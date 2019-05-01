Religion

Panasonic water purifiers get boost from Malaysia’s halal certification

Malaysia HomeAppliance

3 DAYS AGO

Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm

China Trade

6 DAYS AGO

Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...

6 DAYS AGO

U.S. pressures China over human rights issues as trade talks loom

China Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Cosmetics markets in 6 Southeast Asian countries grown double in 10 years

Asia Consumer

2 MONTHS AGO

Malaysia’s Mynews convenience store opens home-meal replacement production center with Japanese partners

Malaysia Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Honda may delay expansion plan in India amid auto sales slowdown

India Motorcycle

3 MONTHS AGO

U.S. slaps new tariffs on Chinese goods in escalation of trade war

China Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Automakers in India bet on new launches to tide themselves over slowdown

India Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Confectionery maker Yoku Moku eyes cashing in on Asian gift culture

Asia Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Japanese man promotes soba harvests in formerly strife-torn Marawi for peace

Philippines Society

3 MONTHS AGO

Ajinomoto to open halal food plant in Malaysia in 2022

Malaysia Food

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Major Japanese seasoning and food maker Ajinomoto Co. will build a new plant in ...

4 MONTHS AGO

Indonesia to make halal labeling mandatory from October

Indonesia Society

4 MONTHS AGO

Indonesia posts trade surplus in May on steeper decline in imports

Indonesia Trade

5 MONTHS AGO

ASEAN leaders push for greater role of bloc in Rohingya repatriation

Asia Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Myanmar leader Suu Kyi to attend ASEAN summit in Bangkok

Myanmar Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Indonesia May annual inflation accelerates on spending for Ramadan

Indonesia Statistics

JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesia’s annual rate of inflation in May accelerated at the fastest pace in more t...

6 MONTHS AGO

Restaurant chain Zensho buys Malaysia's Chicken Rice Shop operator

Malaysia Restaurant

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Major Japanese restaurant chain operator Zensho Holdings Co. has bought a full s...

6 MONTHS AGO

U.S. urges China to make full account of Tiananmen Square protesters

China Incidents

6 MONTHS AGO

Hundreds detained, deaths reported amid Indonesia election protests

Indonesia Election

6 MONTHS AGO

Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart halal certified in Malaysia

Malaysia Food

6 MONTHS AGO

Official results: Indonesian President Joko Widodo re-elected with 55.5% vote in April 17 poll

Indonesia Election

JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo, a moderate technocrat, has been re-elected in the A...

6 MONTHS AGO

Emperor Naruhito declares succession to throne in ceremony

Japan Society

7 MONTHS AGO

Japan-wide celebrations mark start of Reiwa Era

Japan Society

7 MONTHS AGO

Sri Lanka declares emergency after terror attacks, death toll reaches 310

SriLanka Society

7 MONTHS AGO

Sri Lanka gov't suspects foreign hand in attacks that killed 290

SriLanka Incidents

COLOMBO, Kyodo - The death toll from Easter Sunday's suicide bomb attacks on churches and hotels in ...

7 MONTHS AGO

Death toll in Sri Lankan terror attacks soars to 290

SriLanka Incidents

7 MONTHS AGO

