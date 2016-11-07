Commerce
Japanese farmers’ group opens online store for Hong Kong shoppers2019/6/10 17:33
Japanese trader Meg launches specialty online store in Taiwan2019/6/6 17:28
Equipment trader Tsubakimoto Kogyo to open Vietnam sales unit2019/6/3 18:50TOKYO, NNA – Japanese equipment trader Tsubakimoto Kogyo Co. will open a sales unit in Vietnam later this year to meet growing demand from carmakers and steel mills.
Myanmar grants more commerce licenses to Japanese firms in deregulation2019/4/5 12:43YANGON, NNA – The government of Myanmar has granted three more Japanese companies commerce licenses as part of deregulation.
S. Korea e-commerce site cafe24 partners with Shibuya109 to tap Japan2018/8/10 13:27SEOUL, NNA - The operator of South Korea's cross-border multi-lingual e-commerce platform cafe24 and Tokyo's Shibuya109 shopping mall have joined hands to invigorate global clothing exports under the two countries' fashion brands.
Thailand's 1st Japanese fresh wholesale market to open2018/5/31 13:52BANGKOK, NNA - Trading houses Jalux Inc., affiliated with Japan Airlines Co., and Sojitz Corp., will open the first Japanese fresh wholesale market in Thailand on June 9 to meet growing demand for fresh food among health-conscious consumers.
Aeon, honestbee tie up for online grocery shopping in Malaysia2018/1/26 15:24KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese retail giant Aeon Co. has started delivering groceries in Malaysia in partnership with honestbee, an Asian online delivery service provider, to meet growing demand for shopping via the internet.
Japanese food wholesaler Toho buys Singapore, Malaysian firms2017/12/4 12:51SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese food product wholesaler and retailer Toho Co. has bought two Southeast Asian firms, one in Singapore and the other in Malaysia, to expand its business overseas in pursuit of medium- to long-term growth.
Trading house Mitsui to begin milk production in Indonesia2017/9/26 13:54TAROGONG KALER, Indonesia, NNA - Japanese trading giant Mitsui & Co. will soon start integrated milk production in Indonesia in partnership with local food and beverage maker ABC group to capitalize on growing demand for dairy products in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
Japanese wholesaler teams up with Thai firm in logistics2017/7/4 13:39BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese wholesaler Paltac Corp. has teamed up with Thai consumer goods conglomerate Saha Group to build a distribution center in Bangkok with a view to developing logistics business in the Southeast Asian country.
Mitsui's Indian partner bets big on growing home shopping market2016/11/7 13:38NEW DELHI, NNA - With e-commerce and shopping via TV channels gaining traction in India, Mitsui & Co.'s Indian partner, Naaptol Online Shopping Pvt. Ltd., is seeking to expand its business further by leveraging the Japanese trading conglomerate's experience in the home shopping segment as the eight-year-old company plans to turn profitable by next year, according to top company officials.