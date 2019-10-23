Employment
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres
Asia Services
3 DAYS AGO
Itochu worker sentenced to 3 yrs in prison in China
China Incidents
4 DAYS AGO
Around 70% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest: NNA survey
HongKong Economy
HONG KONG, NNA – Around 70 percent of Japanese companies in Hong Kong say their business operations ...
9 DAYS AGO
Japan sweets maker Matsuo to build 1st overseas plant in Vietnam
Vietnam Food
9 DAYS AGO
TechnoPro, Japan-based source of contract engineers, expands in vital India market
India Services
By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese staffing firm TechnoPro Inc. plans to hire 10,000 engineers...
11 DAYS AGO
Toyoda Gosei to double automotive rubber parts output in central China
China Auto
TOKYO, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will double its automotive rubber parts prod...
12 DAYS AGO
Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant
Myanmar Food
12 DAYS AGO
Nissan in dire need of repairing Renault ties 1 yr after Ghosn arrest
Japan Auto
13 DAYS AGO
Sony to open applied AI research center in India in 2020
India Tech
NEW DELHI, NNA - Sony Corp. will open its first research center in India in 2020 to study the applic...
13 DAYS AGO
Toyoda Gosei to bolster airbag output in Vietnam
Vietnam Auto
HANOI, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will ramp up airbag production capacity in V...
17 DAYS AGO
Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit
Indonesia Tech
18 DAYS AGO
Citizen Machinery to double output of automatic lathes in China
China Equipment
21 DAYS AGO
G-Factory opening Japanese eel rice eatery in Vietnam’s HCM city
Vietnam Restaurant
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japan’s dining operator and consulting firm G-Factory Co. is opening a Japan...
23 DAYS AGO
Japan's Konoike, Philippines' MacroAsia tie up for airport operation
Philippines Transport
25 DAYS AGO
Japanese retail giant Aeon Mall to open 5th store in Vietnam in late Nov.
Vietnam Retail
1 MONTH AGO
Japan, South Korea weigh creation of fund amid spat over wartime labor
SouthKorea Politics
1 MONTH AGO
Majority of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see earnings fall on protests, U.S.-China trade row
HongKong Companies
1 MONTH AGO
Japan's Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos
Japan Financials
MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Austr...
1 MONTH AGO
Construction machine lease firm Kinan to train operators in Myanmar
Myanmar Services
1 MONTH AGO
Japan’s Crops to acquire Singapore’s Innovare staffing service group
Singapore Services
SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese mobile phone sales and human resources service firm Crops Corp. will buy a...
2 MONTHS AGO
Mos Food hamburger chain to train over 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan
Vietnam Restaurant
HANOI, NNA - Japanese hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. will hire more than 350 Vietna...
2 MONTHS AGO
Business consulting and training firm HR Institute creates Thai subsidiary
Thailand Services
2 MONTHS AGO
Japan labor body to step up support for foreigners, freelancers
Japan Society
2 MONTHS AGO
Murata builds 2 plants in Thailand for smartphone, car components
Thailand Electronics
2 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities mulls cutting workforce in Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney
Singapore Financials
SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. is moving ahead with plans to cut se...
2 MONTHS AGO
Japan, S. Korea agree to continue dialogue as disputes go unresolved
SouthKorea Politics
NEW YORK, Kyodo - The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea failed on Thursday to make progress...
2 MONTHS AGO
SoftBank Robotics launches AI-assisted Whiz cleaning robot unit in Singapore
Singapore Tech
2 MONTHS AGO