Nissan Motor ends production in Indonesia on slumping sales

Photo by Wassim Chouak on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA – Nissan Motor Corp. has quit making cars in Indonesia due to dismal sales that left its factory in the Southeast Asian country underused.

The Japanese automaker had halted its Indonesia production, including low-cost Datsun cars, by the end of January, Kyodo News reported without citing sources.

Total domestic sales of Nissan brand cars and the compact Datsun Go and Datsun Go+ seven-seater multipurpose vehicle dropped around 70 percent between 2015 and 2019.

Nissan Motor still sells vehicles in Southeast Asia’s largest automobile market. The factory in the country churns out engines for cars made by its global alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

In July, Nissan Motor announced a restructuring plan to slash a total of 12,500 jobs at 14 locations in different countries by the end of March 2023.