Economy
Around 70% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest: NNA survey2019/11/22 15:35HONG KONG, NNA – Around 70 percent of Japanese companies in Hong Kong say their business operations have been affected by the Chinese territory’s continued unrest, an NNA survey found.
Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics2019/11/5 18:22
Japan’s Abe vows to “double” investment to ASEAN to spur development2019/11/5 9:12
Hong Kong leader warns of recession if protests continue2019/10/30 9:32
Japan’s consumption tax raised to 10% amid swelling welfare costs2019/10/1 8:58
Thailand to spend 6.6 bln USD on R&D investments this year2019/9/24 13:36BANGKOK, VNA - Thailand’s research and development (R&D) investments are expected to amount to 200 billion THB (6.6 billion USD) this year, up 32 percent from 2018, according to the country’s Office of the National Science Technology and Innovation Policy Office.
U.S. investor Jim Rogers says trade war with China could lead to “worst economic time”2019/9/20 19:29
Indonesian government outlines three economic growth scenarios2019/9/20 16:50JAKARTA,VNA - The Indonesian government has prepared three scenarios for its national economic growth projection for the next five years to enhance its resilience to threats of global upheavals.
Japan eyes ex-top currency diplomat Asakawa as next ADB head2019/9/17 9:18
S. Korea files WTO complaint over Japan export controls2019/9/12 10:01
Vietnam’s economy maintains growth amid global economic challenges2019/9/4 15:58HANOI, VNA - Vietnam’s economy maintained growth across sectors, especially tourism, in the first eight months of 2019 despite global economic challenges and escalating trade tensions, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a cabinet meeting in Hanoi on September 4.
East Kalimantan Gov. indicates 3 sites for new Indonesian capital2019/9/3 13:43
Japan corporate profits tumble in 2nd quarter on U.S.-China trade war2019/9/2 14:27
U.S. slaps new tariffs on Chinese goods in escalation of trade war2019/9/2 9:26
Philippine central bank cuts rate amid easing inflation, further reduction seen this year2019/8/9 12:35MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent on Thursday, as widely expected, as inflation continued to slow down.
Philippine GDP growth falls to over 4 year-low on delayed budget, public works ban2019/8/8 21:06
Bank of Thailand unexpectedly cuts rate for 1st time in 4 years amid slowing economy2019/8/8 10:08
PREVIEW: Pickup in domestic consumption to lift Q2 Philippine GDP2019/8/6 20:21MANILA, NNA – The Philippines’ gross domestic product may slightly recover in the April-June quarter thanks to strong domestic consumption, but would still likely remain below the government’s downgraded target of 6 to 7 percent due to the delay in the approval of the government’s budget for this year, economists have said.
Philippine inflation slows further on lower food, oil prices, energy cost2019/8/6 19:49
Indonesia Q2 GDP growth slows to 5.05%, slowest in 2 years2019/8/6 16:06
China central bank sets weakest reference rate for yuan in 11 years2019/8/6 15:37
Thailand July inflation picks up but remains below target2019/8/2 20:01
Indonesia’s Q2 investment continues to pick up after slowdown last year2019/8/2 19:17JAKARTA, NNA – Business investment in Indonesia continued to grow in the April-June quarter, with the pace year-on-year increase accelerating sharply from the previous three-month period.
Indonesian July inflation rate rises to 3.3%, led by food prices; core CPI slower2019/8/2 18:43JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesia’s inflation accelerated slightly in July, led by higher food prices, but stayed within the central bank’s target range.
Japan’s jobless rate improves amid women’s market entry2019/7/30 14:23
S. Korea Q2 GDP rebounds on government spending after Q1 contraction2019/7/26 14:09SEOUL, NNA - South Korea’s export-reliant economy rebounded in the April-June quarter, after contracting in the previous three months, helped by higher government spending
ADB keeps Asia GDP forecast, warns trade dispute risk remains2019/7/22 14:10MANILA, NNA – The Asian Development Bank expects growth of developing economies in Asia to be “strong but moderating” this year and next amid the U.S.-China trade row.
China Q2 GDP growth slows to 27-year low of 6.2% from Q1 6.4%2019/7/16 15:17TOKYO, NNA - China’s economy grew 6.2 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, the slowest in 27 years, due to weaker domestic and external demand amid the U.S. trade dispute, according to official data.
Thai central bank retains key rate, revises down 2019 growth outlook2019/6/27 13:04
ANALYSIS: China inflation, layoffs will have gradual effect on growth2019/6/18 18:50TOKYO, NNA – The recent spike in vegetable and pork prices as well as emerging factory layoffs in China are dampening consumer spending, but economists expect the effect on overall growth in the economy to be gradual.
ANALYSIS: Asia will feel trade row as growth in China slows further2019/6/17 18:28By Max Sato
Thailand bad consumer debt climbs to highest in 3 years in Q12019/6/12 15:37BANGKOK, NNA - Non-performing loans owed by households in Thailand climbed to the highest level in three years, official data showed, prompting the nation’s economic policy advisory body to call on the government to take action to curtail the burgeoning debt.
Japan Q1 GDP revised up slightly to 2.2% annualized on firmer capex2019/6/10 10:58TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s economic growth for the January-March quarter was revised up slightly as business investment in equipment turned out to be firmer than initially estimated.
G-20 ministers set AI guidelines amid concerns of pitfalls2019/6/10 9:53
Japan-backed special economic zone in Myanmar expanding2019/6/6 15:38
PREVIEW: Japan Q1 GDP seen revised up slightly on capex2019/6/4 15:14TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s economic growth for the January-March quarter is likely to be revised up slightly, economists predict, as business investment in equipment appears to be firmer than initially estimated based on a government survey.
India Q1 GDP growth hits 5-year low amid slower demand2019/6/3 15:32NEW DELHI, NNA - India’s economic growth decelerated sharply to a five-year low in the January-March quarter, also taking GDP expansion for the last fiscal year to the lowest since 2014, amid a domestic cash liquidity squeeze and global slowdown.
Taiwan’s Pegatron to raise domestic output to avoid higher U.S. tariffs on China exports2019/5/28 16:11TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s Pegatron Corp., the world’s second-largest electronics contractor, is expanding domestic production capacity to minimize the impact of higher U.S. tariffs on exports from China.
Taiwan trims 2019 GDP forecast slightly on slower tech demand2019/5/27 17:15
Taiwan industrial output posts 1st y/y rise in 6 months in April2019/5/24 19:00
Taiwanese investment in China plunging due to U.S trade row2019/5/22 17:36TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese investment in mainland China has slumped this year amid the U.S.-China trade dispute, while funds flowing into Southeast Asia have increased in line with the government’s “southbound” policy.
Thailand Q1 GDP grows slowest in over 4 years at 2.8 % y/y amid global slowdown2019/5/21 17:03
Japan, U.S. to hold ministerial trade talks later this month2019/5/21 11:18
Japan Q1 GDP up 0.5% q/q, 2.1% annualized, beating forecasts2019/5/20 11:26TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s economic growth in the January-March quarter came in much stronger than forecast, led by the first net-export gain in a year on a sharp drop in imports and a smaller-than-expected decline in capital investment.
Japan April sentiment picks up slightly but outlook uncertain2019/5/14 17:41TOKYO, NNA – A key Japanese index of public sentiment about the economy recovered some ground in April as tensions in the U.S.-China trade row had appeared to ease, but some respondents expect a pullback in consumer spending after the extended 10-day spring holiday.
IMF: South Korea growth to slide to 2.6% in 2019 from 2.7% in 2018 on global slowdown2019/5/14 15:18TOKYO, NNA – South Korea’s economic growth is expected to slow to 2.6 percent in 2019 after decelerating to 2.7 percent last year in the face of a global slowdown, the International Monetary Fund said Monday.
U.S. unveils plan for up to 25% duties on $300 bil. of Chinese goods2019/5/14 14:57
China announces retaliatory tariffs on $60 bil. of U.S. products2019/5/14 8:06BEIJING, Kyodo - China on Monday announced retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. products and said it will increase tariff levels to a maximum 25 percent from the current 10 percent, starting June 1.
Philippine Q1 GDP 4-year low of 5.6% y/y on delayed budget approval2019/5/9 17:50MANILA, NNA – The Philippine economy grew at the slowest pace in four years, up 5.6 percent year-on-year in the January-March quarter, as the delay in budget approval dented some program and infrastructure spending and exports lost steam amid the global slowdown.
Indonesia Q1 GDP y/y growth slows, shrinks for 2nd quarter in a row2019/5/7 20:29JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesia’s economy grew 5.07 percent from a year earlier in the January-March quarter, the lowest growth rate in a year, slowing from 5.18 percent in the final quarter of 2018, due to weaker consumption.
Trump says tariffs on $200 bil. of Chinese goods will rise to 25%2019/5/7 8:09WASHINGTON/BEIJING, Kyodo - U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods will increase from 10 percent to 25 percent in the coming days, escalating the ongoing trade war between the world’s two largest economies.
Japan March factory output slumps, indicating Q1 GDP contraction2019/4/26 10:57TOKYO, NNA - Factory output in Japan fell more than expected in March to a 14-month low as slower global growth dampened demand for passenger cars and chip-making equipment, prompting the government to downgrade its output assessment and indicating a GDP contraction in the first quarter.
South Korea GDP shrinks most since 2008 in Q1 on weak capex, exports2019/4/25 15:46SEOUL, NNA – South Korea’s economy unexpectedly shrank for the first time in more than a year in the January-March quarter, hit by a sharp drop in business investment and continued weak exports amid the U.S.-China trade row.
U.S., China to hold ministerial trade talks next week in Beijing2019/4/24 15:57WASHINGTON, Kyodo - The United States and China will hold ministerial-level trade negotiations from next Tuesday in Beijing, and from May 8 in Washington, in an effort to end a tit-for-tat tariff war between the two countries, the White House said Tuesday.
South Korean central bank revises 2019 growth forecast down slightly2019/4/19 14:29SEOUL, NNA – South Korea’s central bank revised down its growth forecast for this year to 2.5 percent from the 2.6 percent projected three months ago on moderating consumption and slower exports, but its forecast for 2020 was unchanged at 2.6 percent.
Aomori farm pinning future hopes on Vietnamese student workers2019/4/19 12:04
OECD says Japan’s consumption tax rate should be more than doubled2019/4/15 14:49
ADB sees global slowdown gradually trimming Asian growth in 2019 and 20202019/4/3 17:19MANILA, NNA – Slower global demand amid the lingering U.S.-China trade row will take some of the steam out of economic growth in Asia this year and next, according to the Asian Development Bank.
World Bank downgrades Philippine GDP outlook on delayed budget, looming drought2019/4/1 19:35MANILA, NNA – The World Bank has slightly revised down its growth forecast for the Philippines in the next three years, due to the delay in the approval of the budget and looming drought.
Japanese firms looking to seize business opportunities with new era name2019/4/1 18:12
China and Japan drive surging investments in Cambodia2019/3/15 12:30PHNOM PENH, NNA – Approved investments in Cambodia jumped almost 15 percent in 2018, buoyed by planned capital injection in the country’s first expressway by China and record-high commitments by Japanese companies.
Japan may already be in recessionary phase, gov’t data show2019/3/8 10:53TOKYO, Kyodo - The government on Thursday downgraded its assessment of a key indicator of economic trends, suggesting Japan may have already entered a recessionary phase rather than marking its longest growth streak since the end of World War II, as previously believed.
China sets lower GDP growth target of 6-6.5% in 2019 amid trade war2019/3/5 10:58
Thailand to apply to join trans-Pacific FTA this month: official2019/3/4 17:47
North Korea eager to emulate Vietnam’s economic growth experience2019/2/27 12:38
Trump delays extra tariffs on China imports, cites progress in talks2019/2/26 10:21WASHINGTON, Kyodo - U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he has decided to delay the imposition of additional tariffs on Chinese imports, citing the "substantial progress" made in trade talks with Beijing.
Philippines open to Chinese money to finance growth, development2019/2/25 18:04
Japan to ease language requirements for foreign nursing care trainees2019/2/21 10:06
Philippine central bank keeps interest rates steady on lower inflation outlook2019/2/8 14:12
Philippines seeking foreign capital to save bankrupt Hanjin shipyard2019/1/30 13:28MANILA, NNA – The Philippine government is looking for more foreign firms to invest in the shipbuilding industry, a key exporter, in the wake of a bankruptcy of the country’s largest shipyard.
Employed population in China shows 1st drop since 1961 at end of 20182019/1/23 16:29TOKYO, NNA - The number of China’s employed population fell for the first time in nearly six decades last month in a fast-aging society, adding upward pressure on labor costs in the world’s most populous economy.
China, U.S. begin vice ministerial-level talks over trade dispute2019/1/8 15:10BEIJING, Kyodo - China and the United States started vice ministerial-level talks in Beijing on Monday, with their ongoing trade dispute having rattled global stock markets and blurred the outlook for the world economy.
1st nursing care trainees from Myanmar arrive in Japan2019/1/7 16:19
China Nov retail sales growth weakest in 15 years2018/12/17 13:01TOKYO, NNA – China’s retail sales in November grew at the slowest pace in over 15 years due largely to a plunge in new vehicle sales and falling prices of petroleum products.
174 foreign technical trainees die in Japan in 8 years2018/12/14 11:35
Vietnam regards S. Korea as crucial trading partner in new global order: forum2018/12/14 9:07SEOUL, AJU - Vietnam regards South Korea as a crucial trading partner as the Southeast Asian country accelerates reform and opening to join the global free trade order and becomes a strategically important place for foreign companies seeking to expand their presence in Southeast Asia, said a prominent Vietnamese businessman-politician said.
ADB keeps 2018 Philippine GDP outlook at 6.4%, revises up CPI forecast to 5.3%2018/12/13 12:09MANILA, NNA - The Philippines’ economic growth is expected to slow to 6.4 percent in 2018 from 6.7 percent in 2017, in line with an earlier projection, while inflation is likely to accelerate sharply, the Asian Development Bank said Wednesday.
More Taiwan CEOs mull shifting China investment to SE Asia next year: magazine survey2018/12/6 12:53TAIPEI, NNA - More Taiwan CEOs are considering investing more in Southeast Asian countries next year due to rising costs and tighter environmental regulations in China.
G-20 cuts pledges to "fight protectionism" amid U.S.-China trade war2018/12/3 9:53
World Bank revises up 2018 Cambodia GDP forecast to 7.1% from 6.9% in May2018/11/29 12:28PHNOM PENH, NNA - Cambodia’s economy is expected to grow 7.1 percent this year, driven by domestic consumption and exports, the World Bank said in its outlook issued on Wednesday, revising up its forecast from 6.9 percent projected in May.
IMF warns Japan of over 25% economic shrinkage in 40 years2018/11/29 10:15NEW YORK, Kyodo - The International Monetary Fund warned Japan Wednesday against a possible economic shrinkage of more than 25 percent in the next 40 years due to the rapidly greying population in the country.
India seeks to adopt new approach toward free trade agreements2018/11/19 18:19By Atul Ranjan
For 1st time in APEC history, leaders fail to reach consensus amid U.S.-China spat2018/11/19 10:39
Odisha state in eastern India seeks investment from Japanese manufacturers2018/11/14 14:40NEW DELHI, NNA – The eastern Indian state of Odisha is trying to draw investment from Japanese manufacturers with its plan to develop a 243-hectare industrial park exclusively for Japanese firms.
Japan doesn't treat U.S. fairly on trade, Trump says2018/11/08 16:05WASHINGTON, Kyodo -President Donald Trump accused Japan on Wednesday of treating the United States unfairly on trade, claiming that Japan exports cars with low tariffs but does not take American cars.
Majority of Japanese support bill to accept more foreign workers: poll2018/11/05 06:10TOKYO, Kyodo - A majority of Japanese support a bill to open the door to more foreign blue-collar workers in sectors struggling with labor shortages, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday.
Gov’t OKs permanent foreign worker bill in major policy shift2018/11/02 14:20TOKYO, Kyodo - The government on Friday approved a bill enabling manual workers from abroad to stay in Japan permanently in a major shift in its policy of resisting immigration.
China manufacturing PMI in Oct. dips lowest in over 2 years to 50.22018/11/01 16:28TOKYO, NNA – China reported Wednesday the official Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index dipped in October to 50.2, the lowest level in over two years, amid escalating trade tensions with the United States.
Taiwan Q3 GDP slows to 2.28%, below 3% for 1st time in 5 quarters2018/11/01 15:50TAIPEI, NNA - Taiwan's real gross domestic product growth slowed to 2.28 percent in the July-September period, due to lower-than-expected private consumption, falling below 3 percent for the first time in five quarters.
Japan, China vow to promote new economic cooperation amid trade war2018/10/26 16:55BEIJING, Kyodo - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged Friday to promote new economic cooperation between their two countries, as bilateral ties have been improving amid trade disputes with the United States.
Japan, China agree to boost economic cooperation amid trade war2018/10/26 13:30
Japan business lobby seeking closer talks with Cambodian gov't2018/10/25 13:20PHNOM PENH, NNA - The Japanese Business Association of Cambodia is seeking to have more frequent working-level meetings with Cambodian policymakers to discuss specific needs of Japanese companies making investment in the emerging economy, the head of the business lobby told NNA.
China Q3 GDP slows to +6.5% y/y from Q2’s +6.7%, slowest in nearly a decade2018/10/19 14:00BEIJING, NNA – China posted the slowest economic growth in nearly a decade in the July-September quarter amid the trade row with the U.S. and Beijing’s drive to cool off rapid credit growth.
U.S. to start trade talks with Japan in mid-January: USTR2018/10/17 16:45WASHINGTON, Oct. 16 Kyodo - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration plans to start negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement with Japan in mid-January, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer notified Congress on Tuesday.
Japan gov't launches 1st survey on “overtourism”2018/10/15 17:00
Japan PM Shinzo Abe to announce 2019 consumption tax hike2018/10/15 14:00
Japan hopes to draw more U.S. investors to Myanmar industrial park2018/9/28 13:27YANGON, NNA - Japan expects to draw more U.S. investors to an industrial park it developed with the Myanmar government and Japanese companies three years ago.
Japanese firms in Thailand eye wage hikes thanks to economic recovery2018/8/21 13:58BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese firms operating in Thailand intend to carry out wage hikes this year, thanks to a brighter economic outlook in the Southeast Asian country.
Positive sentiment among Japan firms in Thailand at 6-year high2018/8/7 14:36BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese companies operating in Thailand are upbeat about the business climate thanks to recovery in the automobile sector and its spillover effects to other sectors, with a diffusion index for the second half of this year reaching the highest level in six years.
Cambodia teams with Japan's aid arms to lure Japanese manufacturers2018/7/9 13:51PHNOM PENH, NNA - The Cambodian government has teamed up with Japan's trade and development aid arms to offer investment information and consultation services, aiming to attract more Japanese manufacturers to the emerging Southeast Asian country.
Japanese investment in Myanmar soars to all-time high in FY20172018/5/29 13:14YANGON, NNA - Japanese investment in Myanmar reached an all-time high of about $1.48 billion in fiscal 2017 since the nation's transition from military to civilian rule in 2011, boosted by large-scale commercial complex and steel manufacturing projects.
Japan firms welcome Malaysia's decision to scrap consumption tax2018/5/17 14:28KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese companies are warmly embracing Malaysia's move to abolish an unpopular goods and services tax as a step to spur consumer demand in the Southeast Asian country.
Myanmar brings stalled Yangon expansion plan back to life2018/4/5 14:34YANGON, NNA - The regional government administering Myanmar's major commercial capital Yangon and its vicinity is giving life to a stalled expansion plan aimed at eventually transforming the country's largest city into the next Southeast Asian economic hub, twice the size of Singapore.
India to dispatch 1st batch of technical interns to Japan2018/3/30 13:53NEW DELHI, NNA - India will send its first batch of technical interns to Japan in the next few months under an agreement to boost bilateral ties through education and skills development, according to the Indian government.
Japanese investors upbeat about Myanmar despite Rohingya crisis2018/3/15 13:26YANGON, NNA - Japanese firms are exploring opportunities to boost investment in Myanmar despite the Rohingya refugee crisis in the western state of Rakhine.
Japanese firms' annual pay increases in China to slow to 6.2% in 20182018/1/24 12:12TOKYO, NNA - Annual pay raises by Japanese firms operating in China are expected to slow to an average 6.2 percent in 2018, hit by rising labor costs in Asia's largest economy, according to an annual survey by NNA, a subsidiary of Kyodo News.
Japanese businesses urge Taiwan to ensure stable power supply2017/11/8 13:49TAIPEI, NNA - The Japanese business community in Taipei has strongly urged the Taiwan government in its annual policy proposal to introduce concrete measures to achieve stable power supply in the wake of a large-scale outage on the island this summer.
Bigger wage hikes on cards for Japanese firms operating in Thailand2017/10/5 14:30BANGKOK, NNA - More Japanese companies in Thailand are implementing increased relative wage hikes this year on the back of an improving economic outlook in the Southeast Asian country.
SoftBank steps up investment in India2017/8/15 13:24NEW DELHI, NNA - SoftBank Group Corp. has demonstrated its long-term commitment to India by announcing investment in major e-commerce marketplace Flipkart Group.
Vietnam surpasses Malaysia as source of Japanese investment income2017/7/11 16:43TOKYO, NNA - Vietnam has emerged as a bigger source of earnings for Japanese firms than Malaysia, a traditional manufacturing base for Japanese electronics giants in Southeast Asia, Bank of Japan data show.
Japan's private investment in India tops $1 bil. in 2017 1st half2017/7/10 13:19NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese firms invested at least $1.43 billion in Indian private equity and venture capital deals in the first half of 2017, more than triple the $459 million in 2016, according to data provided by Indian research firm Venture Intelligence.
Japan investment in Malaysia may rise 30%: industry exec2017/6/27 14:00KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The Japanese Chamber of Trade and Industry in Malaysia sees Japanese investment in the Southeast Asian country rising by 30 percent this year.
Indian firms less inclined to invest in Japan: local survey2017/4/10 13:38NEW DELHI, NNA - While Indian firms are looking to work with Japanese companies to gain access to technology and finance, most are not willing to invest in Japan, according to a survey in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, one of the top Japanese business investment destinations in India.
Myanmar poised to ease foreign investment curbs2017/3/22 12:45YANGON, NNA - Faced with slowing foreign investment, Myanmar is poised to ease restrictions on direct investment from abroad, including in the oil and gas distribution sector as well as in the insurance segment.
Panasonic to expand business in Myanmar2017/2/23 14:35YANGON, NNA - Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp. aims to expand its electric appliance business in Myanmar by launching a new air-conditioner model and opening four more service centers in 2017.
Japan to train staff if Malaysia-Singapore rail project won2017/2/17 13:39KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan is ready to train Malaysian and Singaporean staff involved in a high-speed railway project linking the two countries if the shinkansen bullet train system is selected for it, according to a senior Japanese diplomat.
Japanese firms joining Myanmar's 1st economic zone on rise2017/2/8 12:55YANGON, NNA - Japan's Ryobi Holdings Co. has opened a warehouse in Myanmar's Thilawa special economic zone developed by a public-private joint venture between the two countries, joining a growing list of Japanese firms operating there.
Japan, Thailand to jointly rev up SMEs with business matching2017/2/7 11:34BANGKOK, NNA - Japan and Thailand have agreed to expand their collaboration for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises by mutually encouraging business-matching deals between SMEs of the two countries.
JETRO to help Japanese, Indian firms join hands in African market2017/1/31 12:16NEW DELHI, NNA - The Japan External Trade Organization is planning to promote partnerships between Japanese and Indian companies looking to expand their presence in the African market by leveraging their mutual expertise, according to JETRO officials.
Japanese fire engine maker poised to enter Myanmar2017/1/16 10:44YANGON, NNA - A Japanese fire engine manufacturer is seeking to distribute its fire safety products in Myanmar in partnership with a local company, capitalizing on the country's continued cooperation with Japan in improving its firefighting capability.
Myanmar-Japan joint venture eyes role in improving infrastructure2016/12/16 12:39YANGON, NNA - A joint venture between Myanmar's leading heavy machinery distributor, Myanmar Kaido Co., and Japanese trading giant Mitsubishi Corp. aims to capitalize on the rapid development of the Southeast Asian country's urban infrastructure through the rental of construction and other equipment.
Myanmar's kyat currency nears record low against U.S. dollar2016/12/2 13:51YANGON, NNA - Myanmar's kyat currency has sunk close to a record low against the U.S. dollar, after gradually rising since the new civilian government took power in April this year, as the country's economy remains fundamentally weak with the trade balance deep in the red.
Honda's sales in Indonesia up 17% in October over year before2016/11/9 13:24JAKARTA, NNA - Honda Motor Co.'s overall vehicle sales in October increased 17.0 percent over a year before to 17,088 units, bringing the total in the first 10 months of 2016 to 168,937 units, up 27.5 percent from the same period of 2015, according to company data.
Thai chicken exports to Japan, S. Korea to fully recover in 2 years2016/11/8 16:29BANGKOK, NNA - Thailand anticipates full recovery of its chicken meat exports to Japan and South Korea in two years thanks to the lifting of a ban on exports of Thai poultry products imposed following the outbreak of bird flu virus H5N1.