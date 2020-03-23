Yusen Logistics to take over Ajinomoto food transport arm in Thailand

Image by jaymethunt from Pixabay

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s Yusen Logistics Co. will take over a food transport service arm in Thailand of major Japanese seasoning and food maker Ajinomoto Co. as part of its efforts to diversify its business portfolios.

Yusen Logistics (Thailand) Co., its subsidiary, plans to acquire an additional stake in AB Logistics (Thailand) Co. for an undisclosed sum on April 1, making it a subsidiary, a spokeswoman in Tokyo told NNA on Thursday.

She did not disclose the shareholding structure of AB Logistics, which will be renamed Yusen Food Supply Chain (Thailand) Co.

The acquired firm mostly distributes food products of Ajinomoto group arms in the Southeast Asian country. It has four warehouses with a total floor space of 9,800 square meters in Pathum Thani Province, north of Bangkok, the southern province of Surat Thani, the western province of Kamphaeng Phet and the northeastern province of Khon Kaen, according to the spokeswoman.

The Thai arm of Yusen Logistics mainly handles auto parts, electric and electronic equipment, and chemical products for marine, air and land transport services including customs clearance, Yusen Logistics said in a statement last week.

It has warehouses in 13 locations in Thailand with a total floor space of about 350,000 sq. meters, she said.

Yusen Logistics (Thailand) intends to upgrade the food logistics service to a temperature-controlled transport for frozen and chilled food items in the future, the statement said.