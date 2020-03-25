Nomura invests $25 mil. in Singapore recycling tech firm Blue Planet

25, Mar. 2020

(Photo courtesy of Blue Planet Environmental Solutions)
SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc. has injected $25 million in Singaporean recycling technology firm Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte. Ltd.

Blue Planet will use the investment from the major Japanese securities firm to improve its products and services for sustainable waste management, which will help sustainable growth in Asia, according to a Blue Planet statement released on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Nomura on Tuesday declined to disclose the shareholding ratio of the firm as a result of the investment.

The Singaporean company provides various waste management services including the conversion of organic waste into energy and compost, the statement said.

Founded in 2017, Blue Planet has been expanding its business, acquiring waste management firms in Britain, India and Malaysia. The firm has so far received investments from such entities as a fund jointly run by the State Bank of India and the British government. (NNA/Kyodo)

