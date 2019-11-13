Trading
Panasonic water purifiers get boost from Malaysia’s halal certification
Malaysia HomeAppliance
4 DAYS AGO
Japan's NYK Line allies with Indonesia state-run Pertamina in LNG transport
Indonesia Transport
4 DAYS AGO
Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021
Indonesia Auto
5 DAYS AGO
Itochu worker sentenced to 3 yrs in prison in China
China Incidents
5 DAYS AGO
Toyota Tsusho invests in app-based bus service in India
India Services
6 DAYS AGO
Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain
Malaysia Environment
6 DAYS AGO
Nissan to stop Datsun production in Indonesia amid poor sales
Indonesia Auto
6 DAYS AGO
Nomura launches majority-controlled brokerage in China
China Financials
TOKYO, NNA - Nomura Holdings Inc. has launched operation of its majority-controlled securities joint...
7 DAYS AGO
Medical equipment maker Japan Lifeline opens Malaysian plant in Penang
Malaysia Equipment
7 DAYS AGO
Japan sweets maker Matsuo to build 1st overseas plant in Vietnam
Vietnam Food
10 DAYS AGO
Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar
Myanmar Telecom
10 DAYS AGO
Huawei's parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 2019
China Tech
10 DAYS AGO
GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos
Laos Tech
BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...
11 DAYS AGO
JFE, China BaoWu Steel to form automotive specialty bar steel unit
China Materials
TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corp. will start making high-grade specialty bar st...
12 DAYS AGO
Mitsui to build new gas-fired power plant in Thailand
Thailand Energy
13 DAYS AGO
Indonesia’s Vasanta Innopark to open Japanese shopping attraction in 2021
Indonesia Retail
13 DAYS AGO
Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental
Singapore Equipment
SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...
18 DAYS AGO
Mitsubishi unveils anticipated Xpander Cross in Indonesia
Indonesia Auto
18 DAYS AGO
Mazda launches flagship CX-8 SUV in growing Thai market
Thailand Auto
18 DAYS AGO
Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit
Indonesia Tech
18 DAYS AGO
Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus maker
Taiwan Transport
19 DAYS AGO
Mitsubishi eyeing export of Philippine-made light vehicles to SE Asia and beyond
Philippines Auto
MANILA, NNA – Having made its mark in the Philippines, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is now studying the p...
20 DAYS AGO
Logistics firm Aichi Kaiun sets up Malaysian unit to ship biomass fuels to Japan
Malaysia Transport
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese marine transporter Aichi Kaiun Co. has opened a Malaysian unit to ship ...
20 DAYS AGO
Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa
India Electronics
20 DAYS AGO
Rogue trader losses in Singapore force Mitsubishi to shut Petro-Diamond
Singapore Energy
SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will liquidate its wholly owned oil t...
25 DAYS AGO
Interior maker Tori opens Singapore branch to further penetrate SE Asia market
Singapore Materials
SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese interior and materials maker Tori Corp. has opened a Singapore branc...
26 DAYS AGO
Japanese breweries to start exporting draft sake with special keg
Japan Food
26 DAYS AGO