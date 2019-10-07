PrecisionEquipment

Thumb image 1575023149494
Measuring equipment maker Horiba taps demand for eco-vehicles, parts in China

China Equipment

3 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191126 0007
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm

China Trade

6 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191125 0005
Medical equipment maker Japan Lifeline opens Malaysian plant in Penang

Malaysia Equipment

7 DAYS AGO

Philippine building boom will boost Mitsubishi Electric elevator, aircon sales

Philippines Equipment

MANILA, NNA - The Philippine affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is optimistic that sales of its ...

9 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191106 0001
Fujifilm gives up on Xerox acquisition, to dissolve 57-year-old JV

Japan Companies

26 DAYS AGO

Kyocera relocates automotive electronics output from China to Thailand to avoid higher U.S. tariffs

Thailand Electronics

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese electronics parts maker Kyocera Corp. has relocated part of its automotive c...

27 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191031 0007
DMG Mori ties up with India’s Lakshmi Machine Works for local production

India Equipment

1 MONTH AGO

Fuji Xerox to buy Australia’s CSG for access to 10,000 new prospective clients

Australia Tech

SYDNEY, NNA – Japanese photo copier maker Fuji Xerox Co. is set to buy a 100 percent stake in Austra...

1 MONTH AGO

CORRECT: Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market

Cambodia Equipment

Corrects timing to 2016 from 2017 for the establishment of the local unit in 3rd paragraph in Oct. 1...

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20191010 0001
Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market

Cambodia Equipment

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20191007 0005
Murata builds 2 plants in Thailand for smartphone, car components

Thailand Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20191007 0003
Fujifilm, Mahidol Univ. open medical imaging tech training center

Thailand Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Automatic teller machine maker Oki opens plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam

Vietnam Equipment

HANOI, NNA – Japanese electrical machinery maker Oki Electric Industry Co. began operating a Vietnam...

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190910 0007 1
China's fake goods facing dilemma amid U.S. pressure

China Policy

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan's Kaga Electronics to open 2nd Thai plant to expand contract manufacturing

Thailand Electronics

BANGKOK, NNA - Japan’s Kaga Electronics Co. will launch a second production plant in Thailand to exp...

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan rejects South Korea's plan to revoke top-tier trade partner status

SouthKorea Trade

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan's industry ministry on Tuesday questioned the rationale behind South Korea's de...

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190829 0007
Fujitsu Thai unit begins selling scanners directly to corporate clients

Thailand Equipment

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190828 0003
Japan revokes South Korea's trusted trade status, further escalating row

SouthKorea Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

ATM maker Hitachi-Omron to buy Sri Lankan payment service firm

SriLanka Financials

TOKYO, NNA - Automated bank teller machine maker Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corp. will buy the...

5 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190718 0001
Japan to reject S. Korea's request for meeting on export curbs

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Nissin Electric to boost industrial parts output by 30% in Vietnam next year

Vietnam Electronics

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese electrical equipment manufacturer Nissin Electric Co. will expand i...

5 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190710 0002
Japan rejects S. Korean calls for scrapping of tech export curbs

SouthKorea Economy

5 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190703 0001
Japan mulls stricter export controls on more items to S. Korea

Japan Trade

5 MONTHS AGO

Nidec-Shimpo to make planetary reduction gears in Philippines to avoid higher U.S. tariffs

Philippines Manufacturing

MANILA, NNA – Japanese industrial parts and equipment maker Nidec-Shimpo Corp. will produce planetar...

5 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190627 0006
Fuji Xerox closing Thai recycling plant due to import ban on e-waste

Exclusives Thailand Environment

5 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi Electric sets up Laos unit to lift local elevator sales

Laos Equipment

BANGKOK, NNA - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. has established a unit in Laos as part of efforts to expand...

5 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi Electric to invest in Singapore's Akribis Systems

Singapore Equipment

SINGAPORE, NNA - Major Japanese electronics and industrial machine maker Mitsubishi Electric Corp. w...

6 MONTHS AGO

next