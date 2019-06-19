NEC supplying India's Kerala state police with fingerprint system for criminal probes

NEW DELHI, NNA - NEC Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., a unit of the Japanese electronics company NEC Corp., has won an order for its proprietary automated fingerprint identification system from the state Centre for Development of Advanced Computing.

The company said Tuesday that the NEC AFIS system will be put to use in southern India by the Kerala State Police.

It matches fingerprints for criminal investigation against a central database, allowing access by more than 600 police and law enforcement agencies across the state to verify and register new prints.

The company would not disclose the value of the order. An NEC spokesman in Tokyo, who declined to be named, said Wednesday that NEC has supplied the fingerprinting system to 70 countries so far.