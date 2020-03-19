Nissan Motor ends production in Indonesia on slumping sales

19, Mar. 2020

Photo by Wassim Chouak on Unsplash
Photo by Wassim Chouak on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA – Nissan Motor Corp. has quit making cars in Indonesia due to dismal sales that left its factory in the Southeast Asian country underused.

The Japanese automaker had halted its Indonesia production, including low-cost Datsun cars, by the end of January, Kyodo News reported without citing sources.

Total domestic sales of Nissan brand cars and the compact Datsun Go and Datsun Go+ seven-seater multipurpose vehicle dropped around 70 percent between 2015 and 2019.

Nissan Motor still sells vehicles in Southeast Asia’s largest automobile market. The factory in the country churns out engines for cars made by its global alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

In July, Nissan Motor announced a restructuring plan to slash a total of 12,500 jobs at 14 locations in different countries by the end of March 2023.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Indonesian dealer, PT. Toyota-Astra Motor, unveils Prius plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in Jakarta on March 17, 2020. (Photo courtesy of PT. Toyota-Astra Motor)
Toyota to launch Prius plug-in hybrid in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

1 HOUR AGO

Photo by Wassim Chouak on Unsplash
Nissan Motor ends production in Indonesia on slumping sales

Indonesia Auto

2 HOURS AGO

Xpander Cross was launched in Indonesia in November 2019 (NNA)
Mitsubishi Motors exports Indonesian-built Xpander Cross to Philippines, Thailand

Indonesia Auto

YESTERDAY

Photo by Denys Nevozhai on Unsplash
Coronavirus might drive away 2 million car sales in China even with recovery

China Auto

YESTERDAY

Image by Dayron Villaverde from Pixabay
Nissan Motor restarts all car plants in China amid coronavirus outbreak

China Auto

3 DAYS AGO

excavator-406959_960_720.jpg
Yokohama Rubber to invest 11 bil. yen in India industrial tire plants

India Auto

6 DAYS AGO

sergi-kabrera-XScgQbCRhYw-unsplash.jpg
Suzuki Motor plans to triple dealers in India to 9,000: chairman

India Auto

8 DAYS AGO

Gaikindo Indonesia International Commercial Vehicle Expo in Jakarta on March 6, 2020. (NNA)
Indonesia automotive industry expects recovery after hitting brakes in first quarter

Indonesia Auto

8 DAYS AGO

Photo by Will Hough on Unsplash
Honda Motor, parts suppliers get green light for resumption of Wuhan plant

China Auto

8 DAYS AGO

Toyota Motor unveiles a hybrid model of C-HR suport utility vehicle in Indonesia on Apr. 22, 2019. (NNA)
Toyota Motor vows to produce hybrid cars in Indonesia in 2022

Indonesia Auto

13 DAYS AGO

Photo by 海超 刘 on Unsplash
Toyota's Feb. car sales in China plunge due to coronavirus outbreak

China Auto

14 DAYS AGO

Photo by Khorena Sanders on Unsplash
Toyota Motor to build electric, hybrid car plant in Tianjing, China: Kyodo

China Auto

17 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Pony.ai)
Toyota Motor to invest $400 mil. in Chinese self-driving startup Pony.ai

China Auto

21 DAYS AGO

mohd-jon-ramlan-ASFdbVbux7I-unsplash.jpg
Malaysia seeks foreign investors for 3rd car project

Malaysia Auto

23 DAYS AGO

Photo by emrecan arık on Unsplash
Honda Motor to close Philippine plant in March as part of global restructuring

Philippines Auto

23 DAYS AGO

An Alpha variant of XL7 medium SUV in 'rising orange' color is unveiled at a launch ceremony in Krakatau Grand Ballroom, East Jakarta on Feb. 15, 2020.
Suzuki indonesia goes for SUV market with XL7

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

car-doors-406883_960_720.jpg
Toyota resuming China operations at 3 car plants this week

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by why kei on Unsplash
Japanese automotive antenna maker Yokowo to venture into India with JV

India Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Andrew Roberts on Unsplash
Hon Hai gearing up to tap auto, EV field

Taiwan Auto

1 MONTH AGO

This photo shows the back of Honda Civic Hatcback RS, with a model, at a launch event in South Jakarta on Feb. 6, 2020.
Honda launches Civic Hatchback RS cars in Indonesia, targets 1,800 sales this year

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Senior executives of PT Suzuki Indomobil Sales (SIS) hold a photo session with Suzuki New Carry pickup at the Indonesia International Motor Show in Jakarta on April. 25, 2019.(NNA)
Suzuki Motor Indonesia gears up to expand market share, exports

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

image-1580975716639.jpg
Hino Motors seeks 3.3% sales growth in Malaysia after slump in 2019

Malaysia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

filip-bunkens-bcq-S4sjXFQ-unsplash.jpg
Isuzu Motors halts diesel-powered Panther models production on tighter emission rules in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash
Toyota, Honda suspending China production longer than planned over coronavirus outbreak

China Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
Nissan India banking on SUVs in revival bid

India Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Honda Motor Co.)
Honda to invest 5.1 tril. rupiah to boost local car parts procurement in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Maruti Suzuki India)
Maruti Suzuki India begins exporting S-Presso compact car to emerging markets

India Auto

2 MONTHS AGO