Equipment
Medical equipment maker Japan Lifeline opens Malaysian plant in Penang2019/11/25 13:54
Philippine building boom will boost Mitsubishi Electric elevator, aircon sales2019/11/22 16:07MANILA, NNA - The Philippine affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is optimistic that sales of its elevators and air conditioners in the country will enjoy higher growth, stimulated by the construction boom and increasing population.
Hitachi Industrial Equipment gets order for distribution transformers from Myanmar2019/11/19 12:45
Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental2019/11/14 15:03SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in Singaporean kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental Pte. Ltd. to enter the equipment field to achieve future growth.
Citizen Machinery to double output of automatic lathes in China2019/11/11 14:49
Kyowa Exeo of Japan buys Singaporean engineering firm in bid to expand in Southeast Asia2019/10/31 17:18SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese engineering firm Kyowa Exeo Corp. has bought Singaporean peer Winner Engineering Pte. Ltd. as it plans to expand overseas.
Sodick begins food machinery sales in Shanghai with an eye on noodle demand2019/10/31 17:09
DMG Mori ties up with India’s Lakshmi Machine Works for local production2019/10/31 14:44
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions gets order for Indonesia geothermal plant components2019/10/16 17:05JAKARTA, NNA - Japan’s Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. (Toshiba ESS) will supply a steam turbine and generator for a projected geothermal power plant in Indonesia under a contract with a leading Indonesian engineering, procurement, and construction company, PT. Inti Karya Persada Tehnik.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems to open 2nd car air conditioner plant in China2019/10/11 17:58
CORRECT: Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market2019/10/11 11:33Corrects timing to 2016 from 2017 for the establishment of the local unit in 3rd paragraph in Oct. 10 story.
Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market2019/10/10 14:49
Automatic teller machine maker Oki opens plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam2019/10/2 15:09HANOI, NNA – Japanese electrical machinery maker Oki Electric Industry Co. began operating a Vietnam plant this month to meet rising automatic teller machine orders at home.
Hitachi begins overseas elevator monitoring in Singapore2019/10/1 15:18SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese electronics giant Hitachi Ltd. started an elevator monitoring business in Singapore on Tuesday to capitalize on growing demand for advanced maintenance services in Asian countries.
Automated soldering equipment maker Apollo Seiko to form Indian sales JV2019/9/25 17:57NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s Apollo Seiko Ltd., a major provider of automated soldering equipment, will establish a joint venture in India to enhance services and sales in the South Asian country.
Automated warehouse system provider Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit2019/9/20 14:57HANOI, NNA - Japan’s Daifuku Co. will start business at its newly established subsidiary in Vietnam on Oct. 1 to sell and install material handling systems as well as to provide after-sales services, capitalizing on the growing demand for automation in the fast-growing Southeast Asian country.
Fujitsu Thai unit begins selling scanners directly to corporate clients2019/8/29 16:44
Shimadzu to double hydraulic equipment output in China to meet forklift truck demand2019/8/9 14:26TOKYO, NNA - A Chinese subsidiary of Japan’s Shimadzu Corp. will build a new plant to double its production of hydraulic gear pumps and control valves for forklift trucks as the growth of e-commerce in China is expected to boost demand for these products.
Japan’s Sakai Heavy Industries doubling soil compactor output in Indonesia2019/7/24 15:33
Yanmar, Indian firm jointly launch tractors in India2019/7/12 18:49
Mitsubishi Electric sets up Laos unit to lift local elevator sales2019/6/21 15:28BANGKOK, NNA - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. has established a unit in Laos as part of efforts to expand its elevator and escalator business in the Mekong region.
Japan’s Aishin to supply bulk handling machines to drug, food makers in India2019/6/20 17:54TOKYO, NNA - Aishin Industrial Corp., maker of bulk handling equipment, will enter the Indian market with local company, Gansons.
Mitsubishi Electric to invest in Singapore’s Akribis Systems2019/6/19 17:21SINGAPORE, NNA - Major Japanese electronics and industrial machine maker Mitsubishi Electric Corp. will buy an equity stake in a Singaporean factory automation equipment maker to enhance its product lineup.
Japan Cash Machine to move part of China production to Philippines2019/6/7 15:25MANILA, NNA - Banknote-validating and currency-handling machine manufacturer Japan Cash Machine Co. will relocate part of its production in China to the Philippines to avoid the threatened imposition of another batch of higher U.S. tariffs.
Ricoh shifting printer output for U.S. market from China to Thailand amid trade spat2019/5/17 15:33BANGKOK, NNA - Japan’s leading office equipment maker Ricoh Co. is shifting production of its multifunction printers for the U.S. market from China to Thailand in the coming months in a bid to minimize fallout from the escalating trade dispute.
Fuji Xerox teams up with 2 Myanmar firms to boost sales2019/5/17 15:10YANGON, NNA - Fuji Xerox Co. has partnered with two Myanmar agents to expand sales of printers and multifunction copy machines as well as provide consulting and solutions in the Southeast Asian country.
Japan’s Nissei ASB to boost PET bottle mold output capacity in India2019/5/15 15:09NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s Nissei ASB Machine Co. plans to spend about 2.2 billion yen ($20 million) to expand its plastic bottle mold production capacity in India.
Japan’s Nishio Rent All buying Singapore United Power & Resources2019/4/15 17:54SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese construction equipment rental firm Nishio Rent All Co. is buying a Singapore rival in a move overseas meant to hedge against a potential slowdown in Japan after the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Japan’s industrial robot maker Fanuc to build its 3rd and largest factory in Shanghai2019/4/9 14:06TOKYO, NNA – Japanese industrial robot and factory automation system maker Fanuc Corp. will invest 1.5 billion yuan ($224 million) to build its largest overseas factory in Shanghai, where labor shortages are spurring demand for automation.
Kawasaki Heavy doubling hydraulic equipment output in India construction boom2019/2/20 18:29NEW DELHI, NNA – Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. of Japan is doubling its capacity to produce hydraulic equipment in India for use in construction machinery in high demand for building expressways, railways and ports.
OFFICIAL CORRECTION: Tokyo Keiso builds flowmeter plant in Taiwan to meet chipmaking equipment demand2019/2/20 11:46--Corrects change in output capacity to “from the current 120,000 units to 260,000 units,” instead of “from the current 12,000 units to 26,000 units” in 4th paragraph of Feb. 19 story, following official correction.
Tokyo Keiso builds flowmeter plant in Taiwan to meet chipmaking equipment demand2019/2/19 17:33TAIPEI, NNA – Leading Japanese flowmeter maker Tokyo Keiso Co. is building a factory in Taiwan to more than double its local output capacity to meet solid global demand for its products used for making semiconductors.
Olympus failed to report over 800 overseas medical device defects2019/1/23 15:23
Hong Kong’s CITIC Capital acquires Nippon Oil Pump2018/12/5 13:21HONG KONG, NNA - The Hong Kong-based investment unit of Chinese conglomerate CITIC Group said Tuesday it has acquired 100 percent ownership of Japanese machinery maker Nippon Oil Pump Co. under Beijing’s Made in China 2025 program.
Fuji Xerox to close plant in S. Koera in production restructuring2018/11/14 14:45SEOUL, NNA – Fuji Xerox Co. will close a plant in South Korea in March as part of global restructuring, leaving two plants in China and one in Vietnam as its only overseas production facilities.
Machinery makers look to labor-saving tech to combat labor shortages2018/10/30 14:40
Japan's Citizen Machinery to double lathe output in Philippines2018/6/14 13:22MANILA, NNA - Japan's Citizen Machinery Co. plans to double production capacity at an automatic lathe factory in the Philippines to meet growing demand from automotive, construction and other industries from around the world.
Canon launches low-cost printers, eyeing half of Thai market2018/2/28 12:51BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Canon Inc. is shifting the focus of its ink-jet printer sales strategy in Thailand from individuals to corporate clients in a bid to further expand its local market share on the back of an increasing number of small enterprises and start-ups in the country.
Japan's Brother Industries banking on karaoke popularity in Thailand2017/12/26 13:37BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese electronics and electrical equipment manufacturer Brother Industries Ltd. is bringing its popular home karaoke system to Thailand for the first time during this merry-making season following its launch in six countries in the Asia-Pacific region and the United States.
Yanmar's Indian affiliate eyes domestic and global expansion2017/12/7 14:23NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese farm equipment manufacturer Yanmar Holdings Co.'s Indian affiliate is endeavoring to expand both its domestic and global footprint as it aspires to more than triple tractor sales in the next five to six years.
Nikon eyes business opportunities in India's space sector2017/11/27 16:41NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese optical instrument giant Nikon Corp. is looking to bring advanced space technology-related solutions to India as the country aims to boost its satellite launch capabilities by promoting private-sector participation in its space program.
Yanmar partnering with Indian firm on advanced tractors to go global2017/10/19 14:29NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese farm equipment manufacturer Yanmar Holdings Co. is partnering with major Indian tractor maker International Tractors Ltd. to develop "next generation tractors" for the global market.
Japan's NEC lays Southeast Asia-U.S. submarine cable2017/9/25 13:31TOKYO, NNA - NEC Corp. has supplied a transpacific submarine cable system to a U.S.-led consortium for commercial service to meet growing demand for bandwidth between Southeast Asia and North America in line with economic growth in the fast-developing Asia-Pacific region.
Fuji Xerox teams with Malaysian NGO to improve kids' language skills2017/9/8 13:13KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Fuji Xerox Co.'s Malaysian arm has partnered with a local nongovernmental organization to promote an education outreach program in impoverished communities in the country as well as elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region.
Konica Minolta to build digital manufacturing cluster in Malaysia2017/8/15 15:08MELAKA, Malaysia, NNA - Konica Minolta Inc. will build a digital manufacturing cluster with several partners in the southern Malaysian port city of Melaka to beat rising labor costs and boost productivity through the internet of things technology.
Hitachi to boost cash-recycling ATM production in India2017/7/18 13:36NEW DELHI, NNA - An Indian local arm of the Hitachi Ltd. group plans to ramp up production of cash-recycling automated teller machines to meet growing demand from banks which are considering replacing their traditional machines to optimize operational costs.
Fujifilm starts full-fledged business operations in Myanmar2017/7/14 12:13YANGON, NNA - Japan's Fujifilm Corp., an imaging, medical and graphics product maker, has begun full-fledged business operations in Myanmar following the establishment of a new group arm for trade to expand sales in the Southeast Asian country.
Indian robotics startup eyes traction in Japan's e-commerce2017/6/26 12:23NEW DELHI, NNA - An Indian robotics startup specializing in warehouse automation has set its eyes on Japan's online retail sector, targeting local customers looking to boost their operational efficiency.
Hitachi aims to become leader of Thai elevator market in 20202017/5/22 12:06BANGKOK, NNA - The Thai elevator and escalator distributor of Japan's Hitachi Ltd. is projecting aggressive sales growth to restore its top position in the local market in the next three years.
Industry leader Mitsubishi Elevator upbeat about Thai market2017/3/23 15:29BANGKOK, NNA - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is bullish about unabated demand for elevators and escalators in Thailand but is not dropping its guard in order to maintain its leadership here.
Do-it-yourself robot "Robi" from Japan debuts in Malaysia2017/3/13 12:43KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Robi, a Japanese-developed humanoid robot assembled with parts supplied weekly, has made its debut in Malaysia, touting its ability to communicate in English, Malay and Chinese.
Sumitomo Construction Machinery to build new plant in Indonesia
2019/10/4 15:02