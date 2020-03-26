Japan's $266 million loan for Cambodia’s road improvements to boost regional connectivity

26, Mar. 2020

National Road No.5 in Poipet (NNA)
National Road No.5 in Poipet (NNA)

BANGKOK, NNA – The Japanese government will provide two loans amounting to 29.417 billion yen ($266 million) to Cambodia to carry out extensive improvements to an arterial road to boost transportation and facilitate the increase in cross-border logistics with neighboring Thailand.

The loans will fund two projects covering three sections of National Road No. 5 in the central and eastern regions of the Southeast Asian country, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

The arterial thoroughfare serves the booming Southern Economic Corridor, which stretches from Myanmar through Thailand and Cambodia to Vietnam in the Mekong region.

To be completed in March 2022, one project will enhance logistic efficiency between the Prek Kdam and Thlea Ma’am sections along National Road No.5, a stretch which connects the Phnom Penh capital and the Thai border.

Apart from road refurbishments, new bypasses will be constructed, according to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) which signed the loan agreements with the Cambodian government.

The second project will see similar improvements to the segments between Thlea Ma’am and Battambang as well as Sri Sophorn and Poipet to boost connectivity between Phnom Penh and the Thai border. The upgrading is scheduled for completion in June 2023.

The improvements are expected to cut travel time in each section by at least 13 minutes to as much as 46 minutes.

This will be a boon to Japanese firms that had moved their factories from Thailand to Cambodia or transferred labor-intensive production processes across the border to reduce costs. Demand for transportation to ferry parts and materials has been on the rise between Thailand and Cambodia, a key emerging economy in Asia.

The repayment period for the latest loans is 40 years, including a 10-year grace period, with annual interest rate at 0.01 percent, said Japan foreign ministry in its statements.

Apart from road repairs projects, Tokyo and Phnom Penh had also agreed on three other grant aid programs for water works, landmine clearance and transport equipment worth a total of 4.721 billion yen, according to the ministry.

to TOP Page

More from this section

National Road No.5 in Poipet (NNA)
Japan's $266 million loan for Cambodia’s road improvements to boost regional connectivity

Cambodia Infrastructure

35 MINUTES AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Japan’s Toa Corp., Samsung C&T win $289 million reclamation project in Singapore

Singapore Infrastructure

22 HOURS AGO

image-1585104028122.jpg
Toyota, NTT sign capital tie-up over "smart city" project

Japan Infrastructure

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

water-2363820_1280.jpg
Japanese water intake equipment maker Nagaoka establishes Vietnam manufacturing unit

Vietnam Infrastructure

15 DAYS AGO

engineer-2558705_1280.jpg
Japanese engineering firm Mirait to buy 85 percent of Singapore’s YL Integrated

Singapore Infrastructure

24 DAYS AGO

Photo by Dan Smedley on Unsplash
Japan's IHI to rebuild 2 bridges in Myanmar for economic corridor

Myanmar Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

2.jpg
India's railway project with Japan faces $4.5 bil. budget shortfall

India Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

scoop-4431347_960_720.jpg
Japan’s Furukawa Electric to join Indonesia’s submarine cable project

Indonesia Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (R) exchanging diplomatic notes with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. in Makati City on Jan. 9, 2020.
Japan provides extra loan to strengthen 2 Manila bridges against earthquakes

Philippines Infrastructure

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sujith Devanagari on Unsplash
Japanese civil engineer Nippon Koei to embark on India’s infrastructure projects

India Infrastructure

3 MONTHS AGO

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitshu Motegi (R) in a bilateral meeting with Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez during his visit to Manila on Jan. 9, 2020.
Philippines eager for swift creation of Japan's masterplan for Subic development

Philippines Infrastructure

3 MONTHS AGO

image-1576478414599.JPG
Kobelco Eco-Solutions to deliver clean water in Cambodia

Cambodia Infrastructure

3 MONTHS AGO

Nexco Central sets up its first overseas unit in Philippines as roadwork booms

Philippines Infrastructure

MANILA, NNA – Japanese toll road builder and operator Central Nippon Expressway Co. has set up its f...

4 MONTHS AGO

Struggling engineering firm Chiyoda to close Thai subsidiary

Thailand Infrastructure

BANGKOK, NNA – Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. will liquidate its Thai subsidiar...

4 MONTHS AGO

The installation work of Sekisui Chemical Co.'s Cross-Wave underground rainwater storage in a park in Bekasi Regency, West Java Province shown in a photo taken on Nov. 1, 2019.
Sekisui Chemical starts selling underground rainwater storage material in flood-prone Indonesia

Indonesia Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

Groundbreaking ceremony for Gyaing Kawkareik Bridge in Kawkareik, Kayin State in eastern Myanmar, is held on Oct. 31, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo), 20191105_0008_2.jpg
Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar

Myanmar Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

Trucks run on the second Thai-Myanmar friendship bridge across the Moei River as the new bridge officially opened on Oct. 31, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)
New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%

Myanmar Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

(In front row) Voravuth Mala (L), deputy governor of the Property Management Group and acting governor of the State Railway of Thailand, Kanit Sangsubhan (C), secretary general of Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand, Suphachai Chearavanont (R), CEO of Charoen Pokphand Group, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (2nd from L in a back row) and other representatives attend a signing ceremony for a mega high-speed railway project. They are pictured at the government house in Bangkok on Oct. 24, 2019.
Thai business consortium signs deal to build railway linking 3 greater Bangkok airports

Thailand Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

An undated photo shows a street in the ancient town of Luang Prabang in Laos. Nippon Koei Co. will cooperate in the town’s smart city project with details slated to be set by 2020. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Koei)
Japanese consulting firm Nippon Koei to upgrade ancient Laos town

Laos Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

An undated photo shows Taiwan Railways Administration’s existing train running in the fields. (Photo courtesy of Taiwan Railways Administration)
Toshiba wins 40 bil. yen electric locomotive deal in Taiwan

Taiwan Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

20191016_0010_1.jpg
Innovation, new mindset key in Singapore's struggle for water

Singapore Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Undated photo shows Japanese electronics parts maker Murata Manufacturing Co.'s new EMI filter plant for smartphone components in Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Murata Manufacturing)
Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group

Vietnam Infrastructure

6 MONTHS AGO

A view of Thang Long Industrial Park II after the first and second phases of development by Japan’s Sumitomo Corp. outside Hanoi (Photo courtesy of Sumitomo Corp.)
Trading house Sumitomo invests 14 bil. Yen in Thang Long Industrial Park II expansion near Hanoi

Vietnam Infrastructure

6 MONTHS AGO

Clark International Airport, shown in a photo taken in Pampanga Province in August, and its environs are expected to merge into a new economic zone.
Nippon Koei to design “smart city” infrastructure in greater Manila

Philippines Infrastructure

6 MONTHS AGO

Masafumi Ishii(3rd from L), Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia, Budi Karya Sumadi (2nd from L), Indonesia's transportation minister, and other government officials of Japan and Indonesia pose at a signing ceremony of summary record on a Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed railway upgrade at Hotel Pullman in Central Jakarta on Sept. 24, 2019.
Japan, Indonesia agree to construction terms for Jakarta-Surabaya railway upgrade

Indonesia Infrastructure

6 MONTHS AGO

Micro solcar power grid developed by Kyocera Communication Systems Co. with a local partner in a township in Bago Region, central Myanmar. (Photo courtesy of Kyocera)
Kyocera serves Myanmar's non-electrified households with solar power

Myanmar Infrastructure

6 MONTHS AGO

Japanese firms receive order to build tunnel in Nepal as crucial link to India

Asia Infrastructure

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese firms have received a work order to build Nepal’s first tunnel with offici...

6 MONTHS AGO