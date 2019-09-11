Chemical
Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain
Malaysia Environment
6 DAYS AGO
Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia
Indonesia Materials
JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...
6 DAYS AGO
Idemitsu Kosan to boost engineering plastic output in Malaysia as EV, telecoms demand rise
Malaysia Materials
13 DAYS AGO
Mitsubishi Chemical to consolidate 3 Thai, Taiwan units each to streamline operations
Thailand Materials
BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s largest chemical maker Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. will consolidate three Thai ...
13 DAYS AGO
Mitsui to invest in China’s next-generation ethanol maker Shougang Lanza Tech
China Materials
18 DAYS AGO
Sekisui Chemical starts selling underground rainwater storage material in flood-prone Indonesia
Indonesia Infrastructure
24 DAYS AGO
Toray opens resin compound plant in India to meet rising demand
India Materials
24 DAYS AGO
Japan's beer shipments to South Korea dive 99% in Sept.: gov't
SouthKorea Food
TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan's beer shipments to South Korea plummeted 99.9 percent in September from a year...
1 MONTH AGO
Hitachi Chemical to set up new Thai unit to integrate lead-acid car battery business
Thailand Materials
BANGKOK, NNA - Japan’s Hitachi Chemical Co. will set up a wholly-owned manufacturing and marketing s...
1 MONTH AGO
Taiyo Nippon Sanso to triple nitrogen output capacity in Singapore
Singapore Materials
SINGAPORE, NNA - Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. will triple its nitrogen gas production capacity in Singap...
2 MONTHS AGO
CORRECT: Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand
China Agriculture
Corrects figure to 60 tons from 600,000 tons in 7th paragraph in Oct. 4 story TOKYO, NNA – Japan’s l...
2 MONTHS AGO
Nippon Shokubai wins tax waiver in Indonesia for boosting acrylic acid output
Indonesia Materials
JAKARTA, NNA - The Indonesian subsidiary of Japanese chemical manufacturer Nippon Shokubai Co. has b...
2 MONTHS AGO
Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant, tech center in Thailand
Thailand Materials
3 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia+
Indonesia Materials
3 MONTHS AGO
Chemical maker Denka to double resin output for display panels in Singapore
Singapore Materials
3 MONTHS AGO
Samsung switching source of hydrogen fluoride from Japan to China due to Tokyo’s export curbs
Exclusives SouthKorea Materials
By Tetsuo Sakabe SEOUL, NNA - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. has been shifting its source of ...
3 MONTHS AGO
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand for vehicles
Exclusives Thailand Materials
3 MONTHS AGO
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey
Thailand Companies
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan's Ferrotec to start silicon-wafer recycling in China
China Materials
TOKYO, NNA - Japanese semiconductor material maker Ferrotec Holdings Corp. will start recycling sili...
3 MONTHS AGO
Mitsui & Co. Plastics buys 10% share in Taiwan biodegradable plastic maker Minima
Taiwan Manufacturing
TAIPEI, NNA - Japan’s Mitsui & Co. Plastics Ltd. has bought a 10-percent stake in Minima Technology ...
3 MONTHS AGO
JFE Chemical to invest in battery material production in China
China Auto
3 MONTHS AGO
S. Korea decides to terminate intel-sharing pact with Japan
SouthKorea Politics
3 MONTHS AGO
Sumitomo Chemical signs propylene oxide deal with Indian firm
India Materials
NEW DELHI, NNA - Sumitomo Chemical Co. has signed a deal to license its propylene oxide production t...
3 MONTHS AGO
FTAs help Thailand’s international trade reach 140 billion USD in H1
Thailand Economy
BANGKOK, VNA - Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) between Thailand and 17 partner countries have helped in...
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan's Asahi Printing to buy two Malaysian pharma packaging firms
Malaysia Manufacturing
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Asahi Printing Co., a Japanese company specializing in printed packaging materia...
4 MONTHS AGO
Japan allows chemical's 1st export to S. Korea under new controls
SouthKorea Trade
4 MONTHS AGO