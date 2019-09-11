Chemical

Thumb 20191126 0006
Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain

Malaysia Environment

6 DAYS AGO

Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...

6 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191119 0003
Idemitsu Kosan to boost engineering plastic output in Malaysia as EV, telecoms demand rise

Malaysia Materials

13 DAYS AGO

Mitsubishi Chemical to consolidate 3 Thai, Taiwan units each to streamline operations

Thailand Materials

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s largest chemical maker Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. will consolidate three Thai ...

13 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191114 0005
Mitsui to invest in China’s next-generation ethanol maker Shougang Lanza Tech

China Materials

18 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191107 0013
Sekisui Chemical starts selling underground rainwater storage material in flood-prone Indonesia

Indonesia Infrastructure

24 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191107 0007
Toray opens resin compound plant in India to meet rising demand

India Materials

24 DAYS AGO

Japan's beer shipments to South Korea dive 99% in Sept.: gov't

SouthKorea Food

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan's beer shipments to South Korea plummeted 99.9 percent in September from a year...

1 MONTH AGO

Hitachi Chemical to set up new Thai unit to integrate lead-acid car battery business

Thailand Materials

BANGKOK, NNA - Japan’s Hitachi Chemical Co. will set up a wholly-owned manufacturing and marketing s...

1 MONTH AGO

Taiyo Nippon Sanso to triple nitrogen output capacity in Singapore

Singapore Materials

SINGAPORE, NNA - Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. will triple its nitrogen gas production capacity in Singap...

2 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand

China Agriculture

Corrects figure to 60 tons from 600,000 tons in 7th paragraph in Oct. 4 story TOKYO, NNA – Japan’s l...

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20191004 0004
Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand

China Agriculture

2 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Shokubai wins tax waiver in Indonesia for boosting acrylic acid output

Indonesia Materials

JAKARTA, NNA - The Indonesian subsidiary of Japanese chemical manufacturer Nippon Shokubai Co. has b...

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190911 0005
Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant, tech center in Thailand

Thailand Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190911 0003
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia+

Indonesia Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190911 0001
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output for display panels in Singapore

Singapore Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Samsung switching source of hydrogen fluoride from Japan to China due to Tokyo’s export curbs

Exclusives SouthKorea Materials

By Tetsuo Sakabe SEOUL, NNA - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. has been shifting its source of ...

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190904 0012
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand for vehicles

Exclusives Thailand Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190902 0006
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey

Thailand Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan's Ferrotec to start silicon-wafer recycling in China

China Materials

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese semiconductor material maker Ferrotec Holdings Corp. will start recycling sili...

3 MONTHS AGO

Mitsui & Co. Plastics buys 10% share in Taiwan biodegradable plastic maker Minima

Taiwan Manufacturing

TAIPEI, NNA - Japan’s Mitsui & Co. Plastics Ltd. has bought a 10-percent stake in Minima Technology ...

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190828 0005
JFE Chemical to invest in battery material production in China

China Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190823 0001 1
S. Korea decides to terminate intel-sharing pact with Japan

SouthKorea Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Sumitomo Chemical signs propylene oxide deal with Indian firm

India Materials

NEW DELHI, NNA - Sumitomo Chemical Co. has signed a deal to license its propylene oxide production t...

3 MONTHS AGO

FTAs help Thailand’s international trade reach 140 billion USD in H1

Thailand Economy

BANGKOK, VNA - Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) between Thailand and 17 partner countries have helped in...

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan's Asahi Printing to buy two Malaysian pharma packaging firms

Malaysia Manufacturing

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Asahi Printing Co., a Japanese company specializing in printed packaging materia...

4 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190809 0001
Japan allows chemical's 1st export to S. Korea under new controls

SouthKorea Trade

4 MONTHS AGO

next