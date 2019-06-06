Taiwan May new vehicle sales show largest y/y gain in 15 months on new models

TAIPEI, NNA - Taiwan’s new vehicle sales in May posted the largest year-on-year increase in 15 months, up 6.0 percent, thanks to new models introduced earlier this year, online auto industry website U-Car said in a report Monday.

Key points:

―― On a month-on-month basis, new vehicle sales rose 9.1 percent to 37,829 units, marking the third straight monthly rise. For the first five months of the year, sales totaled 168,683 units.

―― New models were introduced from late February through early April.

―― Toyota saw a 1.4 percent increase on month to 10,560 units, more than half coming from the Corolla Altis and the RAV4 crossover sport utility vehicle. Toyota’s market share dropped to 27.9 percent in May from 30 percent in April, reflecting fierce competition, U-Car said.

―― Sales of imported vehicles stood at 17,969 units in May, up 13.2 percent from a year earlier, and at 78,641 units in the January-May period, down 1.5 percent.

Takeaway:

―― Customers are likely to focus more on advanced driver assistance systems, such as active cruise control and autonomous emergency brakes, U-Car said. Sales are expected to be supported by more new models to be introduced in June and July, it said.