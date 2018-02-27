Environment
Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain2019/11/26 13:05
Toshiba beefs up e-waste recycling in Singapore ahead of 2021 regulations2019/11/13 10:45SINGAPORE, NNA – Toshiba Corp. is reinforcing e-waste recycling in Singapore in preparation for the government’s push for the establishment of a recycling scheme for electronics and home appliances in 2021.
Singapore’s Blue Planet buys Malaysian waste management firm Globecycle2019/8/22 9:14
Mitsubishi, Malaysian institute launch algae production in pilot project2019/8/21 19:10
Japanese textile trader GSI Creos invests in plastic recycling2019/7/18 17:09TOKYO, NNA - Japanese textile trader GSI Creos Corp. is moving into plastic recycling through a purchase of shares in Shinenshoji Ltd.
Fuji Xerox closing Thai recycling plant due to import ban on e-waste2019/6/27 16:32
Seven-Eleven Japan to offer rice balls in bioplastic wrappers2019/6/25 6:58
G-20 agrees on int’l framework to reduce marine plastic pollution2019/6/17 10:06
Japan aims to reduce greenhouse emissions to zero after 20502019/6/12 10:58
ASEAN leaders to vow at summit to tackle marine debris2019/6/11 9:51
Japan to tackle plastic marine waste, uphold free trade with ASEAN: Abe2019/5/31 10:19
Japan proposes U.N. working group to tackle microplastics pollution2019/3/4 10:25TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan has submitted to the United Nations a draft resolution to establish a working group for coordinating efforts toward combating ocean microplastics pollution, people close to the matter said Saturday.
Plastic waste piling up in Japan after Chinese import ban2018/10/18 15:05
Shimizu to decontaminate Vietnam's defoliant-tainted soil in trial2018/7/25 12:00TOKYO, NNA - General contractor Shimizu Corp. will work to decontaminate dioxin-tainted soil in Vietnam as the country looks to select suitable technology to make safe lands polluted by Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.
Japan offering India training to tackle pollution woes2018/2/27 12:37NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's development aid agency is extending support to New Delhi to battle serious air pollution in the Indian capital, including through a training program on air-quality management in Tokyo and elsewhere.