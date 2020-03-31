Drug maker Shionogi gets capital injection from China’s Ping An Insurance

31, Mar. 2020

Photo by Michael Longmire on Unsplash
Photo by Michael Longmire on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA – Major Japanese pharmaceutical firm Shionogi & Co. has partnered with China’s leading private insurance group, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd., and raised 33.534 billion yen ($310 million) to develop new drugs in China and other Asian countries.

Ping An’s subsidiary, Ping An Life Insurance of China Ltd., will acquire shares in July through a third-party allotment to hold voting rights of 2.05 percent in Shionogi, the Japanese firm said in a statement Monday.

The Osaka-based drug maker will use the capital to acquire development rights for new drugs, the establishment of a quality control system and a sales platform outside Japan.

It will combine its research and development capabilities with the Guangdong-based firm’s artificial intelligence technology and healthcare data collected from its customers in finance, insurance and health-related businesses.

The two sides aim to seal the deal for the establishment of a joint venture in China by the end of July. The JV will explore business opportunities ranging from disease prevention, medical checks and prognosis improvements to drug development, a Shionogi spokesman told NNA on Monday.

Shionogi sees the growing market in China as one of its key areas along with Japan and the United States, according to the statement.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Michael Longmire on Unsplash
Drug maker Shionogi gets capital injection from China’s Ping An Insurance

China Health

12 MINUTES AGO

Asics Corp.'s investment arm has acquired an equity stake in India's Pulse Active Stations Network, which offer a health monitoring kiosk across the country. (Photo courtesy of Asics)
Asics invests in Indian startup running medical checkup kiosks

India Health

23 HOURS AGO

Photo by Marcus Ng on Unsplash
Japan to ban entry from United States, China, South Korea, most of Europe

Japan Health

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Gov't panel says coronavirus infections feared "rampant" in Japan

Japan Health

5 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1585182671742.jpg
Tokyo residents asked to stay indoors at weekend due to coronavirus

Japan Health

5 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore bans gatherings, shuts entertainment venues over virus

Singapore Health

6 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A medic staff member receives disinfectant spray from a colleague outside a hospital, before the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on March 23, 2020. (PTI)
India in nationwide lockdown, grounds domestic flights as Covid-19 cases rise

India Health

7 DAYS AGO

(Supplied photo shows a customer wearing a mask while shopping at a supermarket in Wuhan on March 22, 2020.)
China to lift Wuhan's months-long lockdown on April 8

China Health

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(The Grand Central Terminal is seen empty in New York on March 22, 2020.) [Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 15,000, infections top 350,000

Asia Health

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
New Zealand to shut all nonessential services to curb virus spread

New Zealand Health

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Aceh police personnel in protective gear spray disinfectant at Baiturrahman Mosque in Aceh, Indonesia)[Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
Global coronavirus cases top 300,000, with 13,000 deaths

Asia Health

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Signage in Beijing that reads "Hang in there, Wuhan!")
China's Wuhan reports no new coronavirus infections for 1st time

China Health

12 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Melbourne) [Getty/Kyodo]
Australia, New Zealand close borders to all foreigners

Oceania Health

12 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Traffic congestion is seen at a causeway linking Malaysia's southernmost state of Johor (foreground) to Singapore (background) at night on March 17, 2020.)
Malaysia lockdown over coronavirus spurs workers' rush to Singapore

Features Malaysia Health

12 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan has yet to hit peak in coronavirus infections: Kyodo study

Japan Health

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

sangga-rima-roman-selia-e43NlJBuYDg-unsplash.jpg
Malaysia PM announces nationwide lockdown, border closure

Malaysia Health

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Travellers are seen wearing a protective mask at a self check-in kiosk at Changi Airport on Jan. 30, 2020 in Singapore.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore imposes 14-day self-isolation on arrivals from 12 nations

Singapore Health

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(File photo shows Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Australia imposes 14-day self-isolation on all arrivals

Australia Health

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China claims coronavirus epidemic peaks as new cases dwindle

China Health

18 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Manila placed under partial lockdown to contain coronavirus spread

Philippines Health

18 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
WHO declares new coronavirus a pandemic as cases keep rising globally

Asia Health

19 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

simone-van-der-koelen-lSYvRWrNR5U-unsplash.jpg
Bora Pharmaceuticals of Taiwan clinches $26.6 mil. deal to buy GSK Canadian plant

Taiwan Health

20 DAYS AGO

image-1583886473483.jpg
Coronavirus deaths top 4,000 in 2 months: WHO

China Health

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
WHO chief says threat of coronavirus pandemic "very real"

Asia Health

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chinese tourists wear masks in Tokyo on Jan. 26, 2020.)
Japan begins coronavirus travel curbs for China, South Korea

Japan Health

22 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
Japan to restrict travel to and from China, S. Korea over virus

Japan Health

25 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
Takeda aims to develop coronavirus drug in 9 months

Japan Health

26 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image