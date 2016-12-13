Energy
Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar2019/11/28 17:17
SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business2019/11/28 11:19
Marubeni wins 10-year extension of India’s Ravva oil and gas output-sharing deal2019/11/26 15:43
Mitsui to build new gas-fired power plant in Thailand2019/11/19 15:28
Idemitsu Kosan boosts lubricant output in Indonesia by 80%2019/11/8 15:36
Rogue trader losses in Singapore force Mitsubishi to shut Petro-Diamond2019/11/7 15:41SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will liquidate its wholly owned oil trading unit in Singapore after suffering a massive $320 million loss in unauthorized crude oil derivative transactions.
Toshiba partners with Chinese startup in fuel cell system development2019/11/1 15:47TOKYO, NNA – Energy equipment and system provider Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. has teamed up with a Chinese startup to develop fuel cell systems for the Chinese market in anticipation of growth in demand for clean energy.
Sumitomo joins Australia-toJapan liquefied hydrogen transport project2019/10/30 17:15SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. is joining a pilot project to develop a supply chain of liquefying hydrogen from brown coal from a mine in Australia and shipping it to Japan.
Tokyo, Chubu electric powers tap power distribution in Cambodia2019/10/29 14:46
Shizen Energy signs deal with Halcom Vietnam to join wind farm project2019/10/25 18:28HANOI, NNA - Japanese renewable energy developer Shizen Energy Inc. will provide investment and technical support for a wind farm project in Vietnam in partnership with Vietnamese investment and consultancy firm Halcom Vietnam JSC.
Biomass power firm eRex taps hydropower business in Cambodia2019/10/24 15:53PHNOM PENH, NNA - Biomass power producer eRex Co. is expanding its Japanese business overseas by initiating a hydropower operation in Cambodia, a country experiencing chronic electricity shortages amid steady economic growth.
Yoma Strategic, Ayala Corp form JV to develop energy, power in Myanmar2019/10/16 12:26
Hitachi ships 2,000 kw-output storage battery system to Philippine utility Meralco2019/10/2 14:42MANILA, NNA - Japan’s Hitachi Ltd. has provided two 1,000-kilowatt battery-energy storage units to the largest Philippine power utility, Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), to help its drive to ensure a stable supply of renewable energy.
Mitsubishi Singapore oil trading arm loses $320 mil. on rogue derivative trader2019/9/24 20:54SINGAPORE, NNA - Petro-Diamond Singapore (Pte) Ltd. (PDS), a wholly-owned Singapore-based oil trading subsidiary of Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp., is expected to book a loss of about $320 million due to unauthorized crude oil derivatives transactions.
Saudi Arabia to restore full crude oil production by end of Sept.2019/9/19 9:31
J-Power allies with Malaysia’s Malakoff to promote power projects in Southeast Asia, Mideast2019/9/17 14:47KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan’s Electric Power Development Co. (J-Power) has joined forces with Malaysia’s largest independent power producer, Malakoff Corp. Bhd., to explore joint power projects in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
Engineering firm Chiyoda cites “AI Optimizer” for boosting LNG output in Indonesia2019/9/12 15:50JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. has provided artificial intelligence to help boost production of liquefied natural gas in Indonesia, in what it describes as a world-first achievement.
Kansai Electric-backed hydropower plant begins operation in Laos2019/9/9 16:37BANGKOK, NNA - A major hydropower plant built in Laos under a project led by Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power Co. has started commercial operation.
Philippine power producer taps Japan’s JGC for LNG terminal project2019/9/4 9:13
Tepco unit set up in Thailand to offer services to Japan firms2019/8/14 15:19
Sun Cable’s $14 billion plan for world’s largest solar farm in Australia gets major project status2019/7/23 16:33
Osaka Gas, Japan gov’t lender invest $93 mil. in Singapore’s AGP2019/7/23 16:02
Osaka Gas to supply solar power in Thailand2019/7/4 17:29BANGKOK, NNA - Osaka Gas Co. will this month form a joint venture in Thailand to supply solar power, marking its debut as a renewable energy supplier in Southeast Asia.
Japanese gas supplier Saisan begins LP gas sales in Laos2019/7/4 15:24
Trader Sojitz, Osaka Gas to supply natural gas in Vietnam2019/6/25 17:11HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Major Japanese trader Sojitz Corp. is teaming up with Osaka Gas Co. to launch a large-scale natural gas venture in southern Vietnam in anticipation of growing industrial demand.
Mitsui to buy 49% stake in Indian solar power system provider2019/6/7 15:40NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading giant Mitsui & Co. will buy a 49 percent stake in an Indian solar power system provider belonging to the conglomerate Mahindra Group in a bid to expand its renewable energy portfolio globally.
Japan’s Kyushu Electric buys 6% stake in Thai power producer2019/5/16 12:28BANGKOK, NNA - Kyushu Electric Power Co. based in southwestern Japan has effectively bought a 6 percent stake in Electricity Generating Public Co. (EGCO), one of the largest independent power producers in Thailand.
Marubeni quits Philippine coal power project, shifting to renewable energy: press report2019/5/15 18:19MANILA, NNA - Major Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp. has dropped its bid to take part in the Saint Raphael coal-fired power project in the Philippines with Semirara Mining and Power Corp. (SMPC) of the Consunji group, the Manila Bulletin reports, citing Consunji’s top executive.
Japan’s JERA to buy Mozambique LNG with Taiwan refiner2019/5/14 15:34TAIPEI, NNA - JERA Co., the world’s largest liquefied natural gas importer equally owned by TEPCO Fuel & Power Inc. and Chubu Electric Power Co., will purchase LNG from Mozambique with the Taiwan government-backed refiner CPC Corp.
Japan to secure energy supply as U.S. ends Iran oil import waivers2019/4/23 17:08TOKYO, Kyodo - The Japanese government on Tuesday vowed to prevent possible disruptions to its energy supply as the United States announced an end to its sanctions waivers for Japan and other countries importing oil from Iran.
Sojitz-led Japan consortium to invest in Taiwan’s largest wind power project2019/4/8 17:18TOKYO, NNA – Trading house Sojitz Corp. and four other Japanese companies will together acquire a 27 percent stake in Taiwan’s largest offshore wind power project from German wind power producer wpd AG.
Cambodia to produce limited crude oil for export: press report2019/4/4 17:07PHNOM PENH, NNA – Cambodia plans to start producing a limited amount of crude oil, for export only, as the country has no refineries.
Tokyo Gas gets green light for Philippine LNG terminal project2019/3/12 15:25MANILA, NNA - Tokyo Gas Co. and a major power producer of the Philippine conglomerate Lopez Group have obtained governmental approval for the construction of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Batangas Province.
Shikoku Electric, Mitsui join Indonesian firm to supply power to state utility PLN2019/3/1 16:18JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese utility Shikoku Electric Power Co. and trading house Mitsui & Co. will build and manage a hydro-electric plant in Indonesia with a local company to supply power to state utility PLN in a 20-year contract.
Japan’s Chugoku Electric makes its first overseas hydro power investment in Indonesia2019/2/4 13:47JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese utility Chugoku Electric Power Co. is making its first overseas investment in hydro power generation business through a share acquisition of an Indonesian plant amid stiff competition in Japan.
Japan’s largest gas producer opens first plant in Myanmar2019/1/31 17:58
Japan among foreign investors betting on India’s green energy push2018/12/17 14:54NEW DELHI, NNA - Foreign investment in India’s renewable energy sector has picked up pace in the last four years with investors, including Japanese firms, making a big bet on the country’s green energy push.
Itochu subsidiary Dole Philippines to supply pineapple residue to Surallah Biogas for biomass power generation2018/12/14 15:39MANILA, NNA - Dole Philippines Inc., a unit of Japanese trading house Itochu Corp., will buy renewable energy from a local biogas power generator in exchange for supplying pineapple residue to reduce electricity costs and the environmental impact.
Japan’s Idemitsu opens Vietnam’s largest refinery, eying domestic and export markets2018/12/12 12:50HANOI, NNA - Japanese oil company Idemitsu Kosan Co. said Tuesday that Vietnam’s largest refinery is now in operation, processing Kuwaiti crude oil into fuel and other petroleum products as well as petrochemicals used in plastics and resin for export.
UPDATE1: Tokyo Gas, Mitsui, Thai firms supply gas to Thai industrial park as gov’t opens utility market2018/12/11 18:49BANGKOK, NNA - Tokyo Gas Co. and Mitsui & Co. have begun supplying natural gas in Thailand with local firms to meet growing demand from industries in the country’s strategic economic development area southeast of the capital.
Posco Daewoo unveils fresh investment to drill in Myanmar gas field2018/12/11 11:41SEOUL, AJU – Posco Daewoo, a trading company affiliated with South Koren steel giant Posco, unveiled a fresh investment worth 105.3 billion won ($93.6 million) for offshore exploration near its natural gas production base in Myanmar. Drilling will begin in the first quarter of 2020.
Tokyo Gas, First Gen to jointly develop LNG terminal in Philippines2018/12/6 13:01MANILA, NNA - Tokyo Gas Co. said Wednesday it has agreed with a major power producer in the conglomerate Lopez Group to develop the Philippines’s first liquefied natural gas terminal.
Japanese, Indian firms combine in building waste-to-energy plant2018/11/13 16:54NEW DELHI, NNA -Japanese real estate firm Takara Leben Co. and infrastructure developer Kuni Umi Asset Management Co. are joining with an Indian firm to build a 12-megawatt waste-to-energy plant in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad.
Tokyo Electric makes 1st overseas hydro power investment in Vietnam2018/11/12 13:10HANOI, NNA – Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., Japan’s largest utility, is entering the business of hydro power generation in Vietnam, its first overseas investment in hydroelectricity. The move is part of Tepco’s effort to shift from nuclear power and fossil fuels to meet growing demand for renewable energy.
Mitsui, Gulf Energy to build gas-fired power plant in Thailand2018/11/12 13:00BANGKOK, NNA – Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will join Gulf Energy Development Public Co. to build a gas-fired power plant in Thailand, supplying electricity to large-scale economic development areas for high-tech industries east of Bangkok.
U.S. exempts Japan, 7 others from Iran oil sanctions2018/11/06 10:40
Japan’s Osaka Gas taps Indonesian LNG market with state-run Pertamina2018/10/24 15:10JAKARTA, NNA – Osaka Gas Co. is working with state-run refinery Pertamina to expand operations in Indonesia, aiming for annual sales of 10 billion yen ($88.8 million) in 10 years.
First shipment of Inpex LNG departs Australia for Japan2018/10/23 12:23SYDNEY, Kyodo - Japan's Inpex Corp. said Tuesday that the first shipment of liquefied natural gas produced at its project in northern Australia departed for Japan late Monday evening.
Mitsui Chemicals to begin solar power testing business in India2018/8/9 12:50NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Inc. will establish a solar panel testing and certification laboratory in India to capitalize on the South Asian country's rapidly growing solar energy market.
Japan's Chiyoda to offer AI tech for more LNG output in Indonesia2018/8/8 10:44JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. will develop artificial intelligence to help increase production of liquefied natural gas in Indonesia.
Japanese firm opens Sri Lanka's first solar panel plant2018/7/26 12:51NEW DELHI, NNA - A Sri Lankan unit of Japan's renewable energy producer and plant engineering firm reK Co. has begun operating the first solar panel factory in the South Asian island country, aiming to meet demand in the domestic and overseas markets.
Hitachi High-Technology's Indonesia arm in solar power JV2018/6/8 13:00JAKARTA, NNA - PT Sky Energy Indonesia Tbk, an affiliate of Tokyo-based Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., has teamed up with three Japanese companies for the production and development of solar power systems.
Japan's Kao starts solar power generation for chemical units in Penang2018/4/27 11:53KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese health care product and cosmetics maker Kao Corp. has installed a solar power generation facility for manufacturing units in the northwestern state of Penang to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in Malaysia.
Hitachi helps Philippine utility Meralco build smart grid2017/12/20 12:40MANILA, NNA - Japan's Hitachi Ltd. will provide the Philippines' largest electricity distributor with a lithium-ion battery for an energy storage system to help build a smart grid in the Southeast Asian country.
Mitsui foraying into India's renewable energy sector2017/9/1 12:04NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading giant Mitsui & Co. is set to enter India's renewable energy sector with plans to invest 1 billion yen ($9 million) in the country's small-scale clean energy producer, Omnigrid Micropower Co. Pvt. Ltd., according to a Mitsui spokesman.
Orix, Sun Group to deploy small solar power points in India2017/7/31 13:55NEW DELHI, NNA - A joint venture between Japan's Orix Corp. and India's Sun Group has set a target to establish 100 megawatts of small-scale solar power generation points by the end of 2018 in the South Asian country, according to company officials.
Hitachi eyes India's rooftop solar power market2017/7/25 11:46NEW DELHI, NNA - A Hitachi Ltd. subsidiary plans to exclusively target more than 400 India-based Japanese firms to offer rooftop solar power solutions amid growing corporate use of the sun's energy in the South Asian country, according to company officials.
Japanese power utilities join investors in India's energy sector2017/2/20 14:07NEW DELHI, NNA - A joint venture between two major Japanese electric power companies is looking to explore more business opportunities in India's energy market with a particular focus on renewable energy, joining a growing list of investors betting big on the country's clean energy sector.
Myanmar decides to accept Japanese hydropower loan2017/2/15 13:16YANGON, NNA - Myanmar's parliament recently approved the president's proposal to take a loan from Japan's official aid agency to upgrade the country's two aging hydropower plants.
Thai investor capitalizes on solar business incentives in Japan2016/12/13 14:53BANGKOK, NNA - A Thai solar energy developer is taking full advantage of incentives in Japan to expand its business in the country, saying its Japanese operations promise to be much more profitable than those at home.