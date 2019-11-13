Trading

Panasonic water purifiers get boost from Malaysia’s halal certification

Malaysia HomeAppliance

4 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191127 0008
Japan's NYK Line allies with Indonesia state-run Pertamina in LNG transport

Indonesia Transport

4 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191127 0006
Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021

Indonesia Auto

5 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191127 0005
Itochu worker sentenced to 3 yrs in prison in China

China Incidents

5 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191126 0008
Toyota Tsusho invests in app-based bus service in India

India Services

6 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191126 0006
Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain

Malaysia Environment

6 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191125 0010 2
Nissan to stop Datsun production in Indonesia amid poor sales

Indonesia Auto

6 DAYS AGO

Nomura launches majority-controlled brokerage in China

China Financials

TOKYO, NNA - Nomura Holdings Inc. has launched operation of its majority-controlled securities joint...

7 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191125 0005
Medical equipment maker Japan Lifeline opens Malaysian plant in Penang

Malaysia Equipment

7 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191122 0005
Japan sweets maker Matsuo to build 1st overseas plant in Vietnam

Vietnam Food

10 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191122 0004
Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar

Myanmar Telecom

10 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191122 0002
Huawei's parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 2019

China Tech

10 DAYS AGO

GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos

Laos Tech

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...

11 DAYS AGO

JFE, China BaoWu Steel to form automotive specialty bar steel unit

China Materials

TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corp. will start making high-grade specialty bar st...

12 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191119 0006
Mitsui to build new gas-fired power plant in Thailand

Thailand Energy

13 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191118 0014
Indonesia’s Vasanta Innopark to open Japanese shopping attraction in 2021

Indonesia Retail

13 DAYS AGO

Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental

Singapore Equipment

SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...

18 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191113 0013
Mitsubishi unveils anticipated Xpander Cross in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

18 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191113 0012
Mazda launches flagship CX-8 SUV in growing Thai market

Thailand Auto

18 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191113 0011
Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit

Indonesia Tech

18 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191113 0009
Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus maker

Taiwan Transport

19 DAYS AGO

Mitsubishi eyeing export of Philippine-made light vehicles to SE Asia and beyond

Philippines Auto

MANILA, NNA – Having made its mark in the Philippines, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is now studying the p...

20 DAYS AGO

Logistics firm Aichi Kaiun sets up Malaysian unit to ship biomass fuels to Japan

Malaysia Transport

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese marine transporter Aichi Kaiun Co. has opened a Malaysian unit to ship ...

20 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191111 0009
Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa

India Electronics

20 DAYS AGO

Rogue trader losses in Singapore force Mitsubishi to shut Petro-Diamond

Singapore Energy

SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will liquidate its wholly owned oil t...

25 DAYS AGO

Interior maker Tori opens Singapore branch to further penetrate SE Asia market

Singapore Materials

SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese interior and materials maker Tori Corp. has opened a Singapore branc...

26 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191106 0003
Japanese breweries to start exporting draft sake with special keg

Japan Food

26 DAYS AGO

