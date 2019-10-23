Employment

Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 DAYS AGO

Itochu worker sentenced to 3 yrs in prison in China

China Incidents

4 DAYS AGO

Around 70% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest: NNA survey

HongKong Economy

HONG KONG, NNA – Around 70 percent of Japanese companies in Hong Kong say their business operations ...

9 DAYS AGO

Japan sweets maker Matsuo to build 1st overseas plant in Vietnam

Vietnam Food

9 DAYS AGO

TechnoPro, Japan-based source of contract engineers, expands in vital India market

India Services

By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese staffing firm TechnoPro Inc. plans to hire 10,000 engineers...

11 DAYS AGO

Toyoda Gosei to double automotive rubber parts output in central China

China Auto

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will double its automotive rubber parts prod...

12 DAYS AGO

Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant

Myanmar Food

12 DAYS AGO

Nissan in dire need of repairing Renault ties 1 yr after Ghosn arrest

Japan Auto

13 DAYS AGO

Sony to open applied AI research center in India in 2020

India Tech

NEW DELHI, NNA - Sony Corp. will open its first research center in India in 2020 to study the applic...

13 DAYS AGO

Toyoda Gosei to bolster airbag output in Vietnam

Vietnam Auto

HANOI, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will ramp up airbag production capacity in V...

17 DAYS AGO

Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit

Indonesia Tech

18 DAYS AGO

Citizen Machinery to double output of automatic lathes in China

China Equipment

21 DAYS AGO

G-Factory opening Japanese eel rice eatery in Vietnam’s HCM city

Vietnam Restaurant

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japan’s dining operator and consulting firm G-Factory Co. is opening a Japan...

23 DAYS AGO

Japan's Konoike, Philippines' MacroAsia tie up for airport operation

Philippines Transport

25 DAYS AGO

Japanese retail giant Aeon Mall to open 5th store in Vietnam in late Nov.

Vietnam Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Japan, South Korea weigh creation of fund amid spat over wartime labor

SouthKorea Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Majority of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see earnings fall on protests, U.S.-China trade row

HongKong Companies

1 MONTH AGO

Japan's Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos

Japan Financials

MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Austr...

1 MONTH AGO

Construction machine lease firm Kinan to train operators in Myanmar

Myanmar Services

1 MONTH AGO

Japan’s Crops to acquire Singapore’s Innovare staffing service group

Singapore Services

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese mobile phone sales and human resources service firm Crops Corp. will buy a...

2 MONTHS AGO

Mos Food hamburger chain to train over 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan

Vietnam Restaurant

HANOI, NNA - Japanese hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. will hire more than 350 Vietna...

2 MONTHS AGO

Business consulting and training firm HR Institute creates Thai subsidiary

Thailand Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Japan labor body to step up support for foreigners, freelancers

Japan Society

2 MONTHS AGO

Murata builds 2 plants in Thailand for smartphone, car components

Thailand Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities mulls cutting workforce in Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney

Singapore Financials

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. is moving ahead with plans to cut se...

2 MONTHS AGO

Japan, S. Korea agree to continue dialogue as disputes go unresolved

SouthKorea Politics

NEW YORK, Kyodo - The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea failed on Thursday to make progress...

2 MONTHS AGO

SoftBank Robotics launches AI-assisted Whiz cleaning robot unit in Singapore

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

