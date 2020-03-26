Southeast Asia’s largest solar power plant to be built in Ninh Thuan

Image by torstensimon from Pixabay

NINH THUAN, VNA - A 450MW solar power plant, the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, will be built in Phuoc Minh commune in the south central province of Ninh Thuan.

Trungnam Group, the investor, said construction of the solar farm would start in the second quarter of this year and be completed in the fourth quarter.

The 14 trillion VND (592 million USD) plant will begin generating power by the end of this year.

The company will also build a 500kV substation and install 500kV and 220kV transmission lines to connect the farm with the national grid.

The provincial People's Committee has told the investor to ensure the project is completed on schedule.

Under its socio-economic master plan, the province seeks to become the country’s renewable energy hub with a total capacity of 8,000MW by 2030.

Last year, the Trungnam Group began operating solar and wind energy plants with a total investment of 10 trillion VND (423 million USD). - VNA