics2019/5/20 14:04GENEVA, Kyodo - Taiwan’s health minister called anew Sunday for the island to be allowed back to the annual health summit of the World Health Organization, stressing the importance of having disease prevention measures in place before the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
CORRECT: Japan’s JERA to buy Mozambique LNG with Taiwan refiner2019/5/14 17:34--Corrects timing to 2020s from 2020 in 5th paragraph
Messaging app provider Line to invest $100 million in Taiwan2019/5/9 19:00TAIPEI, NNA - Messaging app provider Line Corp. plans to invest $100 million in Taiwan over the next three years, branching out into fintech, artificial intelligence and e-commerce.
Taiwan begins work on 1st indigenous submarine facility2019/5/9 18:34
Japan’s Macnica Fuji Electronics buying Taiwan’s Anstek via tender2019/5/8 18:21TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese semiconductor supplier Macnica Fuji Electronics Holdings Inc. is buying up to 50 percent of outstanding shares in Taiwan’s Answer Technology Co. through a tender offer.
Taiwan April exports fall for 6th month in a row amid global slowdown2019/5/8 16:37TAIPEI, NNA – Slowing global growth caused by the U.S.-China trade row continued to dampen Taiwan’s economy in April, when exports posted a year-on-year drop for the sixth straight month.
Taiwan’s Sinphar to distribute Japanese drug for regulating blood lipids2019/4/26 17:29TAIPEI, NNA – Sinphar Group will be the exclusive agent in Taiwan for a generic drug produced by its partner Daito Pharmaceutical Co. to regulate blood lipids.
Japan’s Ohsho Food aiming for bigger market share in Taiwan2019/4/25 18:21
Japan’s Nittobo buys Taiwan firm to enhance glass fiber supply chain2019/4/22 15:50TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese textile and medical products maker Nitto Boseki Co. will make Taiwan’s Baotek Industrial Materials Ltd. a subsidiary to strengthen its glass fiber supply chain amid growing demand from the electronics sector.
Taiwan’s TSMC forecasts slower Q2 sales but sees chip market has bottomed out2019/4/19 16:44
Japan’s Kintetsu group opens 1st overseas restaurant in Taiwan2019/4/17 15:18
Taiwan’s Yang Ming to charter 4 containerships from Japanese shipowner Shoei2019/4/12 14:39TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. will charter four new vessels from Japanese shipowner Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. to help the world’s eighth-largest containership company modernize its fleet in addition to the five it has already contracted.
Sojitz-led Japan consortium to invest in Taiwan’s largest wind power project2019/4/8 17:18TOKYO, NNA – Trading house Sojitz Corp. and four other Japanese companies will together acquire a 27 percent stake in Taiwan’s largest offshore wind power project from German wind power producer wpd AG.
Taiwan tech firms see future in smart healthcare business2019/4/4 18:56
Taiwan March new vehicle sales see 8th straight y/y drop2019/4/3 17:55TAIPEI, NNA - Taiwan’s new vehicle sales in March posted a year-on-year drop for the eighth straight month as economic growth slowed in line with falling global demand, online auto industry website U-Car reported Tuesday.
Japan’s Sharp to set up laptop unit in Taiwan tapping Foxconn expertise2019/4/3 16:41TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. said Tuesday that it is setting up a Taiwan unit of its laptop computer subsidiary Dynabook Inc. to take advantage of the supply chain network of Foxconn Technology Group.
Japanese retailer AEON withdraws from Taiwan credit card business2019/4/2 15:17TAIPEI, NNA - AEON Credit Card (Taiwan) Co., a unit of Japanese retailer AEON Co., is pulling out of the credit card market in Taiwan, which is dominated by local banks.
Japan Feb factory output rebound slight amid slower global growth2019/3/29 11:00TOKYO, NNA - Factory output in Japan rebounded modestly in February, posting the first month-on-month rise in four months, but higher output of passenger cars and chip-making equipment was partly offset by the decline in output of electronic parts and devices amid slower global economic growth.
Taiwan FamilyMart stores switch to locally roasted UCC coffee beans2019/3/28 14:53
80% of young eels farmed in Japan may have been smuggled from Taiwan2019/3/26 10:16
Toyota Tsusho buys stake in Taiwan EV motor maker, eyeing for China2019/3/19 14:49TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp. has acquired a stake in Taiwanese electric vehicle motor maker Fukuta Elec. & Mach. Co. for an undisclosed amount, targeting the Chinese EV market.
Rakuten allies with Taiwan PChome for cross-border e-commerce2019/3/15 17:58TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc. has partnered with Taiwan’s largest online retailer PChome Online Inc. to boost cross-border shopping.
Corrected: Taiwan’s Innolux, Startek, Super C-Touch to tap India’s fingerprint reader market2019/3/7 19:24Corrects second paragraph to clarify the role of the three companies and the year in 8th paragraph
Taiwan farm product makers hope for export orders boost from 2020 Tokyo Olympics2019/2/26 16:26
Taiwan Cabinet OKs draft bill legalizing same sex marriage2019/2/22 17:01
OFFICIAL CORRECTION: Tokyo Keiso builds flowmeter plant in Taiwan to meet chipmaking equipment demand2019/2/20 11:46--Corrects change in output capacity to “from the current 120,000 units to 260,000 units,” instead of “from the current 12,000 units to 26,000 units” in 4th paragraph of Feb. 19 story, following official correction.
China Airlines pilots agree to end week-long strike2019/2/15 13:22TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s largest carrier China Airlines Ltd. on Thursday signed an agreement with its pilots to end their week-long walkout over issues about job security and working conditions.
Japan’s H2O Retailing in freshly baked bread business in Taiwan2019/2/14 19:26
Major LCD panel makers forecast oversupply will become new normal2019/1/31 17:40TAIPEI, NNA - Major Taiwanese liquid crystal display panel maker AU Optronics Corp. forecasts oversupply in panel products will persist in years to come after the launch of new production lines in China since the second half of 2018.
Global firms less confident about Taiwan’s economic outlook this year: poll2019/1/24 12:58
Taiwan Dec export orders slump as U.S.-China trade row bites2019/1/22 15:35TAIPEI, NNA ? Taiwan’s export orders suffered their sharpest drop in nearly three years in December, as the lingering U.S.-China trade dispute dampens global sentiment and economic growth.
TSMC forecasts plunge in Q1 2019 revenue amid slowing iPhone sales2019/1/18 13:30TAIPEI, NNA - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said it expects first-quarter revenue to plunge about 22 percent, blaming sluggish iPhone sales.
Hitachi wins $1.4 bln order for Taiwan railway project2019/1/16 11:55TAIPEI, NNA - Hitachi, Ltd. has won its biggest ever order from Taiwan to build 600 express train cars for the nation’s railway infrastructure improvement project.
CORRECT: Japan’s Uji City opens shops in Taiwan selling its powder tea2019/1/15 14:53
Panasonic Expanding IoT business in Taiwan2019/1/10 11:57TAIPEI, NNA - Japan’s major electronics producer Panasonic Corp. is expanding its smart home business in Taiwan following the adoption there of its high-definition power line technology, (HD-PLC).
JR East opens its first overseas Atre mall in Taipei this week2019/1/9 13:34TAIPEI, NNA – East Japan Railway Co. will open its first overseas Atre-brand mall in Taipei on Thursday in partnership with Breeze Group, Taiwan’s major shopping mall operator, introducing 17 Japanese and other foreign brands.
JR East Group to open 1st overseas Atre mall in Taiwan2018/12/17 13:18TAIPEI, NNA – East Japan Railway Co. is opening its first overseas Atre-brand mall in Taiwan next month, targeting a consumer shift toward the grand experience in shopping.
Tokyo Gas, First Gen to jointly develop LNG terminal in Philippines2018/12/6 13:01MANILA, NNA - Tokyo Gas Co. said Wednesday it has agreed with a major power producer in the conglomerate Lopez Group to develop the Philippines’s first liquefied natural gas terminal.
More Taiwan CEOs mull shifting China investment to SE Asia next year: magazine survey2018/12/6 12:53TAIPEI, NNA - More Taiwan CEOs are considering investing more in Southeast Asian countries next year due to rising costs and tighter environmental regulations in China.
Taiwan machinery orders from China slump due to U.S. trade row2018/11/28 14:20TAIPEI, NNA - Taiwanese manufacturers are suffering a sharp drop in machinery orders from China amid the U.S. trade dispute, official data show.
Taiwan votes to maintain ban on food from Fukushima disaster areas2018/11/26 10:21
Taiwan President Tsai offers to step down as ruling party chief2018/11/26 9:00
Taiwan Cement teams with Oyak in Turkey targeting Middle East, Europe2018/11/20 13:08
Japan CG anime studio 5 shifting to Taiwan to cut costs, secure talent2018/11/14 14:50TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese computer graphic anime studio 5 Inc. is shifting production work to Taiwan, hiring local talent with English and Japanese linguistic skills at a lower cost than in Japan.
Taiwan Q3 GDP slows to 2.28%, below 3% for 1st time in 5 quarters2018/11/01 15:50TAIPEI, NNA - Taiwan's real gross domestic product growth slowed to 2.28 percent in the July-September period, due to lower-than-expected private consumption, falling below 3 percent for the first time in five quarters.
Hitachi to tender offer to buy Taiwan elevator maker Yungtay Engineering2018/10/29 11:40
TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese manufacturer Hitachi, Ltd. said last week it will tender an offer to buy all issued shares of Yungtay Engineering Co., a leading elevator and escalator maker in Taiwan.
Train service partially resumed after derailment kills 18 in Taiwan2018/10/22 13:00YILAN, Taiwan, Kyodo - Railway service partially resumed Monday morning after a train derailed in northeastern Taiwan the previous day, killing 18 people and injuring about 190 others.
18 dead, 170 injured in train derailment in northeast Taiwan2018/10/22 10:38
Yusen Logistics acquires Taiwan firm to enhance car parts service2018/6/13 12:44TAIPEI, NNA - Japan's Yusen Logistics Co. has taken over a Taiwanese logistics firm to enhance services in the automobile parts aftermarket field on the back of growing sales of imported vehicles on the island.
Japanese clothing retailer Shimamura to start online sales in Taiwan2018/4/19 12:58TAIPEI, NNA - Major Japanese clothing retailer Shimamura Co. will soon expand into online sales in Taiwan to better meet the needs of young consumers and improve sales in the already robust market.
Japanese businesses urge Taiwan to ensure stable power supply2017/11/8 13:49TAIPEI, NNA - The Japanese business community in Taipei has strongly urged the Taiwan government in its annual policy proposal to introduce concrete measures to achieve stable power supply in the wake of a large-scale outage on the island this summer.
Japan's drugstore chain Matsumotokiyoshi to move into Taiwan2017/10/18 12:48TAIPEI, NNA - Japan's major drugstore chain operator Matsumotokiyoshi Co. is planning to open an outlet in Taiwan as early as next year in partnership with a local firm, aiming to capitalize on locals already familiar with the store brand through visits to Japan.
Taiwan massage chair maker eyes Japan as market, export base2017/8/2 13:30TAIPEI, NNA - A Taiwanese massage chair manufacturer is set to strengthen its business in Japan by establishing a local arm to market health equipment under its original brand for the first time while setting up a production line to export made-in-Japan products to emerging markets.