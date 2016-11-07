Mitsui's Indian partner bets big on growing home shopping market

2016/11/7 13:38

NEW DELHI, NNA - With e-commerce and shopping via TV channels gaining traction in India, Mitsui & Co.'s Indian partner, Naaptol Online Shopping Pvt. Ltd., is seeking to expand its business further by leveraging the Japanese trading conglomerate's experience in the home shopping segment as the eight-year-old company plans to turn profitable by next year, according to top company officials.