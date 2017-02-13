Manufacturing
Hospital bed maker Paramount expanding product line in Indonesia2019/11/11 15:44
Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy U.S. laminate maker’s 4 Asia-Pacific units2019/11/5 15:34HANOI, NNA - Aica Kogyo Co. and Development Bank of Japan Inc. will acquire four Asia-Pacific units of major U.S. high-pressure laminate maker Wilsonart LLC for $150 million by the end of the year, to expand operations in the region.
Japanese boiler maker Miura sets up Malaysian unit to boost local sales2019/10/21 17:44KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Major Japanese boiler manufacturer Miura Co. has set up a subsidiary in Malaysia to meet the growing demand for through-flow boilers and related maintenance services there.
Hitachi opens Laos unit with goal of 5-fold market share increase2019/10/16 15:30
Toilet maker Toto’s Beijing arm halts production due to estate development2019/10/10 15:43TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s leading toilet maker, Toto Ltd., discontinued production at its sanitary ware plant in Beijing at the end of September to make way for residential development in the Chinese capital.
Apparel maker Onward to pull out of S. Korea amid worsening bilateral ties2019/10/8 15:19SEOUL, NNA - Major Japanese apparel maker Onward Holdings Co. will withdraw from South Korea in the current business year ending in February 2020 as the worsening trade dispute between the two countries has led to sluggish sales there.
Japan’s Aica Kogyo to buy 2 Vietnamese shoe material makers via Taiwan arm2019/10/4 16:34HANOI, NNA - A Taiwan subsidiary of Aica Kogyo Co., a Japanese manufacturer of chemical and allied products, will buy two Vietnamese synthetic material makers to boost its production in Vietnam of polyurethane resins used for shoe soles and other goods.
CORRECT: YKK opens 2nd Vietnam zip plant to raise capacity for more local demand2019/10/3 16:44Corrects headline and source in 2nd paragraph, adds details in 4th paragraph in Oct. 2 story.
YKK opens 2nd Vietnam zip plant, will lift capacity 40%2019/10/2 14:03
Japanese machine tool maker OSG opens India unit to meet coating demand2019/9/27 15:16NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese global machine tool provider OSG Corp. has established a new subsidiary in India to coat cutting tools for prolonging their lifespan and improving their efficiency, as local demand for the coating process is expected to rise.
Hoya to boost custom-made optical lens capacity in Philippines2019/9/20 17:54MANILA, NNA - Major Japanese optical glass maker Hoya Corp. will boost the production capacity of its lens plant in the Philippines by 40 percent to cash in on the rising demand for eyeglass lenses there.
Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia2019/9/19 14:29TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s major sportswear maker Eclat Textile Co. will invest around $170 million in building a textile and apparel plant in Indonesia to receive growing orders switched from China due to the lingering trade spat with the United States.
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines2019/9/6 18:39MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (MHPS) has landed an order from the only copper smelter and refinery in the Philippines for the refurbishment of a waste heat recovery boiler as the Japanese company aims to capitalize on growing demand for equipment renewal and output expansion there.
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharmaceutical joint venture2019/9/3 16:28NEW DELHI, NNA - Major Japanese seasoning and food maker Ajinomoto Co. will take over an Indian biopharmaceutical joint venture to capitalize on the rising global outsourcing market.
Mitsui & Co. Plastics buys 10% share in Taiwan biodegradable plastic maker Minima2019/8/28 17:45TAIPEI, NNA - Japan’s Mitsui & Co. Plastics Ltd. has bought a 10-percent stake in Minima Technology Co., a Taiwan manufacturer of biodegradable plastic products, amid growing demand for a swift solution to the global problem of plastic waste.
Japanese septic-tank maker to launch potable water business in India2019/8/26 17:12NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese septic-tank maker Daiki Axis Co. will launch a potable water business in India alongside a local firm, cultivating a drinking-water market in a country with one of the world’s poorest water conditions.
Bando Densen expands cable production to Laos amid U.S.-China row2019/8/19 16:21
Japanese AV equipment maker Onkyo makes India global production base2019/8/16 16:43TOKYO, NNA – Japanese audio visual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. is gearing up its car audio product output in India to meet growing demand in the world’s fourth-largest automobile market.
Japan’s Asahi Printing to buy two Malaysian pharma packaging firms2019/8/14 17:00KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Asahi Printing Co., a Japanese company specializing in printed packaging materials, will buy two industry peers in Malaysia as part of its strategy to establish manufacturing and marketing bases abroad.
Fabric maker Suminoe to set up new electric carpet plant in Vietnam2019/8/9 19:24HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese textile maker Suminoe Textile Co. will set up an electric carpet plant in Vietnam, its second overseas base, for exports to Japan.
Japan’s Nissin Electric doubles auto parts coating output capacity in China2019/8/8 14:31TOKYO, NNA - Japanese electrical equipment manufacturer Nissin Electric Co. has doubled the coating output capacity of a wholly owned Chinese subsidiary to meet growing demand for automotive coating in northeastern China.
Electrical engineering firm Sumitomo Densetsu sets up Vietnam unit2019/7/24 16:38HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese electrical engineering firm Sumitomo Densetsu Co. has established a subsidiary in Vietnam to capitalize on the demand for facilities and equipment in Southeast Asia while consolidating its foundation in the Mekong region with Thailand at its core.
Japan adhesive maker Konishi to form Indonesia JV2019/7/24 16:22SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese adhesive maker Konishi Co. is forming a production and sales joint venture with Indonesian conglomerate Triputra Group to boost business in Southeast Asia.
Japanese apparel maker Matsuoka to build new plant in Vietnam2019/7/18 14:24HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese apparel maker Matsuoka Corp. will build a new plant in Vietnam as part of a medium-term business strategy to lessen its reliance on China.
Nidec-Shimpo to make planetary reduction gears in Philippines to avoid higher U.S. tariffs2019/6/28 14:55MANILA, NNA – Japanese industrial parts and equipment maker Nidec-Shimpo Corp. will produce planetary reduction gears in the Philippines for export to the U.S. market to avoid higher tariffs on shipments from its manufacturing unit in China
Major oil refiner Idemitsu to double lubricant output in China2019/6/14 14:55
Philippine shoe capital longs for professional shoemaking industry2019/6/6 14:51
Hitachi to supply 106 elevators for office towers in India2019/6/4 15:23
Nissin Electric shifting production to Myanmar from Thailand, Vietnam2019/5/31 17:13BANGKOK, NNA - Metal parts and equipment maker Nissin Electric Co. of Japan will build a plant in Myanmar, relocating some production processes from its factories in Thailand and Vietnam to cut labor costs in its contract manufacturing business.
Hitachi group wins large building facilities order for Thai airport2019/5/31 13:56
Hitachi Metals to produce cables for electric parking brakes in Vietnam2019/5/29 18:28TOKYO, NNA - Hitachi Metals Ltd. will produce cables for wire harnesses, a key component in electric parking brakes, in Vietnam to meet growing demand for electrically controlled systems in vehicles.
Japan shipyard Tsuneishi building mid-size carriers for SE Asia2019/5/20 17:57TOKYO, NNA – Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co. of Japan is shifting its focus from building bulk carriers to making compact “feeder” containerships that meet intermodal transportation needs in Southeast Asia.
Mitsui E&S withdrawing from thermal power civil engineering after Indonesian losses2019/5/13 14:07TOKYO, NNA - Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., a leading shipbuilding and engineering firm, will stop accepting new orders for thermal power plant civil engineering, eventually withdrawing from that sector under its latest restructuring plan.
Machine maker Okuma to build 1st factory in 16 years for China local output2019/5/9 14:23TOKYO, NNA - Japanese machine tool maker Okuma Corp. will build a second factory in China to meet local customers’ automation needs directly and faster, its first new plant in 16 years.
Satake ties up with Vietnamese firm to develop grain dryers2019/4/25 13:56TOKYO, NNA - Japanese grain and food processing machinery maker Satake Corp. is teaming up with a Vietnamese firm to develop grain dryers for small and medium-sized rice millers in the Southeast Asian country.
Hyundai Elevator forges strategic partnership with Vietnamese builder HBC2019/4/24 11:00SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Elevator, the largest elevator and escalator producer in South Korea, forged a strategic partnership with a major construction group in Vietnam to become its third-largest shareholder through the acquisition of shares.
Japanese maker to open plastic molding parts plant in Myanmar2019/4/16 14:44YANGON, NNA - Plastic molding parts maker Mutsumi Special Alloy Industry Co. will open a factory in Myanmar by the year’s end to meet growing demand from Japanese companies operating in the Southeast Asian country.
Daikin to apply Asian business strategy to sell air conditioners in Africa2019/4/15 17:00
Japan’s Tohno Precision to build molding factory in Myanmar2019/3/8 14:34
Indian textile and garment firms boost presence in Ethiopia to tap U.S., EU markets2019/3/1 18:09
Japan’s EM Devices to boost automotive power relay output in Philippines2019/2/28 14:12TOKYO, NNA – EM Devices Corp. of Japan will invest more than 1 billion yen ($9 million) to ramp up production of power relays at its Philippine plant, hoping to sell more to Japanese carmakers in overseas markets.
Daewoo workers vote to strike against acquisition by Hyundai shipyard2019/2/20 10:12SEOUL, AJU - The labor union of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) warned of a strike after workers voted against a deal to create a mega shipbuilder through the merger of South Korea’s largest and second largest shipyards.
Philippine banks agree to reschedule debt of Hanjin shipyard in Subic2019/2/15 13:29SEOUL, AJU - Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction secured approval from Philippine banks to reschedule the debt of its affiliate in Subic, two days after the mid-sized South Korean shipbuilder reported capital impairment.
Hanjin unveils roadmap to improve transparency and corporate governance2019/2/14 10:12SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s troubled Hanjin Group came up with a roadmap for transparent management in response to consistent pressure from shareholders to solve its ownership crisis through an active campaign to enhance corporate governance and jettison non-core assets.
Hyundai shipyard agrees to acquire controlling stake in Daewoo shipyard2019/2/1 9:49SEOUL, AJU - In a deal to create an unrivaled player in the global market, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), the world’s largest shipbuilder, agreed to acquire a controlling stake in its domestic rival, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).
Holcim Philippines to spend $300 million to raise cement output capacity2018/12/4 14:11MANILA, NNA - Holcim Philippines, Inc. will invest nearly $300 million to increase its cement production capacity by 30% to 13 million tons by 2020, the company said on Monday.
UPDATE1: Iris Ohyama sets up sourcing unit in Vietnam due to China labor costs2018/12/3 17:26--Adds details, background in paragraphs 3-6
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japan’s furniture and household products maker Iris Ohyama Inc. has set up a Vietnamese unit to increase sourcing in Southeast Asia due to rising labor costs and tighter environmental regulations in China.
Japan’s Iseki to make, sell mid-sized tractors in India via local firm TAFE2018/11/30 14:18NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese machinery maker Iseki & Co. has signed a contract with Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) in India to produce and sell compact tractors in the local market.
Watch parts maker Nihon Seimitsu issues stock to fund Vietnam, Cambodia ops2018/11/28 14:36HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Watch parts and eyeglasses frame maker Nihon Seimitsu Co. will raise cash through a private share placement to finance its operations in Vietnam and Cambodia, as it expects to see a pickup in demand next year.
IHI, Nomura join Malaysia’s Nextgreen Global to make pulp, fuel from palm waste2018/11/09 13:15KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese heavy equipment and infrastructure firm IHI Corp. and Nomura Holdings Inc. have teamed up with Malaysian printer and publisher Nextgreen Global Berhad to make pulp and biomass fuel from palm waste.
Corrected: Japan’s Hokkan joins Indonesia’s Deltapack in beverage packaging2018/11/01 09:00JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese bottling and packaging firm Hokkan Holdings Ltd. will acquire the beverage packaging units of PT. Deltapack Industri group in Indonesia for 1.26 trillion rupiah ($83 million), cashing in on growing local demand.
Japanese bottler Hokkan joins Indonesia’s Deltapack in beverage packaging2018/10/31 16:20JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese bottling and packaging firm Hokkan Holdings Ltd. will acquire the beverage packaging units of PT. Deltapack Industri group in Indonesia for 1.26 trillion rupiah ($83 million), cashing in on growing local demand sparked by concerns about pollution from single-use plastic.
Malaysia’s Sime Darby to buy Australia’s Heavy Maintenance for A$58 mil.2018/10/31 14:30KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby Berhad said Tuesday it will buy all outstanding shares in Australia’s Heavy Maintenance Group Pty. Ltd. for A$58 million ($41 million) to expand its geographic coverage.
Nippon Shokubai to boost Indonesian acrylic acid output for diapers2018/10/30 14:50TOKYO, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. will ramp up its acrylic acid production capacity in Indonesia by about 70 percent to 240,000 tons from 140,000 tons annually in three years, as Asian demand for paper diapers for babies and seniors continues to grow.
Yamaha expands musical instrument business in India2018/10/30 13:55NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese musical instrument maker Yamaha Corp. is expanding its business in India by starting local production and promoting music education at schools across the South Asian country.
Malaysia automaker Proton says X70 SUV has 10,000 bookings2018/10/29 13:50KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Malaysian carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd. has received over 10,000 bookings for the Proton X70 sport utility vehicle since early September, the company said in a statement on Saturday.
Hitachi to tender offer to buy Taiwan elevator maker Yungtay Engineering2018/10/29 12:40TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese manufacturer Hitachi, Ltd. said last week it will tender an offer to buy all issued shares of Yungtay Engineering Co., a leading elevator and escalator maker in Taiwan, to compete better in the Chinese market.
Japan audio systems maker Hibino to buy rival Sama Sound group firms2018/10/26 15:25SEOUL, NNA - Japanese audio equipment maker Hibino Corp. will take a controlling share in three companies belonging to South Korean rival Sama Sound group, as part of its expansion overseas.
Japanese sportswear maker Descente beefs up R&D in S. Korea2018/10/24 17:20SEOUL, NNA - Japanese sportswear company Descente Ltd. has opened a shoe research and development center in the southern port city of Busan, to create high-end ergonomic trainers.
Fujifilm opens Jakarta studio to teach camera techniques2018/10/22 13:40JAKARTA, NNA – FujiFilm Indonesia has opened a workshop studio in Jakarta for single-lens reflex camera users in response to growing demand for FujiFilm X-T3 and other high-end models.
Worker at Indonesian firm wins welding contest, beating rivals from Japan firms2018/10/19 14:15JAKARTA, NNA – An Indonesian welder from a local company for the first time overtook those working for Japanese firms in a contest hosted annually by fuel supplier Iwatani Corp. to contribute to economic development in the country.
Office furniture maker Itoki sets up Indonesian unit2018/10/18 18:00JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese office furniture maker Itoki Corp. has set up an Indonesian entity, as it continues to pursue business outside Japan.
YKK to add zipper factory in Vietnam to meet growing demand2018/10/4 13:34TOKYO, NNA - Japan's top zipper maker YKK Corp. plans to rev up production in Vietnam by 40 percent in the next three years as the emerging Southeast Asian economy attracts more garment factories for exporting sportswear and casual clothing to the world market.
Japanese contact lens maker Seed to boost Asian sales with Jill Stuart2018/10/1 11:47HONG KONG, NNA - Japan's major contact lens maker Seed Co. is stepping up efforts to boost sales in Asia by collaborating with Jill Stuart, the U.S. fashion brand.
Totoku's Philippine unit to offset lost Indonesian cable output2018/9/26 11:43MANILA, NNA - Japanese cable and wire manufacturer Totoku Electric Co. has started producing flexible flat cables at a new factory in the Philippines to make up for a loss of output in Indonesia caused by a fire last year.
Japan-Thai joint venture to boost packaging production near Bangkok2018/9/19 13:26BANGKOK, NNA - A Japan-Thailand packaging manufacturing joint venture has opened a plant near Bangkok to meet growing demand from the food industry in the Southeast Asian country.
Japan's crane maker Tadano, India's Escorts to form manufacturing JV2018/8/29 11:27NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's leading crane maker Tadano Ltd. will start production in India with a local partner, aiming to cash in on growing demand from the construction sector in the South Asian country.
Japan's towing trucks to help ease traffic jams in Indonesia2018/8/17 12:34JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's leading towing truck supplier Yamaguchi Wrecker Co. is providing wreckers to local authorities in Indonesia to help ease heavy traffic jams in the country.
Japanese household product maker promoting Indian plumbing know-how2018/8/13 12:10NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's leading household product maker Lixil Group Corp. has launched a training program for Indian plumbers to help combat a workforce shortage while improving professional standards.
Panasonic, upbeat about India, to enter housing equipment market2018/7/31 13:56NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's Panasonic Corp. is set to fully enter India's rapidly growing housing equipment market, backed by brisk sales of consumer appliances and electronics and office automation equipment.
Japan's GS Yuasa to boost car battery output in Thailand2018/7/18 11:51BANGKOK, NNA - Major Japanese automotive and industrial battery maker GS Yuasa International Ltd. will boost car battery production in Thailand to serve demand stemming from growing vehicle sales in Southeast Asia.
Japan's Kansai Paint gearing up for construction market in Malaysia2018/7/13 12:16KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan's major paint maker Kansai Paint Co. is gearing up to expand its market share in the construction sector in Malaysia by launching a high-end coating in the country.
Kyocera Document Solutions to expand printer output in Vietnam2018/7/5 14:01TOKYO, NNA - Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. will boost printer production in Vietnam by 25 percent in the current business year to cater to growing demand mainly from Europe and other Southeast Asian countries.
Japan's GS Yuasa to fully enter Myanmar battery market2018/6/1 11:57YANGON, NNA - Major Japanese automotive and industrial battery maker GS Yuasa International Ltd. is set to fully enter the Myanmar market through its own local unit to meet growing storage battery demand for vehicles and off-grid households.
Japan's Toto to begin "Washlet" bidet toilet production in Thailand2018/5/28 15:02BANGKOK, NNA - Leading Japanese toilet maker Toto Ltd. has picked Thailand to build a plant for its strategic electronic toilet seat series called "Washlet" in a bid to cash in on its growing demand in Asia.
ShinMaywa, Mahindra to set up amphibious aircraft repair base in India2018/4/13 14:24NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's aircraft and industrial equipment maker ShinMaywa Industries Ltd. and Mumbai-based multinational conglomerate Mahindra Group recently agreed to an amphibious aircraft maintenance and repair services tie-up in India.
Japan's furniture maker Kokuyo taps consumer business in Thailand2018/4/11 13:25BANGKOK, NNA - After more than a dozen years of doing business for corporate customers in Thailand, Japanese office furniture and stationary manufacturer Kokuyo Co. has forayed into the consumer segment with the launch of a newly developed chair targeting health-conscious workers.
Japanese alcohol-free halal sanitizer debuts in Indonesia2018/4/3 14:15JAKARTA, NNA - A Japanese hygiene products maker has launched an alcohol-free halal sanitizer in Indonesia to capitalize on potentially huge demand in the world's most populous Muslim country.
Japanese firm Curetex eyes opportunities in India's plastic bag bans2018/3/26 13:50NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's paper product maker Curetex Corp. has entered India to meet growing demand for paper bags in the wake of successive state-level bans on plastic bags across the South Asian country, according to a top company official.
Vietnamese window maker backed by Japanese firm eyes Myanmar plant2018/3/20 12:26YANGON, NNA - Vietnamese door and facade maker European Plastics Window Co., whose largest shareholder is Japan's Bunka Shutter Co., plans to build its first overseas factory in Myanmar next year.
Japan's Dai Nippon Printing hosts 2nd educational toy fair in Malaysia2018/3/2 13:53KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - A Japanese printing company has started hosting a two-month Japanese educational toy exhibition, "TOYBOX OF JAPAN," in Malaysia, the second of its kind following last year's good response.
Japan's water purifier maker Nihon Trim enters India2018/2/14 13:55NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's leading water purification equipment maker Nihon Trim Co. has begun selling its antioxidant water-processing system in India in partnership with an Indo-Japanese joint venture.
Japan's YKK to establish architectural product R&D base in Indonesia2018/1/10 13:18JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's YKK group is planning to establish a research and development center for architectural products in Indonesia this year, positioning the largest Southeast Asian economy as its major base for research and production of construction materials suitable for tropical regions of the world.
Japan's Toto to double sanitary ware production in Thailand2017/12/13 12:35BANGKOK, NNA - Leading Japanese toilet maker Toto Ltd. is boosting its sanitary ware production capacity in Thailand to meet global demand as well as potential domestic market needs.
Japan, Taiwan firms join forces to build sportswear plant in Vietnam2017/11/14 13:26TOKYO, NNA - Trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp. is teaming up with Japanese and Taiwanese apparel makers to build a sportswear factory in Vietnam with an eye to exporting clothing made from highly functional textiles to the global market.
Mitsui Engineering to open 1st overseas crane plant in Indonesia2017/10/30 13:07JAKARTA, NNA - Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co. of Tokyo is planning to open its first overseas gantry crane plant in Indonesia, betting on growing demand for cargo-handling equipment on the back of seaport development in emerging countries.
Companies from central Japan's Toyama seek partners in Myanmar2017/10/11 12:18YANGON, NNA - Manufacturers from the central Japan prefecture of Toyama are seeking partners in Myanmar, eyeing the growing business potential of the Southeast Asian country.
Indian airliner talks with Japan's Setouchi Holdings on amphibious planes2017/10/10 13:05NEW DELHI, NNA - Indian airliner SpiceJet Ltd. is in talks with Japan's Setouchi Holdings Inc. to purchase amphibious planes to meet growing needs for better air connections to remote parts of the large South Asian country.
Japanese wig maker Aderans opens 1st Hong Kong outlet2017/10/4 13:21HONG KONG, NNA - Leading Japanese wig maker Aderans Co. has opened its first outlet in Hong Kong, aiming to expand in Asia on the back of fast economic growth in the region after ramping up sales in North America and Europe.
Toilet maker Toto's loss in India halved in FY 20162017/9/12 12:53NEW DELHI, NNA - Leading Japanese toilet maker Toto Ltd.'s Indian arm halved its loss in the 2016 business year that ended last March after stepping up cost-cutting efforts to improve its earnings performance.
Japanese cutlery maker Kai group opens 1st retail shop in India2017/8/28 12:55NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese cutlery-related product maker Kai group has opened its first retail outlet in India, betting on the fast-growing consumer market on the back of the establishment of a manufacturing facility in line with the local government's "Make in India" policy.
Toilet maker Toto eyes recovery in Malaysia by 20192017/8/22 13:35KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Leading Japanese toilet maker Toto Ltd. anticipates a recovery in demand by 2019 after weathering a lull triggered by Malaysia's economic downturn, its local distributor says.
Taiwan massage chair maker eyes Japan as market, export base2017/8/2 13:30TAIPEI, NNA - A Taiwanese massage chair manufacturer is set to strengthen its business in Japan by establishing a local arm to market health equipment under its original brand for the first time while setting up a production line to export made-in-Japan products to emerging markets.
Seiko eyes Thailand as base to boost watch sales in Asia2017/7/12 14:06BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Seiko Watch Corp. is expecting to attract more customers in Thailand, particularly young people, as it seeks to drum up sales in the Southeast Asian market, according to senior company officials.
Sportswear brand Asics to double stores in India by year-end2017/2/13 12:26NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese sportswear brand Asics Corp. is planning to almost double its retail store count in India by the end of 2017 as part of its expansion program to tap growing demand amid the mounting popularity of sports in the country, according to top company officials.