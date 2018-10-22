Incidents
Itochu worker sentenced to 3 yrs in prison in China2019/11/27 15:15
Police besiege Hong Kong university campus in pursuit of protesters2019/11/18 18:07
Police fire tear gas at protesters outside Hong Kong university2019/11/18 11:29
Hong Kong demonstrator shot, injured by police during clash2019/11/12 9:23
“Catastrophic” fire threat prompts state of emergency in Australia2019/11/12 9:17
Hong Kong student who fell from building during protests dies2019/11/8 17:18
Hong Kong legislator stabbed: report2019/11/6 19:14
Taiwan seeks compensation from Japanese firm over deadly derailment2019/11/1 9:29
Hong Kong police shoot student amid National Day protests2019/10/2 11:11
North Korea fires 2 short-range projectiles into Sea of Japan2019/8/2 11:08SEOUL/WASHINGTON, Kyodo - North Korea fired two unidentified short-range projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast on Friday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, in its third series of launches in about a week.
11 dead, 5,600 people sent to hospitals in Japan heatwave2019/7/31 9:49
Tear gas, clashes as Hong Kong protestors march again against bill2019/7/29 10:33
N. Korea fired new guided weapon as warning against South: state media2019/7/26 10:30
N. Korea launches 2 short-range ballistic missiles: Japan source2019/7/25 10:54SEOUL, Kyodo - North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan off its east coast on Thursday, a Japanese government source said.
11 protesters detained in mass demonstration Wed. in Hong Kong2019/6/14 10:29
Hong Kong protest: Crowds, police clash over controversial extradition bill2019/6/13 11:47
Hundreds of thousands march in Hong Kong to protest China extradition bill2019/6/10 11:25HONG KONG, NNA – Hundreds of thousands of people thronged the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday protesting against a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China and leading to clashes with police.
Taiwan rail authority mulls suing Japanese firms over 2018 fatal train accident2019/6/4 19:41TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s rail authority is considering suing Japanese trading company Sumitomo Corp. and rolling stock manufacturer Nippon Sharyo Ltd. over a fatal accident last year which it says was caused by defective safety features of the train cars that they supplied.
U.S. urges China to make full account of Tiananmen Square protesters2019/6/4 12:32
China remains vigilant against recurrence of Tiananmen protest2019/6/4 12:26
Japan firms in Sri Lanka cautious after terror attacks2019/4/23 16:13TOKYO, NNA - Japanese companies in Sri Lanka are taking a low key approach while assessing the effects of the bombings that killed up to 290 people over the weekend.
Sri Lanka gov’t suspects foreign hand in attacks that killed 2902019/4/23 11:30COLOMBO, Kyodo - The death toll from Easter Sunday’s suicide bomb attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka soared Monday to 290, including 39 foreigners, with authorities blaming foreign-backed “local terrorists" for the carnage and invoking emergency powers.
Death toll in Sri Lankan terror attacks soars to 2902019/4/22 14:49
1 Japanese national dead in Sri Lanka terror attacks2019/4/22 10:22
207 killed in bomb attacks on Sri Lankan churches, hotels2019/4/22 10:18COLOMBO, Kyodo - A total of 207 people were killed and over 450 others wounded Sunday in eight bomb blasts that targeted mainly churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, media reports quoting police said.
Itochu worker detained in China for 1 yr over espionage: sources2019/2/15 12:54BEIJING, Kyodo - Chinese authorities have detained a male employee of major Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. for about a year in connection with alleged espionage, sources familiar with the case said Thursday.
Crashed Indonesian plane had faulty air speed indicator: official2018/11/06 10:15
UPDATE2: Indonesian plane with 189 people crashes off Java2018/10/29 18:20JAKARTA, Kyodo - An Indonesian aircraft carrying 189 crew and passengers crashed into the sea off Java Island on Monday morning shortly after take-off from Jakarta, Indonesian authorities said.
UPDATE1: Plane carrying 188 people crashes after take-off from Jakarta2018/10/29 15:20JAKARTA, Kyodo - An Indonesian aircraft carrying 188 crew and passengers crashed into the sea on Monday morning after it lost contact shortly following take-off from Jakarta, Indonesian authorities said.
Plane carrying 188 people crashes after take-off from Jakarta2018/10/29 13:00JAKARTA, Kyodo - An Indonesian aircraft carrying 188 crew and passengers crashed into the sea on Monday morning after it lost contact shortly following take-off from Jakarta, Indonesian authorities said.
Train service partially resumed after derailment kills 18 in Taiwan2018/10/22 13:00YILAN, Taiwan, Kyodo - Railway service partially resumed Monday morning after a train derailed in northeastern Taiwan the previous day, killing 18 people and injuring about 190 others.
18 dead, 170 injured in train derailment in northeast Taiwan2018/10/22 10:38