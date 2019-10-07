PrecisionEquipment
Measuring equipment maker Horiba taps demand for eco-vehicles, parts in China
3 DAYS AGO
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm
China Trade
6 DAYS AGO
Medical equipment maker Japan Lifeline opens Malaysian plant in Penang
Malaysia Equipment
7 DAYS AGO
Philippine building boom will boost Mitsubishi Electric elevator, aircon sales
Philippines Equipment
MANILA, NNA - The Philippine affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is optimistic that sales of its ...
9 DAYS AGO
Fujifilm gives up on Xerox acquisition, to dissolve 57-year-old JV
Japan Companies
26 DAYS AGO
Kyocera relocates automotive electronics output from China to Thailand to avoid higher U.S. tariffs
Thailand Electronics
BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese electronics parts maker Kyocera Corp. has relocated part of its automotive c...
27 DAYS AGO
DMG Mori ties up with India’s Lakshmi Machine Works for local production
India Equipment
1 MONTH AGO
Fuji Xerox to buy Australia’s CSG for access to 10,000 new prospective clients
Australia Tech
SYDNEY, NNA – Japanese photo copier maker Fuji Xerox Co. is set to buy a 100 percent stake in Austra...
1 MONTH AGO
CORRECT: Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market
Cambodia Equipment
Corrects timing to 2016 from 2017 for the establishment of the local unit in 3rd paragraph in Oct. 1...
2 MONTHS AGO
Murata builds 2 plants in Thailand for smartphone, car components
Thailand Electronics
2 MONTHS AGO
Fujifilm, Mahidol Univ. open medical imaging tech training center
Thailand Health
2 MONTHS AGO
Automatic teller machine maker Oki opens plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam
Vietnam Equipment
HANOI, NNA – Japanese electrical machinery maker Oki Electric Industry Co. began operating a Vietnam...
2 MONTHS AGO
China's fake goods facing dilemma amid U.S. pressure
China Policy
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan's Kaga Electronics to open 2nd Thai plant to expand contract manufacturing
Thailand Electronics
BANGKOK, NNA - Japan’s Kaga Electronics Co. will launch a second production plant in Thailand to exp...
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan rejects South Korea's plan to revoke top-tier trade partner status
SouthKorea Trade
TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan's industry ministry on Tuesday questioned the rationale behind South Korea's de...
3 MONTHS AGO
Fujitsu Thai unit begins selling scanners directly to corporate clients
Thailand Equipment
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan revokes South Korea's trusted trade status, further escalating row
SouthKorea Politics
3 MONTHS AGO
ATM maker Hitachi-Omron to buy Sri Lankan payment service firm
SriLanka Financials
TOKYO, NNA - Automated bank teller machine maker Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corp. will buy the...
5 MONTHS AGO
Japan to reject S. Korea's request for meeting on export curbs
Japan Politics
5 MONTHS AGO
Nissin Electric to boost industrial parts output by 30% in Vietnam next year
Vietnam Electronics
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese electrical equipment manufacturer Nissin Electric Co. will expand i...
5 MONTHS AGO
Japan rejects S. Korean calls for scrapping of tech export curbs
SouthKorea Economy
5 MONTHS AGO
Japan mulls stricter export controls on more items to S. Korea
Japan Trade
5 MONTHS AGO
Nidec-Shimpo to make planetary reduction gears in Philippines to avoid higher U.S. tariffs
Philippines Manufacturing
MANILA, NNA – Japanese industrial parts and equipment maker Nidec-Shimpo Corp. will produce planetar...
5 MONTHS AGO
Fuji Xerox closing Thai recycling plant due to import ban on e-waste
Exclusives Thailand Environment
5 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi Electric sets up Laos unit to lift local elevator sales
Laos Equipment
BANGKOK, NNA - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. has established a unit in Laos as part of efforts to expand...
5 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi Electric to invest in Singapore's Akribis Systems
Singapore Equipment
SINGAPORE, NNA - Major Japanese electronics and industrial machine maker Mitsubishi Electric Corp. w...
6 MONTHS AGO