LatinAmerica

Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm

Taiwan Electronics

3 DAYS AGO

Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source

Taiwan Electronics

OSAKA, Kyodo - Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. as p...

4 DAYS AGO

City-wide protest cripples Hong Kong for 4th day, man dies

HongKong Society

17 DAYS AGO

India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned

India Trade

27 DAYS AGO

Japan, South Korea PMs make scant progress in mending ties

SouthKorea Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Cars, auto parts comprise 60% of Japan trade hit by U.S.-China row

Japan Trade

1 MONTH AGO

Japan's Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos

Japan Financials

MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Austr...

1 MONTH AGO

No. of Japanese language institutions soars in Asia: survey

Asia Education

2 MONTHS AGO

Mitsui, Sony unit set up AI credit scoring venture for Indonesia

Indonesia Services

TOKYO, NNA - Mitsui & Co. and a unit of Sony Corp. have jointly established a venture to conduct cre...

2 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan’s Quanta to build production base in SE Asia amid U.S.-China trade row

Thailand Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s major electronics manufacturing service firm Quanta Computer Inc. will establ...

2 MONTHS AGO

Suzuki Motor launches entry-level S-Presso mini SUV in India for younger generation

India Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan loses 2nd ally in week as Kiribati cuts diplomatic ties

Taiwan Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility

India Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan's Kaga Electronics to open 2nd Thai plant to expand contract manufacturing

Thailand Electronics

BANGKOK, NNA - Japan’s Kaga Electronics Co. will launch a second production plant in Thailand to exp...

3 MONTHS AGO

Recruit teams with Visa to invest in Indian digital payment startup

India Services

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's Recruit Co., together with global financial services provider Visa Inc., ha...

4 MONTHS AGO

Ajinomoto to open halal food plant in Malaysia in 2022

Malaysia Food

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Major Japanese seasoning and food maker Ajinomoto Co. will build a new plant in ...

4 MONTHS AGO

Panasonic to stop TV production in Mexico as Q2 sales tumble on trade gloom

Japan Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

Daiwa invests in Vietnam health firm via new venture fund

Vietnam Financials

SINGAPORE, NNA - Major Japanese brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has purchased 63.7 percent sta...

4 MONTHS AGO

Nissan to cut over 10,000 jobs globally: sources

Japan Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

Toyoda Gosei opens its second plant in Vietnam

Vietnam Auto

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. has opened a plant making airbag parts and s...

5 MONTHS AGO

G-20 agrees to aim for fair trade without anti-protectionism pledge

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Trade in spotlight as G-20 discusses economy in Osaka summit

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

World leaders in flurry of diplomacy ahead of G-20 summit in Osaka

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Marubeni to make instant coffee in Vietnam, targeting SE Asia, China

Vietnam Food

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp. will produce instant coffee in Vietnam...

5 MONTHS AGO

ANALYSIS: China inflation, layoffs will have gradual effect on growth

Features China Economy

――Middle East tension a slight risk to energy prices, crude oil supply

6 MONTHS AGO

G-20 agrees on int'l framework to reduce marine plastic pollution

Japan Environment

6 MONTHS AGO

Thailand’s May car output slides on slower global growth, poor crops

Thailand Auto

BANGKOK, NNA – Thailand’s vehicle production posted the first drop in eight months in May amid slowi...

6 MONTHS AGO

