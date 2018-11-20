Mining
Japan-backed entity to explore for gold, copper with Australia firm
Australia Materials
SYDNEY, NNA - Government-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. will invest as much as AU$6...
4 DAYS AGO
Marubeni wins 10-year extension of India’s Ravva oil and gas output-sharing deal
India Energy
5 DAYS AGO
Indonesia to stop nickel ore exports immediately
Indonesia Materials
JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board and nickel miners have agreed to ban nickel ...
1 MONTH AGO
Bridgestone open 1st mega tire plant in Asia outside Japan
Thailand Auto
BANGKOK, NNA – Global tire manufacturing giant Bridgestone Corp. has opened its first plant to make ...
1 MONTH AGO
Philippines set to become world’s top nickel ore producer again, surpassing Indonesia
Features Philippines Materials
2 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
Philippines Manufacturing
MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (MHPS) has landed an order from the only copper ...
3 MONTHS AGO
Vietnam’s economy maintains growth amid global economic challenges
Vietnam Economy
HANOI, VNA - Vietnam’s economy maintained growth across sectors, especially tourism, in the first ei...
3 MONTHS AGO
Taiwan industrial output falls in May after rebound in previous month
Taiwan Statistics
5 MONTHS AGO
JOGMEC finds copper, zinc mineralized belt in Cambodia
Cambodia Materials
PHNOM PENH, NNA - The government-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. has found a mineral...
6 MONTHS AGO
Tokyo Century enters car leasing business in Myanmar
Myanmar Services
YANGON, NNA - Leading Japanese leasing firm Tokyo Century Corp. is partnering with Myanmar conglomer...
7 MONTHS AGO
India to secure rare earth metals, technology to make electric vehicles
India Auto
10 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 30
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 30. China plans to ...
10 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 9
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 9. Toyota China pos...
11 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Nov. 20
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Nov. 20. Japan's Denso use...
20, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Monday, Nov. 19
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Nov. 19. Japan Oct exports ...
19, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Friday, Nov. 16
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Nov. 16. S. Korea’s CJ Chei...
16, Nov. 2018
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Nov. 15.
Asia Economy
Thailand’s Berli Jucker to open first Big C Supercenter in Cambodia in 2019 PHNOM PENH, NNA - Berli ...
15, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Nov. 14
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Nov. 14. Japan economy s...
14, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Nov. 13
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Nov. 13. Suzuki Motor to p...
13, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Monday, Nov. 12
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Nov. 12. Mitsui, Gulf Energ...
12, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Monday, Nov. 5
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Nov. 5. Thai Q3 exports slo...
05, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Friday, Nov. 2
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Nov. 2. Mobile payment user...
02, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Thursday, Nov. 1
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Nov. 1. China manufacturi...
01, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Oct. 31
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Oct. 31. Japanese bottle...
31, Oct. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Oct. 30
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Oct. 30. Myanmar to contin...
30, Oct. 2018