Japan-backed entity to explore for gold, copper with Australia firm

Australia Materials

SYDNEY, NNA - Government-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. will invest as much as AU$6...

4 DAYS AGO

Marubeni wins 10-year extension of India’s Ravva oil and gas output-sharing deal

India Energy

5 DAYS AGO

Indonesia to stop nickel ore exports immediately

Indonesia Materials

JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board and nickel miners have agreed to ban nickel ...

1 MONTH AGO

Bridgestone open 1st mega tire plant in Asia outside Japan

Thailand Auto

BANGKOK, NNA – Global tire manufacturing giant Bridgestone Corp. has opened its first plant to make ...

1 MONTH AGO

Philippines set to become world’s top nickel ore producer again, surpassing Indonesia

Features Philippines Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines

Philippines Manufacturing

MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (MHPS) has landed an order from the only copper ...

3 MONTHS AGO

Vietnam’s economy maintains growth amid global economic challenges

Vietnam Economy

HANOI, VNA - Vietnam’s economy maintained growth across sectors, especially tourism, in the first ei...

3 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan industrial output falls in May after rebound in previous month

Taiwan Statistics

5 MONTHS AGO

JOGMEC finds copper, zinc mineralized belt in Cambodia

Cambodia Materials

PHNOM PENH, NNA - The government-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. has found a mineral...

6 MONTHS AGO

Tokyo Century enters car leasing business in Myanmar

Myanmar Services

YANGON, NNA - Leading Japanese leasing firm Tokyo Century Corp. is partnering with Myanmar conglomer...

7 MONTHS AGO

India to secure rare earth metals, technology to make electric vehicles

India Auto

10 MONTHS AGO

