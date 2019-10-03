Wholesale

China's e-commerce giant Alibaba debuts in Hong Kong

HongKong Retail

5 DAYS AGO

SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge by Oct. 2020

Japan Tech

13 DAYS AGO

Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental

Singapore Equipment

SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...

17 DAYS AGO

Mitsubishi eyeing export of Philippine-made light vehicles to SE Asia and beyond

Philippines Auto

MANILA, NNA – Having made its mark in the Philippines, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is now studying the p...

19 DAYS AGO

Iris Ohyama opens Taiwan unit to boost home electronics sales

Taiwan HomeAppliance

1 MONTH AGO

Hitachi opens Laos unit with goal of 5-fold market share increase

Laos Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Mazda Motor starts CX-8 SUV production in Malaysia for SE Asian market

Malaysia Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares

Indonesia Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Clothing wholesaler Onisi to open shop in Malaysia

Malaysia Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

ICT equipment trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnamese peer Nam An Trading Service

Vietnam Telecom

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese information and communication technology equipment trader Sunteleph...

3 MONTHS AGO

Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts

Features Taiwan Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Fujitsu Thai unit begins selling scanners directly to corporate clients

Thailand Equipment

3 MONTHS AGO

Kawasaki Heavy Industries opens Vietnam unit to boost large motorcycle sales

Vietnam Motorcycle

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. has established a wholly owned subsid...

3 MONTHS AGO

Automakers in India bet on new launches to tide themselves over slowdown

India Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan food trader Toho to buy 100% stake in Singapore’s Golden Ocean Seafood

Singapore Food

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan’s Toho Co., which deals in foods for professional use, will buy a 100-percent...

3 MONTHS AGO

TV, online sales service firm Tri-Stage to divest itself of Singapore unit on sluggish business

Singapore Services

SINGAPORE, NNA - Tri-Stage Inc., a Japanese provider of direct marketing support services, is divest...

4 MONTHS AGO

Japanese pressure cooker maker Wonder chef launching sales in SE Asia via Malaysian partner

Malaysia HomeAppliance

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Wonder chef Co., Ltd., a Japanese manufacturer of pressure cookers and other coo...

4 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s accident-damaged car dealer Tau sources, sells, auctions in Malaysia

Malaysia Auto

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Leading Japanese accident-damaged car dealer Tau Corp. has launched sourcing, sa...

5 MONTHS AGO

Cool Japan fund to boost sake exports to China via HK wine trader

HongKong Food

HONG KONG, NNA - Public-private investment vehicle Cool Japan Fund Inc. has invested in a Hong Kong ...

6 MONTHS AGO

Auto parts maker Aisin Seiki sets up aftermarket sales unit in China

China Auto

TOKYO, June 12 Kyodo - Japanese auto parts maker Aisin Seiki Co. has opened an aftermarket sales uni...

6 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi to raise stake in Indian auto parts dealer

India Auto

NEW DELHI, NNA - Major Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will raise its holding stake in an In...

6 MONTHS AGO

Toyota to build pickup-truck factory in Myanmar

Myanmar Auto

6 MONTHS AGO

Fuji Xerox teams up with 2 Myanmar firms to boost sales

Myanmar Equipment

YANGON, NNA - Fuji Xerox Co. has partnered with two Myanmar agents to expand sales of printers and m...

7 MONTHS AGO

China to lift ban on used car exports, targeting emerging economies

China Auto

TOKYO, NNA – The Chinese government said it will lift a ban on used car exports, targeting developin...

7 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Yoshimura Food to buy 70% stake in Singapore’s Pacific Sorby

Singapore Food

SINGAPORE, NNA – Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will take over Singapore’s frozen fish processor Pacif...

7 MONTHS AGO

Japan's Kintetsu group opens 1st overseas restaurant in Taiwan

Taiwan Restaurant

8 MONTHS AGO

Panasonic bets on popular Sanyo brand for air conditioners in India

India HomeAppliance

NEW DELHI, NNA - Panasonic Corp. is betting on one-time rival brand Sanyo to boost low-priced air co...

8 MONTHS AGO

