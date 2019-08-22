ITServices
SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia
Indonesia Tech
3 DAYS AGO
Rentracks invests in Indonesia’s Gapura Dunia Informatika e-commerce inventory firm
Indonesia Services
JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese affiliate marketing service provider Rentracks Co. has invested $210,000 in ...
2 MONTHS AGO
Denso and affiliate starts try out cold-storage transport service in Indonesia
Indonesia Transport
JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp. and its affiliate Global Mobility Service (GMS)...
2 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi begins overseas elevator monitoring in Singapore
Singapore Equipment
SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese electronics giant Hitachi Ltd. started an elevator monitoring business in ...
2 MONTHS AGO
Trader Sojitz collaborates with Indonesian startup to launch shopping payment services on taxi
Indonesia Tech
2 MONTHS AGO
SoftBank Robotics launches AI-assisted Whiz cleaning robot unit in Singapore
Singapore Tech
2 MONTHS AGO
NTT Data to buy Thai data analytic/digital consulting firm Locus Telecommunication
Thailand Tech
2 MONTHS AGO
Automated warehouse system provider Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit
Vietnam Equipment
HANOI, NNA - Japan’s Daifuku Co. will start business at its newly established subsidiary in Vietnam ...
2 MONTHS AGO
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery
Features India Auto
2 MONTHS AGO
“Made-in-Vietnam” social network Lotus makes debut
Vietnam Tech
HANOI, VNA – “Made-in-Vietnam” social network Lotus revealed its plan to attract 60 million users in...
3 MONTHS AGO
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility
India Tech
3 MONTHS AGO
3 Japan firms to invest in farm, food tech startups in S.E. Asia
Singapore Tech
3 MONTHS AGO
Toppan Forms partnership with Indonesian document solution firm
Indonesia Tech
3 MONTHS AGO
Advertising Nagata to form billboard ads unit with Philippines’ Game Plan Marketing Solutions
Philippines Services
3 MONTHS AGO
Recycle firm Renet Japan's profits in Cambodia surging, buoyed by used-car sales
Cambodia Services
3 MONTHS AGO
Japanese deferred payment service firm ties up with Taiwan’s largest EC platform
Taiwan Services
3 MONTHS AGO
Indian firm entering Japan’s rental housing market with new IT-based service
Japan Property
3 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi Estate taps Philippine office property market
Philippines Property
4 MONTHS AGO
Japanese teleconference system provider V-cube sells Indonesian arm over persistent losses
Indonesia Services
JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese teleconference system provider V-cube Inc. has sold 95 percent of its holdin...
4 MONTHS AGO
TV, online sales service firm Tri-Stage to divest itself of Singapore unit on sluggish business
Singapore Services
SINGAPORE, NNA - Tri-Stage Inc., a Japanese provider of direct marketing support services, is divest...
4 MONTHS AGO
Digital marketing service firm Repro of Japan sets up regional HQs in Singapore
Singapore Tech
4 MONTHS AGO
Japan’s Interspace invests in Singaporean cryptocurrency service firm Makers Farm
Singapore Tech
SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese digital advertisement firm Interspace Co. will invest in Singapore’s Maker...
4 MONTHS AGO
NEC unveils flying car prototype using its communications technology
Japan Transport
4 MONTHS AGO
Honda to launch collaborative scooter model with messaging app provider Line
Thailand Motorcycle
4 MONTHS AGO
YouTube broadcaster Ichikara to stream Japanese virtual reality characters in Indonesia
Indonesia Services
JAKARTA, NNA - Ichikara Inc., a Japanese virtual YouTuber business venture, will launch an operation...
4 MONTHS AGO
Dentsu to buy 87% stake in Indian data analysis firm Ugam Solutions
India Services
NEW DELHI, NNA - Dentsu Inc. will purchase Indian data and analytics company Ugam Solutions Pvt. Ltd...
5 MONTHS AGO
Japanese clothing e-commerce platform launches to woo Taiwan customers
Taiwan Retail
5 MONTHS AGO