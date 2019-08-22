ITServices

SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 DAYS AGO

Rentracks invests in Indonesia’s Gapura Dunia Informatika e-commerce inventory firm

Indonesia Services

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese affiliate marketing service provider Rentracks Co. has invested $210,000 in ...

2 MONTHS AGO

Denso and affiliate starts try out cold-storage transport service in Indonesia

Indonesia Transport

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp. and its affiliate Global Mobility Service (GMS)...

2 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi begins overseas elevator monitoring in Singapore

Singapore Equipment

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese electronics giant Hitachi Ltd. started an elevator monitoring business in ...

2 MONTHS AGO

Trader Sojitz collaborates with Indonesian startup to launch shopping payment services on taxi

Indonesia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

SoftBank Robotics launches AI-assisted Whiz cleaning robot unit in Singapore

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

NTT Data to buy Thai data analytic/digital consulting firm Locus Telecommunication

Thailand Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Automated warehouse system provider Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit

Vietnam Equipment

HANOI, NNA - Japan’s Daifuku Co. will start business at its newly established subsidiary in Vietnam ...

2 MONTHS AGO

EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery

Features India Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

“Made-in-Vietnam” social network Lotus makes debut

Vietnam Tech

HANOI, VNA – “Made-in-Vietnam” social network Lotus revealed its plan to attract 60 million users in...

3 MONTHS AGO

India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility

India Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

3 Japan firms to invest in farm, food tech startups in S.E. Asia

Singapore Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Toppan Forms partnership with Indonesian document solution firm

Indonesia Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Advertising Nagata to form billboard ads unit with Philippines’ Game Plan Marketing Solutions

Philippines Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Recycle firm Renet Japan's profits in Cambodia surging, buoyed by used-car sales

Cambodia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Japanese deferred payment service firm ties up with Taiwan’s largest EC platform

Taiwan Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Indian firm entering Japan’s rental housing market with new IT-based service

Japan Property

3 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi Estate taps Philippine office property market

Philippines Property

4 MONTHS AGO

Japanese teleconference system provider V-cube sells Indonesian arm over persistent losses

Indonesia Services

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese teleconference system provider V-cube Inc. has sold 95 percent of its holdin...

4 MONTHS AGO

TV, online sales service firm Tri-Stage to divest itself of Singapore unit on sluggish business

Singapore Services

SINGAPORE, NNA - Tri-Stage Inc., a Japanese provider of direct marketing support services, is divest...

4 MONTHS AGO

Digital marketing service firm Repro of Japan sets up regional HQs in Singapore

Singapore Tech

4 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Interspace invests in Singaporean cryptocurrency service firm Makers Farm

Singapore Tech

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese digital advertisement firm Interspace Co. will invest in Singapore’s Maker...

4 MONTHS AGO

NEC unveils flying car prototype using its communications technology

Japan Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Honda to launch collaborative scooter model with messaging app provider Line

Thailand Motorcycle

4 MONTHS AGO

YouTube broadcaster Ichikara to stream Japanese virtual reality characters in Indonesia

Indonesia Services

JAKARTA, NNA - Ichikara Inc., a Japanese virtual YouTuber business venture, will launch an operation...

4 MONTHS AGO

Dentsu to buy 87% stake in Indian data analysis firm Ugam Solutions

India Services

NEW DELHI, NNA - Dentsu Inc. will purchase Indian data and analytics company Ugam Solutions Pvt. Ltd...

5 MONTHS AGO

Japanese clothing e-commerce platform launches to woo Taiwan customers

Taiwan Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

