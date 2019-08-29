Earnings

Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm

Taiwan Electronics

3 DAYS AGO

Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source

Taiwan Electronics

OSAKA, Kyodo - Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. as p...

4 DAYS AGO

Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant

Myanmar Food

12 DAYS AGO

Struggling engineering firm Chiyoda to close Thai subsidiary

Thailand Infrastructure

BANGKOK, NNA – Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. will liquidate its Thai subsidiar...

13 DAYS AGO

NTT Com, Singapore fintech firm to offer fixed-rate forex service

Singapore Financials

16 DAYS AGO

Alibaba racks up record sales on Singles' Day shopping splurge

China Retail

20 DAYS AGO

Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa

India Electronics

20 DAYS AGO

Electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo to build cabinet plant in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo Corp. will build a cabinet and electronic en...

23 DAYS AGO

Rogue trader losses in Singapore force Mitsubishi to shut Petro-Diamond

Singapore Energy

SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will liquidate its wholly owned oil t...

24 DAYS AGO

Panasonic Taiwan sees energy saving home electronics demand, logs record 6-month sales

Taiwan HomeAppliance

1 MONTH AGO

Huawei CEO voices strong hope for cooperation with Japan amid U.S. fight

China Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Japanese coffee chain Komeda Holdings lays plans for outlets in Thailand, Myanmar

Thailand Restaurant

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese coffee shop chain operator Komeda Holdings Co. is planning to open outlets i...

2 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi, Johnson Controls JV opens air conditioner lab in India

India HomeAppliance

2 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia

Indonesia Education

2 MONTHS AGO

Japan's Meiji to launch 2nd dairy product plant in China in 2022

China Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Construction firms optimistic about business performance in Q3

Vietnam Construction

HANOI, VNA – About 22.7 percent of construction firms said they performed better in Quarter 3 while ...

3 MONTHS AGO

Fujitsu Thai unit begins selling scanners directly to corporate clients

Thailand Equipment

3 MONTHS AGO

Kubota's Thai unit aims for 100 bil. baht sales by 2024

Thailand Agriculture

3 MONTHS AGO

Recycle firm Renet Japan's profits in Cambodia surging, buoyed by used-car sales

Cambodia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan's Kanebo Cosmetics to launch global brand Freeplus in Thailand, expand in SE Asia

Thailand Consumer

3 MONTHS AGO

Kameda Seika’s Cambodia plant fully operating to produce rice crackers for export to Australia, New Zealand

Japan Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Japanese teleconference system provider V-cube sells Indonesian arm over persistent losses

Indonesia Services

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese teleconference system provider V-cube Inc. has sold 95 percent of its holdin...

4 MONTHS AGO

Panasonic to stop TV production in Mexico as Q2 sales tumble on trade gloom

Japan Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

Samsung Q2 operating profit halved amid sluggish global chip demand

SouthKorea Companies

4 MONTHS AGO

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix warns of supply disruption in prolonged Japan export curbs

SouthKorea Electronics

SEOUL, NNA - SK Hynix Inc., the world's second-largest chip maker, on Thursday warned that it would ...

4 MONTHS AGO

Nissan to cut over 10,000 jobs globally: sources

Japan Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

Asahi to buy Australia's Carlton and United Breweries for $11 billion

Japan Economy

TOKYO, NNA - Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., the holding company for Japan's largest brewer, will acquire...

4 MONTHS AGO

