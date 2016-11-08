IMF: South Korea growth to slide to 2.6% in 2019 from 2.7% in 2018 on global slowdown

2019/5/14 15:18

TOKYO, NNA – South Korea’s economic growth is expected to slow to 2.6 percent in 2019 after decelerating to 2.7 percent last year in the face of a global slowdown, the International Monetary Fund said Monday.