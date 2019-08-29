Earnings
Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm
Taiwan Electronics
3 DAYS AGO
Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source
Taiwan Electronics
OSAKA, Kyodo - Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. as p...
4 DAYS AGO
Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant
Myanmar Food
12 DAYS AGO
Struggling engineering firm Chiyoda to close Thai subsidiary
Thailand Infrastructure
BANGKOK, NNA – Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. will liquidate its Thai subsidiar...
13 DAYS AGO
NTT Com, Singapore fintech firm to offer fixed-rate forex service
Singapore Financials
16 DAYS AGO
Alibaba racks up record sales on Singles' Day shopping splurge
China Retail
20 DAYS AGO
Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa
India Electronics
20 DAYS AGO
Electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo to build cabinet plant in Thailand
Thailand Electronics
BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo Corp. will build a cabinet and electronic en...
23 DAYS AGO
Rogue trader losses in Singapore force Mitsubishi to shut Petro-Diamond
Singapore Energy
SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will liquidate its wholly owned oil t...
24 DAYS AGO
Panasonic Taiwan sees energy saving home electronics demand, logs record 6-month sales
Taiwan HomeAppliance
1 MONTH AGO
Huawei CEO voices strong hope for cooperation with Japan amid U.S. fight
China Tech
2 MONTHS AGO
Japanese coffee chain Komeda Holdings lays plans for outlets in Thailand, Myanmar
Thailand Restaurant
BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese coffee shop chain operator Komeda Holdings Co. is planning to open outlets i...
2 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi, Johnson Controls JV opens air conditioner lab in India
India HomeAppliance
2 MONTHS AGO
Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia
Indonesia Education
2 MONTHS AGO
Japan's Meiji to launch 2nd dairy product plant in China in 2022
China Food
2 MONTHS AGO
Construction firms optimistic about business performance in Q3
Vietnam Construction
HANOI, VNA – About 22.7 percent of construction firms said they performed better in Quarter 3 while ...
3 MONTHS AGO
Fujitsu Thai unit begins selling scanners directly to corporate clients
Thailand Equipment
3 MONTHS AGO
Kubota's Thai unit aims for 100 bil. baht sales by 2024
Thailand Agriculture
3 MONTHS AGO
Recycle firm Renet Japan's profits in Cambodia surging, buoyed by used-car sales
Cambodia Services
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan's Kanebo Cosmetics to launch global brand Freeplus in Thailand, expand in SE Asia
Thailand Consumer
3 MONTHS AGO
Japanese teleconference system provider V-cube sells Indonesian arm over persistent losses
Indonesia Services
JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese teleconference system provider V-cube Inc. has sold 95 percent of its holdin...
4 MONTHS AGO
Panasonic to stop TV production in Mexico as Q2 sales tumble on trade gloom
Japan Electronics
4 MONTHS AGO
Samsung Q2 operating profit halved amid sluggish global chip demand
SouthKorea Companies
4 MONTHS AGO
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix warns of supply disruption in prolonged Japan export curbs
SouthKorea Electronics
SEOUL, NNA - SK Hynix Inc., the world's second-largest chip maker, on Thursday warned that it would ...
4 MONTHS AGO
Nissan to cut over 10,000 jobs globally: sources
Japan Auto
4 MONTHS AGO
Asahi to buy Australia's Carlton and United Breweries for $11 billion
Japan Economy
TOKYO, NNA - Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., the holding company for Japan's largest brewer, will acquire...
4 MONTHS AGO