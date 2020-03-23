Vietnam to halt entry to all foreigners due to COVID-19

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

HANOI, VNA - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 21 said that the Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend entry of all foreigners from March 22 due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move aims to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Vietnam.

For those entering Vietnam for diplomatic and official purposes, for participation in major diplomatic events, or being experts, business managers, highly skilled workers, the Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of National Defense shall coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, and other relevant agencies to issue visa if necessary.

The temporary suspension shall also be applied to all overseas Vietnamese and their relatives granted with certificates of visa exemption.

The decision will take effect from 00:00 on March 22.

Entrants said above shall be subject to mandatory medical declaration and other effective regulations at designated areas at ports of entry as well as quarantine at accommodation facilities as currently regulated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed diplomatic representative agencies and representative offices of international organisations in Vietnam as well as Vietnam’s diplomatic representative offices abroad about the decision. - VNA