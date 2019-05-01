Religion
Panasonic water purifiers get boost from Malaysia’s halal certification
Malaysia HomeAppliance
3 DAYS AGO
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm
China Trade
6 DAYS AGO
Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia
Indonesia Materials
JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...
6 DAYS AGO
U.S. pressures China over human rights issues as trade talks loom
China Politics
2 MONTHS AGO
Cosmetics markets in 6 Southeast Asian countries grown double in 10 years
Asia Consumer
2 MONTHS AGO
Malaysia’s Mynews convenience store opens home-meal replacement production center with Japanese partners
Malaysia Retail
2 MONTHS AGO
Honda may delay expansion plan in India amid auto sales slowdown
India Motorcycle
3 MONTHS AGO
U.S. slaps new tariffs on Chinese goods in escalation of trade war
China Economy
3 MONTHS AGO
Automakers in India bet on new launches to tide themselves over slowdown
India Auto
3 MONTHS AGO
Confectionery maker Yoku Moku eyes cashing in on Asian gift culture
Asia Food
3 MONTHS AGO
Japanese man promotes soba harvests in formerly strife-torn Marawi for peace
Philippines Society
3 MONTHS AGO
Ajinomoto to open halal food plant in Malaysia in 2022
Malaysia Food
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Major Japanese seasoning and food maker Ajinomoto Co. will build a new plant in ...
4 MONTHS AGO
Indonesia to make halal labeling mandatory from October
Indonesia Society
4 MONTHS AGO
Indonesia posts trade surplus in May on steeper decline in imports
Indonesia Trade
5 MONTHS AGO
ASEAN leaders push for greater role of bloc in Rohingya repatriation
Asia Politics
5 MONTHS AGO
Myanmar leader Suu Kyi to attend ASEAN summit in Bangkok
Myanmar Politics
6 MONTHS AGO
Indonesia May annual inflation accelerates on spending for Ramadan
Indonesia Statistics
JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesia’s annual rate of inflation in May accelerated at the fastest pace in more t...
6 MONTHS AGO
Restaurant chain Zensho buys Malaysia's Chicken Rice Shop operator
Malaysia Restaurant
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Major Japanese restaurant chain operator Zensho Holdings Co. has bought a full s...
6 MONTHS AGO
U.S. urges China to make full account of Tiananmen Square protesters
China Incidents
6 MONTHS AGO
Hundreds detained, deaths reported amid Indonesia election protests
Indonesia Election
6 MONTHS AGO
Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart halal certified in Malaysia
Malaysia Food
6 MONTHS AGO
Official results: Indonesian President Joko Widodo re-elected with 55.5% vote in April 17 poll
Indonesia Election
JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo, a moderate technocrat, has been re-elected in the A...
6 MONTHS AGO
Emperor Naruhito declares succession to throne in ceremony
Japan Society
7 MONTHS AGO
Japan-wide celebrations mark start of Reiwa Era
Japan Society
7 MONTHS AGO
Sri Lanka declares emergency after terror attacks, death toll reaches 310
SriLanka Society
7 MONTHS AGO
Sri Lanka gov't suspects foreign hand in attacks that killed 290
SriLanka Incidents
COLOMBO, Kyodo - The death toll from Easter Sunday's suicide bomb attacks on churches and hotels in ...
7 MONTHS AGO
Death toll in Sri Lankan terror attacks soars to 290
SriLanka Incidents
7 MONTHS AGO