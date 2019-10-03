Wholesale
China's e-commerce giant Alibaba debuts in Hong Kong
HongKong Retail
5 DAYS AGO
SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge by Oct. 2020
Japan Tech
13 DAYS AGO
Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental
Singapore Equipment
SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...
17 DAYS AGO
Mitsubishi eyeing export of Philippine-made light vehicles to SE Asia and beyond
Philippines Auto
MANILA, NNA – Having made its mark in the Philippines, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is now studying the p...
19 DAYS AGO
Iris Ohyama opens Taiwan unit to boost home electronics sales
Taiwan HomeAppliance
1 MONTH AGO
Hitachi opens Laos unit with goal of 5-fold market share increase
Laos Manufacturing
2 MONTHS AGO
Mazda Motor starts CX-8 SUV production in Malaysia for SE Asian market
Malaysia Auto
2 MONTHS AGO
Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares
Indonesia Auto
3 MONTHS AGO
Clothing wholesaler Onisi to open shop in Malaysia
Malaysia Retail
3 MONTHS AGO
ICT equipment trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnamese peer Nam An Trading Service
Vietnam Telecom
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese information and communication technology equipment trader Sunteleph...
3 MONTHS AGO
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
Features Taiwan Food
3 MONTHS AGO
Fujitsu Thai unit begins selling scanners directly to corporate clients
Thailand Equipment
3 MONTHS AGO
Kawasaki Heavy Industries opens Vietnam unit to boost large motorcycle sales
Vietnam Motorcycle
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. has established a wholly owned subsid...
3 MONTHS AGO
Automakers in India bet on new launches to tide themselves over slowdown
India Auto
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan food trader Toho to buy 100% stake in Singapore’s Golden Ocean Seafood
Singapore Food
SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan’s Toho Co., which deals in foods for professional use, will buy a 100-percent...
3 MONTHS AGO
TV, online sales service firm Tri-Stage to divest itself of Singapore unit on sluggish business
Singapore Services
SINGAPORE, NNA - Tri-Stage Inc., a Japanese provider of direct marketing support services, is divest...
4 MONTHS AGO
Japanese pressure cooker maker Wonder chef launching sales in SE Asia via Malaysian partner
Malaysia HomeAppliance
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Wonder chef Co., Ltd., a Japanese manufacturer of pressure cookers and other coo...
4 MONTHS AGO
Japan’s accident-damaged car dealer Tau sources, sells, auctions in Malaysia
Malaysia Auto
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Leading Japanese accident-damaged car dealer Tau Corp. has launched sourcing, sa...
5 MONTHS AGO
Cool Japan fund to boost sake exports to China via HK wine trader
HongKong Food
HONG KONG, NNA - Public-private investment vehicle Cool Japan Fund Inc. has invested in a Hong Kong ...
6 MONTHS AGO
Auto parts maker Aisin Seiki sets up aftermarket sales unit in China
China Auto
TOKYO, June 12 Kyodo - Japanese auto parts maker Aisin Seiki Co. has opened an aftermarket sales uni...
6 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi to raise stake in Indian auto parts dealer
India Auto
NEW DELHI, NNA - Major Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will raise its holding stake in an In...
6 MONTHS AGO
Toyota to build pickup-truck factory in Myanmar
Myanmar Auto
6 MONTHS AGO
Fuji Xerox teams up with 2 Myanmar firms to boost sales
Myanmar Equipment
YANGON, NNA - Fuji Xerox Co. has partnered with two Myanmar agents to expand sales of printers and m...
7 MONTHS AGO
China to lift ban on used car exports, targeting emerging economies
China Auto
TOKYO, NNA – The Chinese government said it will lift a ban on used car exports, targeting developin...
7 MONTHS AGO
Japan’s Yoshimura Food to buy 70% stake in Singapore’s Pacific Sorby
Singapore Food
SINGAPORE, NNA – Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will take over Singapore’s frozen fish processor Pacif...
7 MONTHS AGO
Japan's Kintetsu group opens 1st overseas restaurant in Taiwan
Taiwan Restaurant
8 MONTHS AGO
Panasonic bets on popular Sanyo brand for air conditioners in India
India HomeAppliance
NEW DELHI, NNA - Panasonic Corp. is betting on one-time rival brand Sanyo to boost low-priced air co...
8 MONTHS AGO