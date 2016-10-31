Retail
Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana2019/11/27 15:09
China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba debuts in Hong Kong2019/11/27 9:34
Indonesia’s Vasanta Innopark to open Japanese shopping attraction in 20212019/11/18 18:39
Japan car parts chain Autobacs Seven buys Singapore auto service firm2019/11/15 15:52SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese car parts retailer Autobacs Seven Co. has paid an undisclosed amount to acquire a 63 percent stake in Singaporean auto servicing and repair firm SK Automobile Pte. Ltd.
Japan’s Matsumotokiyoshi to form joint venture with Vietnam’s Lotus in Feb.2019/11/14 16:52HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Drug store operator Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co. plans to form a joint venture with Lotus Food Group Joint Stock Co. in mid-February in a bid to accelerate its store network operations outside Japan.
Alibaba racks up record sales on Singles’ Day shopping splurge2019/11/12 9:30
Singaporean retailer extends plastic-bag-charging drive for one year2019/11/7 11:27SINGAPORE, VNA – The supermarket chain FairPrice, a cooperative of the of Singapore’s National Trades Union Congress, will extend its “no plastic bag“ drive to 25 outlets for one year starting November 11.
Taiwan e-commerce firm PChome launches service to get goods from Japan2019/11/1 19:13TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s largest electronic commerce operator PChome Online Inc. has launched a cross-border purchasing service that brings Japanese products to enthusiastic domestic consumers.
Japanese retail giant Aeon Mall to open 5th store in Vietnam in late Nov.2019/10/29 17:59
Japanese retailer H2O again delays opening its first major China outlet2019/10/28 16:55TOKYO, NNA - H2O Retailing Corp., which oversees Japan’s Hanshin and Hankyu department stores, has again delayed the opening of its first outlet in China to review plan details and enhance competitiveness.
Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo to open 1st Vietnamese outlet this year2019/10/21 15:51
Thailand’s Central Pattana invests 22 bil baht to open, renovate mega malls2019/10/21 14:19
Kids’ apparel chain Akachan Honpo opens 1st foreign store in Taiwan2019/10/8 16:50
Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo opens 1st store in India2019/10/4 14:49
Malaysia’s Mynews convenience store opens home-meal replacement production center with Japanese partners2019/10/3 17:13
Hong Kong retail sales suffer worst monthly drop ever on continuing unrest2019/10/3 15:39
Taiwan bookstore-retailer Eslite opens first Japanese outlet2019/9/27 18:08
Matsumotokiyoshi spreading drugstore network in Taiwan with target of 100 stores2019/9/20 11:29
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 20202019/9/13 15:48
Clothing wholesaler Onisi to open shop in Malaysia2019/9/10 15:37
JR East to open retail spaces inside 27 metro stations in Singapore2019/9/4 16:43
Tanaka Optical to buy 80% stake in Singapore’s FLO Optics to go overseas2019/8/30 15:43SINGAPORE, NNA - Tanaka Optical Holdings Co., which operates eyewear stores widely in western Japan, will buy an 80-percent stake in an industry peer in Singapore, FLO Optics Pte. Ltd., in its group’s first business expansion abroad.
Japanese retailer Aeon aims to click online in Malaysia via Shopee2019/8/29 15:30
Takashimaya department store drops plan to exit China market2019/8/26 16:53
Pokemon makes full-fledged debut in Indonesia2019/8/13 14:58
CORRECT:Japanese apparel firm Tokyo Base foraying into mainland China2019/8/13 8:53
Japanese jewelry brand K.uno opens 1st overseas shop in Taiwan2019/8/7 15:25
UPDATE: Japan’s Impact HD opens Coffee Day convenience store in India2019/8/6 13:07NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese consulting firm Impact HD Inc. has opened a convenience store in Bangalore under the brand of India’s Cafe Coffee Day.
Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo to open first stores in India this year2019/7/18 17:50
Japan’s Matsumotokiyoshi eyes Hong Kong and Vietnam drugstore markets2019/7/17 15:04TOKYO, NNA - Drugstore operator Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co. is entering Hong Kong and Vietnam to meet strong demand for Japanese cosmetics and supplements.
Japanese discount store Don Don Donki debuts in Hong Kong2019/7/12 16:44
Japan’s Daiso to open 300-yen single price store in Singapore2019/7/8 14:34
Japanese clothing e-commerce platform launches to woo Taiwan customers2019/7/3 15:16
Bandai Namco, Shueisha ally to sell cartoon character goods online in China2019/6/28 11:29TOKYO, NNA – Japanese toy and entertainment firm Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. has teamed up with major publisher Shueisha Inc. to launch online sales of Japanese cartoon character goods in China.
Takashimaya department store to exit China, shift focus to Vietnam2019/6/27 15:59TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese department store chain Takashimaya Co. will pull out of China due to stiff competition and a fallout from U.S.-China trade disputes, while shifting its focus to Vietnam.
Aeon plans to quadruple product sourcing from Vietnam by 20252019/6/14 17:05
Shiseido to develop cosmetics with HK drugstore chain Watsons2019/5/31 15:50
Japanese recycling firm Watt Mann opening store in Thailand2019/5/15 19:01BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese clothing and appliance recycling firm Watt Mann Co. will open its first overseas shop in Thailand as early as July.
Japan’s largest retailer Aeon opens hypermarket in Myanmar2019/5/10 16:02YANGON, NNA - Japanese retail giant Aeon Co. opened a hypermarket in Myanmar on Friday, seeking to cash in on the growing retail sector in the emerging economy.
Japanese convenience store Ministop franchises China’s Dalian Anywide2019/5/9 18:27TOKYO, NNA – Japanese convenience store chain Ministop Co. has given a franchise to China’s state-owned Dalian Anywide Group Co. to operate in the northeastern port city of Dalian.
Isetan Mitsukoshi to close Singapore store2019/5/7 15:22
Japan’s Impact HD to help Indian cafe chain create convenience stores2019/4/10 16:59NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese consulting firm Impact HD Inc. will help India’s largest coffee shop chain Café Coffee Day convert some of its outlets into convenience stores amid robust growth in the retail sector.
Rakuten allies with Taiwan PChome for cross-border e-commerce2019/3/15 17:58TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc. has partnered with Taiwan’s largest online retailer PChome Online Inc. to boost cross-border shopping.
Thailand’s Central Pattana to open shopping centers in Vietnam in 5 years2019/3/12 15:16
7-Eleven to enter Indian market with local partner Future Retail2019/3/5 12:42NEW DELHI, NNA – Japan’s largest convenience store chain, Seven-Eleven Japan Co., is entering the Indian market this year through a master franchise deal with local operator Future Retail Ltd.
Lawson to open convenience stores at Bangkok Skytrain stations2019/2/28 15:19
Thailand’s Central Group investing in Grab to rev up delivery, transport2019/2/1 16:02
Lawson plans to expand convenience store network further in China2019/1/21 15:47TOKYO, NNA – Japan’s third largest convenience store chain Lawson Inc. is expanding its network in China through franchise contracts and plans to beef up the number of its stores by 50 percent within a year.
JR East opens its first overseas Atre mall in Taipei this week2019/1/9 13:34TAIPEI, NNA – East Japan Railway Co. will open its first overseas Atre-brand mall in Taipei on Thursday in partnership with Breeze Group, Taiwan’s major shopping mall operator, introducing 17 Japanese and other foreign brands.
Aeon teams with Go-Jek to step up e-payment, delivery services in Indonesia2018/12/20 14:26
H.K. retailer Dickson to open real and online integrated flagship store in 20192018/12/19 13:37
JR East Group to open 1st overseas Atre mall in Taiwan2018/12/17 13:18TAIPEI, NNA – East Japan Railway Co. is opening its first overseas Atre-brand mall in Taiwan next month, targeting a consumer shift toward the grand experience in shopping.
Uniqlo Hong Kong opens online store to mine trend data2018/12/6 17:11
S. Korean e-commerce likely to top 100 trillion won ($89.7 billion) for 1st time in 20182018/12/6 13:08SEOUL, NNA - South Korea’s e-commerce market is likely to top 100 trillion won ($89.7 billion) for the first time this year as more consumers use online retail and service platforms for their speedy delivery and handy payment methods via smartphone.
eBay CEO aims at multibillion dollar business in Japan market2018/11/28 9:54TOKYO, Kyodo - The chief executive of eBay Inc. said Tuesday the U.S. e-commerce giant aims to achieve a multibillion dollar business in Japan by offering a range of foreign items with competitive prices.
Japan’s clothing inventory reseller Shoichi opens test store in Malaysia2018/11/26 12:25KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan’s clothing inventory reseller Shoichi Co. on Friday opened a temporary shop for women in the suburbs of the capital to test the water before launching a permanent location in Malaysia next year.
SoftBank Vision Fund invests $2 bil more in S. Korea’s e-commerce giant Coupang2018/11/22 12:52SEOUL, NNA - SoftBank Vison Fund will invest $2 billion more in South Korea’s largest online retailer Coupang, helping its rapid growth in the e-commerce market, the site operator said Wednesday.
Largest Ikea store to open in Philippines in 20202018/11/20 18:36MANILA, NNA - Ikea will open its first store in the Philippines in 2020, which will be its world’s largest, the Swedish furniture retailer said Tuesday.
Japan’s FamilyMart expands outside Kuala Lumpur to Johor2018/11/19 14:19KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart Co. opened a store Friday in the southernmost Malaysian state of Johor, marking its first foothold outside the greater capital area.
Building material retailer Siam Global House opens mega store in Cambodia2018/11/19 14:12PHNOM PENH, NNA - Thailand’s building material retail chain Siam Global House Public Co. has opened a mega hardware store in Phnom Penh, offering imported goods to builders, wholesalers and consumers.
UPDATE1: Japan’s brand-name goods reseller Komehyo to enter Thai market2018/11/16 18:38--Adds details throughout, TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s designer goods reseller Komehyo Co. said it is teaming up with Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public of Thailand Co. to enter the rapidly growing used goods market in the Southeast Asian country.
Thailand’s Berli Jucker to open first Big C Supercenter in Cambodia in 20192018/11/15 13:30PHNOM PENH, NNA - Berli Jucker Public Co., a trading firm in Thailand’s TCC Group, is expected to open its first Big C Supercenter store in Cambodia next year, offering fresh vegetables and packaged meats.
Japan’s Tokyu to close Bangkok Paradise Park store in January2018/11/09 13:10BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s Tokyu Department Store Co. will close its store at the Paradise Park shopping mall in Bangkok at the end of January due to sluggish sales amid intensifying competition in the capital.
Alibaba Starting Singles Day Online Sales in Myanmar2018/1022 16:40YANGON, NNA - Chinese online shopping giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. will launch the Myanmar version of its Nov. 11 ”Singles Day” sales promotion, taking advantage of the fast-growing e-commerce market there as part of its broader growth strategy.
Japan's Takashimaya department store to open 1st Thai outlet in Nov.2018/9/7 14:42BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese department store operator Takashimaya Co. will open its first outlet in Thailand in November as part of its long-term growth strategy to expand business in Asia.
Japanese-style retailer Yata offers fresh products in H.K. market2018/8/2 15:21HONG KONG, NNA - Japanese-style department and supermarket store operator Yata Ltd. is constantly bringing brand-new food products from Japan to the highly competitive Hong Kong market.
myNEWS convenience stores to capitalize on Japan fresh-food knowhow2018/7/30 12:39KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The operator of the myNEWS.com convenience store chain will beef up ready-to-eat food at its outlets across Malaysia from next year, aiming to stir demand in the evolving local market with the help of Japanese expertise.
Japanese casual wear retailer G.U. to advance into S. Korea2018/7/23 13:45SEOUL, NNA - Japanese casual clothing retailer G.U. Co. will open in September its first store in South Korea, its fourth overseas market, following the success of renowned sister brand Uniqlo with over 180 outlets in the country.
Japan's used luxury brand goods retailer to enter Thai market2018/7/6 12:38BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's leading second-hand luxury brand goods seller Komehyo Co. will enter the Thai market in partnership with local consumer goods conglomerate Saha Group.
Japan retail giant Aeon ramping up product sourcing from Vietnam2018/6/25 14:39HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese retail giant Aeon Co. is expanding the sourcing of products from Vietnam, shifting procurement from China due to rising production costs there.
Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo to move into India in 20192018/5/10 12:50NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo Co. will enter the Indian market in fall next year, signaling its strong resolve to penetrate Asia's third-largest economy as part of a global campaign.
Japanese retail giant Aeon opens outlet on Borneo Island in Malaysia2018/4/25 13:55KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese retail giant Aeon Co. has opened its first retail outlet in the eastern Malaysian state of Sarawak on Borneo Island, making a foray into the offshore region after nearly four decades of store expansion on the Malay Peninsula and in other parts of Southeast Asia.
Japanese clothing retailer Shimamura to start online sales in Taiwan2018/4/19 12:58TAIPEI, NNA - Major Japanese clothing retailer Shimamura Co. will soon expand into online sales in Taiwan to better meet the needs of young consumers and improve sales in the already robust market.
Japanese retailer to open 1st Uniqlo shop in Indonesia's Sumatra2018/3/12 14:25JAKARTA, NNA - Fast Retailing Co., Japan's leading casual wear chain operator, will open a Uniqlo brand shop on Indonesia's Sumatra Island, its first outlet outside of the country's most populous main island of Java.
Japanese realtor Mitsui expands outlet mall in Malaysia's airport hub2018/2/16 14:55SEPANG, Malaysia, NNA - Japanese real estate developer Mitsui Fudosan Co. has expanded its factory outlet shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur International Airport, with the aim of building Southeast Asia's largest outlet mall in 2021.
Japanese convenience store Lawson refocusing on Bangkok for expansion2018/2/6 12:19BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese convenience store chain operator Lawson Inc. is refocusing on Bangkok in its store expansion plan in Thailand, opening its 100th outlet in the country under a new concept aiming to boost brand recognition.
Japanese retailer to open 1st roadside Uniqlo shop in Southeast Asia2018/1/29 12:13BANGKOK, NNA - Fast Retailing Co., Japan's leading casual wear chain operator, will open its first Uniqlo brand roadside shop in Southeast Asia in March, marking a milestone in its store expansion in the region with the introduction of its successful mainstay business model at home.
Japanese patisserie chain Chateraise ramping up overseas expansion2017/12/19 13:47BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's factory-to-patisserie chain operator Chateraise Co. is gearing up for overseas expansion with plans to open 200 shops in Thailand and boost overseas sales to 50 percent of its total revenue in the next 10 years.
Japanese lifestyle store Isetan pursuing fusion with Malaysian culture2017/11/29 13:35KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The Kuala Lumpur branch of Isetan, a retail outlet specializing in Japanese lifestyle products and services, is fusing Japanese and local styles after celebrating in October the first anniversary of its opening.
FamilyMart to change Philippine partners for store network expansion2017/11/6 13:39MANILA, NNA - Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart Co. has decided to change its Philippine partner to a major gas station operator in a bid to expand its diminishing network of outlets in the Southeast Asian country by focusing on provincial areas.
Japan's drugstore chain Matsumotokiyoshi to move into Taiwan2017/10/18 12:48TAIPEI, NNA - Japan's major drugstore chain operator Matsumotokiyoshi Co. is planning to open an outlet in Taiwan as early as next year in partnership with a local firm, aiming to capitalize on locals already familiar with the store brand through visits to Japan.
Number of Seven-Eleven stores tops 10,000 in Thailand2017/8/17 13:41BANGKOK, NNA - The number of Seven-Eleven convenience stores in Thailand has topped 10,000, achieving the milestone at a faster pace than in Japan, their local operator says.
Shopping malls promising despite growing e-commerce in Jakarta2017/7/14 12:02JAKARTA, NNA - Shopping malls are still a promising business in Jakarta despite a growing trend in online retailing as few entertainment choices are available for family holidaymakers in the Indonesian capital, according to a U.S.-based global real estate service company.
100-yen shop operator Can Do aims for huge expansion in Thailand2017/6/8 13:17BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese 100-yen shop operator Can Do Co., buoyed by unexpectedly strong demand in Thailand for fast service and unique products, aims to aggressively expand the number of outlets from the current seven to as many as 100 in 2020.
New retail, residential estate complex opens in Yangon2017/4/4 13:26YANGON, NNA - Shwe Taung Group, one of Myanmar's largest conglomerates, has opened a residential and commercial complex including a 23-story tower and high-end shopping center in the heart of Yangon.
Japanese fashion brand MINISO to open 200 outlets in Indonesia2017/2/28 14:06JAKARTA, NNA - MINISO Life, a Chinese-owned Japanese fast fashion chain, plans to open 200 retail outlets in Indonesia in 2017 in cooperation with a local partner as it continues to expand its global network of some 2,000 stores.
FamilyMart set to boost its presence rapidly in Malaysia2016/12/7 13:47KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - FamilyMart Co., Japan's second-largest convenience store chain, is poised to expand its network in Malaysia following the first two outlets launched recently in Kuala Lumpur.
Japanese cheese tart chain Pablo opens first Thai outlet in Bangkok2016/10/31 16:42BANGKOK, NNA - Pablo, Japan's famous cheese tart chain based in Osaka, has started its first operation in Thailand, giving a master franchise to Thai conglomerate Baiyoke Group in exchange for it committing to run eight Pablo outlets in the Southeast Asian country within five years.