China's Wuhan reports no new coronavirus infections for 1st time

19, Mar. 2020

BEIJING, Kyodo - China's health authorities on Thursday reported no new cases of novel coronavirus infection in Wuhan, the epicenter of the country's outbreak, marking the first time for the city to have no instances of local transmission since the viral epidemic began late last year.

The National Health Commission said all 34 new cases detected in the 24 hours to the end of Wednesday were found in travelers from abroad, up from 13 a day earlier and the highest number in a single day.

(Signage in Beijing that reads
(Signage in Beijing that reads "Hang in there, Wuhan!")

It also reported eight more deaths, all in Hubei Province of which Wuhan is the capital, taking the total number of fatalities on the mainland to 3,245.

Twenty-one of the imported cases were in Beijing, which now has more than a third of the country's 189 confirmed infections from abroad. The others were in Shanghai and the provinces of Guangdong, Heilongjiang and Zhejiang.

Amid the current wave of imported coronavirus cases, speculation is growing that Chinese airlines are planning to reduce international flights to the capital city, which has the country's busiest airport.

The tally of confirmed cases for mainland China, which includes people who have recovered from the disease known as COVID-19, now stands at 80,928.

Wuhan, a manufacturing hub of 11 million people, was put on lockdown on Jan. 23 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but new infection numbers have dwindled in recent weeks. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Signage in Beijing that reads "Hang in there, Wuhan!")
China's Wuhan reports no new coronavirus infections for 1st time

China Health

1 HOUR AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Melbourne) [Getty/Kyodo]
Australia, New Zealand close borders to all foreigners

Oceania Health

1 HOUR AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Traffic congestion is seen at a causeway linking Malaysia's southernmost state of Johor (foreground) to Singapore (background) at night on March 17, 2020.)
Malaysia lockdown over coronavirus spurs workers' rush to Singapore

Features Malaysia Health

8 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan has yet to hit peak in coronavirus infections: Kyodo study

Japan Health

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

sangga-rima-roman-selia-e43NlJBuYDg-unsplash.jpg
Malaysia PM announces nationwide lockdown, border closure

Malaysia Health

2 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Travellers are seen wearing a protective mask at a self check-in kiosk at Changi Airport on Jan. 30, 2020 in Singapore.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore imposes 14-day self-isolation on arrivals from 12 nations

Singapore Health

3 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(File photo shows Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Australia imposes 14-day self-isolation on all arrivals

Australia Health

3 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China claims coronavirus epidemic peaks as new cases dwindle

China Health

6 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Manila placed under partial lockdown to contain coronavirus spread

Philippines Health

6 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
WHO declares new coronavirus a pandemic as cases keep rising globally

Asia Health

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

simone-van-der-koelen-lSYvRWrNR5U-unsplash.jpg
Bora Pharmaceuticals of Taiwan clinches $26.6 mil. deal to buy GSK Canadian plant

Taiwan Health

8 DAYS AGO

image-1583886473483.jpg
Coronavirus deaths top 4,000 in 2 months: WHO

China Health

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
WHO chief says threat of coronavirus pandemic "very real"

Asia Health

9 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chinese tourists wear masks in Tokyo on Jan. 26, 2020.)
Japan begins coronavirus travel curbs for China, South Korea

Japan Health

10 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
Japan to restrict travel to and from China, S. Korea over virus

Japan Health

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
Takeda aims to develop coronavirus drug in 9 months

Japan Health

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Medics outside an isolation ward of the coronavirus at Gandhi Hospital in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad on March 2, 2020. (PTI)
India suspends visas for Japan, Italy, Iran, S.Korea amid Covid-19 scare

India Health

15 DAYS AGO

[Getty/Kyodo]
Device sales on the rise as virus prompts people to work from home

Japan Health

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
Coronavirus cases top 90,000 worldwide: WHO chief

Asia Health

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
China’s virus-era immigration rules are disrupting Japanese companies: NNA survey

China Health

16 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Japan)
Indonesia confirms first two coronavirus cases

Indonesia Health

17 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Thomas Breher from Pixabay
Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical launches Malaysian arm to boost drug sales

Malaysia Health

17 DAYS AGO

image-1582875273483.jpg
China's newly reported coronavirus cases continue to fall

China Health

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China's top expert predicts "basic control" over coronavirus by April-end

China Health

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

People wearing medical masks are seen at the Galeao International Airport, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)[Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
Brazil reports 1st coronavirus case in Latin America

Latin America Health

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a meeting of a government task force on the viral outbreak on Feb. 26, 2020.)
Japan PM Abe asks big-event organizers to mull cancelations for next 2 weeks

Japan Health

22 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Marcelo Leal on Unsplash
Trading house Marubeni allies with Indonesia’s Lippo in healthcare business

Indonesia Health

22 DAYS AGO