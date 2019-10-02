Healthcare

SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 DAYS AGO

Panasonic water purifiers get boost from Malaysia’s halal certification

Malaysia HomeAppliance

3 DAYS AGO

Japanese diaper maker Unicharm's Indonesia arm to go public in Dec.

Indonesia Consumer

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. will list its Indonesian unit...

5 DAYS AGO

Japan’s Matsumotokiyoshi to form joint venture with Vietnam’s Lotus in Feb.

Vietnam Retail

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Drug store operator Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co. plans to form a joint vent...

17 DAYS AGO

Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental

Singapore Equipment

SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...

17 DAYS AGO

Popular cosmetics portal site @cosme launches multilingual apps in HK, Malaysia

Asia Consumer

20 DAYS AGO

Hospital bed maker Paramount expanding product line in Indonesia

Indonesia Manufacturing

20 DAYS AGO

Fujifilm gives up on Xerox acquisition, to dissolve 57-year-old JV

Japan Companies

26 DAYS AGO

Fuji Medical Instruments to form capital tie-up with Taiwan partner Johnson Health Tech

Taiwan Health

TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese jewelry and healthcare provider Asahi Holdings Inc. will sell 60 percent of s...

1 MONTH AGO

Singapore Press to set up S$50 mil. fund in nursing, healthcare with Japan’s Bridge C Capital

Japan Financials

SINGAPORE, NNA - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. (SPH) will inject up to 50 million Singapore dollars ...

1 MONTH AGO

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma scraps plan to take over Australian stem cell firm Cynata

Australia Health

SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese pharmaceutical firm Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. said Thursday it had withdr...

1 MONTH AGO

Japan’s Credit Saison begins online lending in India for fintech startups

India Financials

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese non-bank financial service provider Credit Saison Co. is launching online ...

2 MONTHS AGO

Cosmetics markets in 6 Southeast Asian countries grown double in 10 years

Asia Consumer

2 MONTHS AGO

Fujifilm, Mahidol Univ. open medical imaging tech training center

Thailand Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Japan cosmetic firm B-by-C ties up with Taiwan's New Kinpo Group in skin analysis tech

Taiwan Consumer

2 MONTHS AGO

Thailand to spend 6.6 bln USD on R&D investments this year

Thailand Economy

BANGKOK, VNA - Thailand’s research and development (R&D) investments are expected to amount to 200 b...

2 MONTHS AGO

Matsumotokiyoshi spreading drugstore network in Taiwan with target of 100 stores

Taiwan Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Japan's Meiji to launch 2nd dairy product plant in China in 2022

China Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand

Thailand Restaurant

3 MONTHS AGO

Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research

Thailand Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Singapore’s hotel occupancy rates reach highest levels over decade

Singapore Tourism

SINGAPORE, VNA, – Singapore’s hotel occupancy rates have climbed to the highest levels in over a dec...

3 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi injects 1 bil. rupeesin Indian healthcare venture SastaSundar Healthbuddy

India Health

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will invest 1 billion rupees ($13.97 millio...

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan firm, Lao farmers promoting “Vientiane Blue” food, beverages

Features Laos Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Japanese septic-tank maker to launch potable water business in India

India Manufacturing

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese septic-tank maker Daiki Axis Co. will launch a potable water business in I...

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan's Kanebo Cosmetics to launch global brand Freeplus in Thailand, expand in SE Asia

Thailand Consumer

3 MONTHS AGO

26 Indian startups to seek Japanese venture capital in Tokyo next month

India Tech

NEW DELHI, NNA- India’s information technology industry lobby group Nasscom will lead a delegation o...

4 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Denka buying 33% of Taiwan partner PlexBio to develop infectious disease tests

Taiwan Health

TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese chemical maker Denka Co. will take a 33.4 percent stake in its Taiwanese part...

4 MONTHS AGO

