Electronics contractor Hon Hai suspends India production during anti-virus lockdown

Photo by Sam Rios on Unsplash

TAIPEI, NNA—Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the world’s largest contract assembler of consumer electronics, said Wednesday it had suspended production in India until April 14 to comply with government-ordered closures aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19.

Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn Technology Group, joins peers such as Samsung, LG, Oppo and Vivo in halting production in India as the number of infected people grows.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-week nationwide lockdown from Wednesday to contain the deadly, infectious respiratory disease. He said saving "the life of each and every Indian is our top most priority” despite the economic costs of the measure

The Taiwanese assembler had stepped up production of iPhones in India during the U.S.-China trade war that erupted in 2018. China is its most important factory base.

Resumption of Foxconn’s India operations after the 21-day lockdown is subject to a government go-ahead at that time, the company said in a statement.

Foxconn said earlier in the month its China factories had restarted and found enough labor to meet seasonal demand. China, the source of the worldwide virus outbreak, had shuttered much of its production in February to squelch the spread of the disease.