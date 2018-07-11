South Korea
Japan’s beer shipments to South Korea dive 99% in Sept.: gov’t2019/10/31 9:25
Japan, South Korea weigh creation of fund amid spat over wartime labor2019/10/29 9:45
Japan, South Korea PMs make scant progress in mending ties2019/10/25 9:06
Apparel maker Onward to pull out of S. Korea amid worsening bilateral ties2019/10/8 15:19SEOUL, NNA - Major Japanese apparel maker Onward Holdings Co. will withdraw from South Korea in the current business year ending in February 2020 as the worsening trade dispute between the two countries has led to sluggish sales there.
Japan “downgrades” South Korea in annual defense report2019/9/27 19:14
Japan, S. Korea agree to continue dialogue as disputes go unresolved2019/9/27 9:23NEW YORK, Kyodo - The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea failed on Thursday to make progress over their countries’ differing views of wartime labor or toward ending their trade dispute, but agreed to continue dialogue and build ties.
S. Korea revokes Japan’s status as preferred trade partner2019/9/18 10:36
Japanese glass maker AGC to close PDP glass substrate plant in S. Korea2019/9/12 15:03SEOUL, NNA - AGC Inc., formerly Asahi Glass Co., a world-leading Japanese glass manufacturer, will totally stop production of glass substrates for plasma display panels (PDPs) in South Korea as the products have been outpaced by demand for liquid crystal displays (LCDs).
S. Korea files WTO complaint over Japan export controls2019/9/12 10:01
Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report2019/9/9 18:44
Samsung switching source of hydrogen fluoride from Japan to China due to Tokyo’s export curbs2019/9/5 16:38SEOUL, NNA - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. has been shifting its source of hydrogen fluoride from Japan to China after Tokyo tightened export curbs on the chemical amid a spat with Seoul, which has resulted in economic sanctions between the neighboring countries, industry sources said.
Japan rejects South Korea’s plan to revoke top-tier trade partner status2019/9/4 11:01TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan’s industry ministry on Tuesday questioned the rationale behind South Korea’s decision in mid-August to remove the country from a list of preferred trading partners in the latest escalation of the Asian neighbors’ feud.
Peach Aviation 1st Japanese carrier to drop S. Korea flights amid row2019/8/30 15:50
Taiwan EV bike maker Gogoro forays into S. Korea2019/8/29 11:52
South Korea calls on Japan to agree to talks to repair ties2019/8/28 17:04
Japan revokes South Korea’s trusted trade status, further escalating row2019/8/28 11:18
S. Korea decides to terminate intel-sharing pact with Japan2019/8/23 10:31
Seoul businesspeople taking critical look at anti-Japan rally2019/8/16 17:52
S. Korea’s Moon offers to “join hands” if Japan seeks dialogue2019/8/16 9:03
Japan allows chemical’s 1st export to S. Korea under new controls2019/8/9 11:13
South Korean exports down for 8th straight month in July on global slowdown2019/8/2 14:21SEOUL, NNA - South Korea’s exports fell for an eighth straight month in July, hit by soft demand for semiconductors, slowing global growth amid the U.S.-China trade dispute and Japan’s restrictions on exports to its neighbor, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Thursday.
North Korea fires 2 short-range projectiles into Sea of Japan2019/8/2 11:08SEOUL/WASHINGTON, Kyodo - North Korea fired two unidentified short-range projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast on Friday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, in its third series of launches in about a week.
Japan decides to revoke South Korea’s preferential trade status2019/8/2 10:57
Samsung Q2 operating profit halved amid sluggish global chip demand2019/8/1 15:55
S. Korea, Japan foreign ministers to hold talks Thurs.2019/7/31 17:16
Japan to remove South Korea from preferential treatment list2019/7/26 14:37
S. Korea Q2 GDP rebounds on government spending after Q1 contraction2019/7/26 14:09SEOUL, NNA - South Korea’s export-reliant economy rebounded in the April-June quarter, after contracting in the previous three months, helped by higher government spending
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix warns of supply disruption in prolonged Japan export curbs2019/7/26 11:07SEOUL, NNA - SK Hynix Inc., the world’s second-largest chip maker, on Thursday warned that it would curb production of its flash memory amid the slow recovery in global semiconductor demand and South Korea’s trade dispute with Japan.
N. Korea fired new guided weapon as warning against South: state media2019/7/26 10:30
N. Korea launches 2 short-range ballistic missiles: Japan source2019/7/25 10:54SEOUL, Kyodo - North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan off its east coast on Thursday, a Japanese government source said.
Bank of Korea surprises markets with first rate cut in 3 years as economy slows2019/7/19 12:57SEOUL, NNA - The Bank of Korea unexpectedly cut its policy rate and slashed its economic growth and inflation forecasts on Thursday, joining emerging market central banks in easing in the face of growing downside risks amid the U.S.-China trade row and sluggish global demand for semiconductors.
Poll suggests more South Koreans may join boycott of Japanese goods2019/7/12 11:07SEOUL, NNA – In the wake of the latest dispute with Japan over wartime forced labor, a recent survey suggests more South Koreans might be willing to join a boycott of Japanese goods.
South Korean stock market slumps over diplomatic dispute with Japan2019/7/10 17:09SEOUL, NNA - South Korean stocks have slumped over the prospect that Japan’s trade restrictions will hurt the country’s semiconductor industry and its export-reliant economy as global growth has already been dampened by the U.S.-China trade spat.
Japan rejects S. Korea’s offer for wartime labor talks2019/6/20 12:49
S. Korea ignores Japan’s push for arbitration on wartime labor issue2019/6/19 10:12
S. Korea’s SK Innovation to form electric vehicle battery unit with Volkswagen2019/6/18 18:03SEOUL, NNA – South Korean chemical maker SK Innovation Co. will form an electric vehicle battery-manufacturing joint venture with Volkswagen AG.
S. Korea parliament speaker apologizes for remarks on Japan emperor2019/6/14 10:29
South Korea’s central bank stands pat on rate amid global slowdown2019/5/31 17:46SEOUL, NNA – South Korea’s central bank on Friday left the key interest rate unchanged for the fourth straight meeting, as largely expected, maintaining the neutral policy stance amid signs that weaker global demand is slowing export-led economic growth.
PREVIEW: South Korea’s central bank seen holding rate cut until later this year2019/5/30 15:25SEOUL, NNA - The Bank of Korea is expected to lower the key interest rate by the end of the year to stop economic growth from sliding further amid sluggish global demand for semiconductors, but it is likely to stand pat at Friday’s policy meeting, economists said.
IMF: South Korea growth to slide to 2.6% in 2019 from 2.7% in 2018 on global slowdown2019/5/14 15:18TOKYO, NNA – South Korea’s economic growth is expected to slow to 2.6 percent in 2019 after decelerating to 2.7 percent last year in the face of a global slowdown, the International Monetary Fund said Monday.
South Korea GDP shrinks most since 2008 in Q1 on weak capex, exports2019/4/25 15:46SEOUL, NNA – South Korea’s economy unexpectedly shrank for the first time in more than a year in the January-March quarter, hit by a sharp drop in business investment and continued weak exports amid the U.S.-China trade row.
Hyundai Elevator forges strategic partnership with Vietnamese builder HBC2019/4/24 11:00SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Elevator, the largest elevator and escalator producer in South Korea, forged a strategic partnership with a major construction group in Vietnam to become its third-largest shareholder through the acquisition of shares.
South Korean central bank revises 2019 growth forecast down slightly2019/4/19 14:29SEOUL, NNA – South Korea’s central bank revised down its growth forecast for this year to 2.5 percent from the 2.6 percent projected three months ago on moderating consumption and slower exports, but its forecast for 2020 was unchanged at 2.6 percent.
South Korea to maintain Fukushima seafood import ban after WTO win2019/4/12 13:09
Global sales for South Korean automakers fall for 3rd straight month2019/4/3 18:26SEOUL, NNA - South Korea’s five largest automakers saw global sales in March drop from a year earlier for the third straight month, hit by slowing demand and the effects of a strike at Renault Samsung Motors.
Fujitsu installs biometric palm readers at S. Korean airports2019/3/28 14:18
N. Korea officials return to liaison office after abrupt pullout2019/3/26 10:23
Japanese consumer appliance maker Iris Ohyama opens S. Korean plant2019/3/25 16:04
LG Chem’s corporate bond issuance gets good response from investors2019/3/8 10:56SEOUL, AJU - LG Chem, a leading battery producer in South Korea, will double the planned issuance of corporate bonds to one trillion won ($886 million) to expand production, saying advance subscription from investors was far higher than expected.
Hyundai forms consortium to standardize hydrogen charging tech for commercial vehicles2019/3/4 13:55SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Motor will establish an international consortium with Japan’s Toyota and four other companies to accelerate the distribution of hydrogen fuel cell electric commercial vehicles and standardize parts for high-pressure fuel charging containers.
Daewoo workers vote to strike against acquisition by Hyundai shipyard2019/2/20 10:12SEOUL, AJU - The labor union of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) warned of a strike after workers voted against a deal to create a mega shipbuilder through the merger of South Korea’s largest and second largest shipyards.
Hanjin unveils roadmap to improve transparency and corporate governance2019/2/14 10:12SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s troubled Hanjin Group came up with a roadmap for transparent management in response to consistent pressure from shareholders to solve its ownership crisis through an active campaign to enhance corporate governance and jettison non-core assets.
Hyundai shipyard agrees to acquire controlling stake in Daewoo shipyard2019/2/1 9:49SEOUL, AJU - In a deal to create an unrivaled player in the global market, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), the world’s largest shipbuilder, agreed to acquire a controlling stake in its domestic rival, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).
SK Telecom and Singapore’s Grab agree to establish joint venture2019/1/30 15:16SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s top mobile carrier SK Telecom partnered with Grab, a ride-hailing and logistics service provider in Singapore, to set up a joint venture that would develop various location-based services targeting Southeast Asian countries.
S. Korea’s smartphone exports plunge to 16-year low as Chinese rivals boost presence2019/1/24 13:25SEOUL, NNA – South Korea’s smartphone exports tumbled to a 16-year low in 2018 as Chinese rivals boosted their presence in the global market.
GS Caltex partners with LG to use gas stations for mobility service2019/1/22 15:16SEOUL , AJU - GS Caltex, a major domestic refiner in South Korea, joined hands with LG Electronics to turn a vast network of gas stations into an integrated energy-mobility base capable of providing extra services such as electric car charging and maintenance.
Moon accuses Japan of politicizing wartime labor issue2019/1/11 10:54SEOUL, Kyodo - South Korean President Moon Jae In on Thursday accused Japan of politicizing recent court decisions over wartime labor involving Japanese firms, calling it an unwise move.
Japan seeking talks with South Korea on assets seizure, wartime labor ruling2019/1/9 14:19TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan will soon seek talks with South Korea after a local court approved a request to seize a Japanese steelmaker’s assets in the country following a wartime forced labor ruling, the government’s top spokesman said Wednesday.
Vietnam regards S. Korea as crucial trading partner in new global order: forum2018/12/14 9:07SEOUL, AJU - Vietnam regards South Korea as a crucial trading partner as the Southeast Asian country accelerates reform and opening to join the global free trade order and becomes a strategically important place for foreign companies seeking to expand their presence in Southeast Asia, said a prominent Vietnamese businessman-politician said.
S. Korean e-commerce likely to top 100 trillion won ($89.7 billion) for 1st time in 20182018/12/6 13:08SEOUL, NNA - South Korea’s e-commerce market is likely to top 100 trillion won ($89.7 billion) for the first time this year as more consumers use online retail and service platforms for their speedy delivery and handy payment methods via smartphone.
S. Korea top court orders M’bishi Heavy to compensate for wartime labor2018/11/29 13:01SEOUL, Kyodo - South Korea’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered major Japanese manufacturer Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. to pay damages to two groups of South Koreans over wartime forced labor.
SoftBank Vision Fund invests $2 bil more in S. Korea’s e-commerce giant Coupang2018/11/22 12:52SEOUL, NNA - SoftBank Vison Fund will invest $2 billion more in South Korea’s largest online retailer Coupang, helping its rapid growth in the e-commerce market, the site operator said Wednesday.
UPDATRE1: S. Korea’s CJ CheilJedang buys U.S. frozen food firm Schwan’s for $1.84 billion2018/11/16 16:12--Adds details throughout. SEOUL, NNA - South Korean food giant CJ CheilJedang Corp. said Thursday it bought U.S. frozen food firm Schwan’s Co., maker of Tony’s pizza and Mrs. Smith’s pies, for $1.84 billion as part of its strategy to become a global food name.
S. Korea’s CJ CheilJedan to buy U.S. frozen food firm Schwan’s for $1.84 billion2018/11/16 11:35SEOUL, NNA - South Korean food giant CJ CheilJedang Corp. said Thursday it would buy U.S. frozen food firm Schwan’s Co., maker of Tony’s pizza and Mrs. Smith’s pies, for $1.84 billion as part of its strategy to become a global food name.
Fuji Xerox to close plant in S. Koera in production restructuring2018/11/14 14:45SEOUL, NNA – Fuji Xerox Co. will close a plant in South Korea in March as part of global restructuring, leaving two plants in China and one in Vietnam as its only overseas production facilities.
Hyundai, Kia investing $250 mil. in Grab partnership for EV use in SE Asia2018/11/08 16:15SINGAPORE, NNA – South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. will invest $250 million more in a project with Singapore-based ride-hailing platform Grab Holdings Inc., to promote the use of electric vehicles across Southeast Asia.
Kaisei Education in S. Korea targets students, business people2018/11/07 17:50>SEOUL, NNA - Cram school operator Kaisei Education Group is offering Japanese language training in South Korea for students seeking to study in Japan, as unemployment among young Koreans aged 15 to 29 remains high.
Japan audio systems maker Hibino to buy rival Sama Sound group firms2018/10/26 15:25SEOUL, NNA - Japanese audio equipment maker Hibino Corp. will take a controlling share in three companies belonging to South Korean rival Sama Sound group, as part of its expansion overseas.
2 Koreas remove firearms, guard posts, troops from DMZ area2018/10/26 11:10SEOUL, Kyodo - North and South Korea have completed the removal of all firearms and guard posts from part of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two countries, in line with last month's inter-Korean agreement aimed at reducing military tensions, the South announced Thursday.
NEC, Samsung tie up globally to develop 5G base stations2018/10/25 11:40SEOUL, NNA - NEC Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. have announced a partnership in next-generation telecommunication base stations, hoping to catch up with Chinese and Finnish rivals now dominating the global market.
Japanese sportswear maker Descente beefs up R&D in S. Korea2018/10/24 17:20SEOUL, NNA - Japanese sportswear company Descente Ltd. has opened a shoe research and development center in the southern port city of Busan, to create high-end ergonomic trainers.
S. Korean youth look east for job opportunities2018/9/14 15:44SEOUL, NNA - Some South Korean students are turning to Japanese firms for job openings as their country continues to fight high youth unemployment, with some applying for education in Japan in the hope of landing better jobs there.
Leading taxi-hailing app providers in Japan, S. Korea to collaborate2018/9/11 13:28SEOUL, NNA - Leading taxi-hailing app providers in Japan and South Korea will collaborate in offering an integrated service to cater to the needs of the growing number of visitors to both countries.
Another Japanese hotel opens in Seoul as tensions ease on peninsula2018/8/31 12:01SEOUL, NNA - Major Japanese hotel chain operator Fujita Kanko Inc. opened its first overseas hotel in Seoul on Friday to capture demand from the growing number of Japanese travelers to South Korea amid easing geopolitical tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Japanese, S. Korean firms to tap global hearing aid market2018/8/27 12:12SEOUL, NNA - Litalico Inc., a Japanese social enterprise, will tap the global hearing aid market by exploiting a South Korean startup's technology to provide hearing aids at a much more affordable price.
S. Korea e-commerce site cafe24 partners with Shibuya109 to tap Japan2018/8/10 13:27SEOUL, NNA - The operator of South Korea's cross-border multi-lingual e-commerce platform cafe24 and Tokyo's Shibuya109 shopping mall have joined hands to invigorate global clothing exports under the two countries' fashion brands.
Japanese casual wear retailer G.U. to advance into S. Korea2018/7/23 13:45SEOUL, NNA - Japanese casual clothing retailer G.U. Co. will open in September its first store in South Korea, its fourth overseas market, following the success of renowned sister brand Uniqlo with over 180 outlets in the country.
S. Korea's SK Hynix to build foundry for chip production in China2018/7/20 13:16SEOUL, NNA - South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc. has gained approval from the Chinese government to build a foundry, aiming to capture growing demand for analog semiconductors in the world's second-largest economy.
S. Korea airport operator wins terminal management deal in Kuwait2018/7/11 12:40SEOUL, NNA - The operator of South Korea's largest international airport has clinched a deal to manage a terminal building at Kuwait International Airport, marking its biggest overseas order in a decade.