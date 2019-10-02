Healthcare
SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia
Indonesia Tech
3 DAYS AGO
Panasonic water purifiers get boost from Malaysia’s halal certification
Malaysia HomeAppliance
3 DAYS AGO
Japanese diaper maker Unicharm's Indonesia arm to go public in Dec.
Indonesia Consumer
JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. will list its Indonesian unit...
5 DAYS AGO
Japan’s Matsumotokiyoshi to form joint venture with Vietnam’s Lotus in Feb.
Vietnam Retail
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Drug store operator Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co. plans to form a joint vent...
17 DAYS AGO
Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental
Singapore Equipment
SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...
17 DAYS AGO
Popular cosmetics portal site @cosme launches multilingual apps in HK, Malaysia
Asia Consumer
20 DAYS AGO
Hospital bed maker Paramount expanding product line in Indonesia
Indonesia Manufacturing
20 DAYS AGO
Fujifilm gives up on Xerox acquisition, to dissolve 57-year-old JV
Japan Companies
26 DAYS AGO
Fuji Medical Instruments to form capital tie-up with Taiwan partner Johnson Health Tech
Taiwan Health
TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese jewelry and healthcare provider Asahi Holdings Inc. will sell 60 percent of s...
1 MONTH AGO
Singapore Press to set up S$50 mil. fund in nursing, healthcare with Japan’s Bridge C Capital
Japan Financials
SINGAPORE, NNA - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. (SPH) will inject up to 50 million Singapore dollars ...
1 MONTH AGO
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma scraps plan to take over Australian stem cell firm Cynata
Australia Health
SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese pharmaceutical firm Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. said Thursday it had withdr...
1 MONTH AGO
Japan’s Credit Saison begins online lending in India for fintech startups
India Financials
NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese non-bank financial service provider Credit Saison Co. is launching online ...
2 MONTHS AGO
Cosmetics markets in 6 Southeast Asian countries grown double in 10 years
Asia Consumer
2 MONTHS AGO
Fujifilm, Mahidol Univ. open medical imaging tech training center
Thailand Health
2 MONTHS AGO
Japan cosmetic firm B-by-C ties up with Taiwan's New Kinpo Group in skin analysis tech
Taiwan Consumer
2 MONTHS AGO
Thailand to spend 6.6 bln USD on R&D investments this year
Thailand Economy
BANGKOK, VNA - Thailand’s research and development (R&D) investments are expected to amount to 200 b...
2 MONTHS AGO
Matsumotokiyoshi spreading drugstore network in Taiwan with target of 100 stores
Taiwan Retail
2 MONTHS AGO
Japan's Meiji to launch 2nd dairy product plant in China in 2022
China Food
2 MONTHS AGO
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand
Thailand Restaurant
3 MONTHS AGO
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research
Thailand Health
3 MONTHS AGO
Singapore’s hotel occupancy rates reach highest levels over decade
Singapore Tourism
SINGAPORE, VNA, – Singapore’s hotel occupancy rates have climbed to the highest levels in over a dec...
3 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi injects 1 bil. rupeesin Indian healthcare venture SastaSundar Healthbuddy
India Health
NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will invest 1 billion rupees ($13.97 millio...
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan firm, Lao farmers promoting “Vientiane Blue” food, beverages
Features Laos Food
3 MONTHS AGO
Japanese septic-tank maker to launch potable water business in India
India Manufacturing
NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese septic-tank maker Daiki Axis Co. will launch a potable water business in I...
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan's Kanebo Cosmetics to launch global brand Freeplus in Thailand, expand in SE Asia
Thailand Consumer
3 MONTHS AGO
26 Indian startups to seek Japanese venture capital in Tokyo next month
India Tech
NEW DELHI, NNA- India’s information technology industry lobby group Nasscom will lead a delegation o...
4 MONTHS AGO
Japan’s Denka buying 33% of Taiwan partner PlexBio to develop infectious disease tests
Taiwan Health
TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese chemical maker Denka Co. will take a 33.4 percent stake in its Taiwanese part...
4 MONTHS AGO