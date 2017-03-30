Culture
-
Japan’s teamLab digital arts gallery to make its overseas debut in Shanghai2019/10/29 6:11
-
Malaysia to expand halal exports to Japan ahead of 2020 Tokyo Games2018/4/4 12:18KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Malaysia is seeking to expand halal product exports to Japan ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, encouraging local businesses to capture growing demand for food and daily necessities permissible under Islamic law in line with the rising number of Muslim tourists to the country.
-
Blockbuster manga "One Piece" exhibition under way in Malaysia2017/8/29 12:57KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The first Southeast Asian exhibition of Japan's best-selling manga "One Piece" is now under way in Malaysia to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its publication.
-
Japanese Ikenobo floral art deepens friendship with Malaysia2017/7/5 13:03KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan's oldest "ikebana" floral art school Ikenobo has held one of its largest overseas exhibitions in Malaysia with the aim of deepening friendship between the two countries.
-
Halal industry chief urges Japan to use Malaysia as gateway2017/5/26 14:49KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Malaysia's Halal Industry Development Corporation is urging Japanese firms to use the Southeast Asian country as a gateway to Muslim markets across the region and in the Middle East.
-
Japan Halal Association eager to learn lessons from Malaysia2017/4/11 14:19KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The halal industry in Japan, feeling it lacks information about Islamic practices given the country's tiny Muslim population, is looking to Malaysia for help in developing the sector.
-
Malaysia ready to help Japan develop halal industry ahead of Olympics2017/3/30 13:52KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Malaysia has signaled its readiness to share its expertise with Japan as it seeks to develop its halal industry ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.