Nippon Steel, ArcelorMittal eye huge Indian infrastructure projects after Essar takeover

19, Mar. 2020

A steel plant of Essar Steel in Hazira in the western state of Gujarat. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Steel)
A steel plant of Essar Steel in Hazira in the western state of Gujarat. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Steel)

By Kaoruko Naruoka

NEW DELHI, NNA – Steel giants Nippon Steel Corp. and ArcelorMittal S.A. are poised to cater to the surging steel demand by the infrastructure sector in India following their takeover of Essar Steel India Ltd.

The two global producers completed the buyout of the local steel maker for 500 billion rupees ($6.7 billion) in December. It was renamed ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Pvt. Ltd. (AMNS) with Nippon Steel owning a 40-percent stake and ArcelorMittal taking 60 percent in the joint venture.

On Tuesday, the partners announced that their joint venture had signed a $5.146 billion loan agreement with Japan Bank for International Cooperation and four other Japanese banks to refinance their acquisition.

Increased production with the takeover would help the Japanese steel producer serve infrastructure construction even better over the long term, Hiroshi Ebina, managing director of Nippon Steel India Pvt. Ltd., told NNA in an interview.

The acquired Essar Steel had previously produced steel products amounting to around 6.5 million tons in the past financial year ending in March 2019, he said. It posted 260.3 billion rupees in sales in the year before that, according to Nippon Steel, which plans to invest heavily in production expansion.

“We will invest in upstream and bottleneck manufacturing processes to bring the output to 8.5 million tons per year and ramp up further to 12 million to 15 million tons in the long run," said Ebina.

Hiroshi Ebina, managing director of Nippon Steel India Pvt. Ltd. talks in an interview with NNA in Gurugram in the northen state of Haryana. (NNA)
Hiroshi Ebina, managing director of Nippon Steel India Pvt. Ltd. talks in an interview with NNA in Gurugram in the northen state of Haryana. (NNA)

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India is capable of churning out a wide variety of products, ranging from hot and cold rolled steel sheets and steel pipes to hot-dip galvanized steel sheet and painted steel plate, according to Ebina.

The joint venture will mainly produce steel products for areas such as civil engineering and road construction. The company will also strive to deliver quality products and stable supplies, he added.

Before the Essar steel takeover, Nippon Steel has been operating 13 group arms in India, supplying cold rolled steel sheets for automobiles and special steel products, which are made by Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., major Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. and Sanyo Special Steel Co., a Nippon Steel subsidiary.

Nippon Steel has estimated the group’s total crude steel output would be 47.3 million tons in the current financial year ending this March, down 1.1 percent from the previous year. This excludes the output of Essar Steel, according to its statement released in February.

The administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged to spend 100 trillion rupees in infrastructure developments over the next five years.

The South Asian country wants to increase its crude steel output from the current 140 million tons per year to 300 million tons in 2030. It expects local steel demand to jump from 100 million tons currently to 230 million tons by then.

Currently, India, which is Asia’s third largest economy, ranks second in steel production globally after China, and third in consumption after China and the United States, according to the World Steel Association.

to TOP Page

More from this section

A steel plant of Essar Steel in Hazira in the western state of Gujarat. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Steel)
Nippon Steel, ArcelorMittal eye huge Indian infrastructure projects after Essar takeover

India Materials

2 HOURS AGO

DSCN6937.JPG
Nippon Steel to liquidate Malaysia subsidiary producing steel plates for electric appliances

Malaysia Materials

21 HOURS AGO

Tanks are seen at Seikitokyu's asphalt emulsion factory on the outskirts of Yangon on March 7, 2020. (NNA)
Seikitokyu Kyogo completes asphalt material plant in Myanmar

Myanmar Materials

9 DAYS AGO

photo-of-car-interior-3778768.jpg
Japan Polypropylene to tie up with Thai petro firm in JV

Thailand Materials

13 DAYS AGO

Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash
Sanyo Chemical to make world’s 1st “all polymer” lithium ion battery: Kyodo

Japan Materials

14 DAYS AGO

window-4008508_1280.jpg
JFE Steel starts producing color-coated product in Myanmar

Myanmar Materials

16 DAYS AGO

Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki (Far L) speaking at a workshop titled ‘Enabling Procedures for Increase of Steel Usage for the Growth of Economy’, in New Delhi on Feb. 24, 2020. (NNA)
India seeks Japanese investment in steel sector as it curbs imports

India Materials

22 DAYS AGO

herbicide-587589_1280.jpg
Nissan Chemical to set up pesticide joint venture in India

India Materials

23 DAYS AGO

Photo by Pierre Bamin on Unsplash
Japan’s UACJ launching auto material sales unit in southern China for eco-car demand

China Materials

29 DAYS AGO

laura-ockel-pGVr8YRtQ80-unsplash.jpg
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to boost industrial hydrogen production in Taiwan amid expected growth in semiconductors

Taiwan Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay
Japan’s Gunze opens film plant for household products in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by drmakete lab from Pexels
Japanese biotech startup to mass produce fiber from spider silk for commercial use

Features Thailand Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Siora Photography on Unsplash
Komatsu Matere scraps 2nd textile plant project in China

China Materials

1 MONTH AGO

4.jpg
Nippon Sheet Glass boosts solar-panel glass output in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

1 MONTH AGO

New plant of PT Softpren Industries Indonesia (Photo courtesy of Softpren Industries Indonesia)
Japan’s Softpren Industry to increase butyl rubber production in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke from Pixabay
Sumitomo Rubber to open natural rubber procurement specialty unit in Singapore

Singapore Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Willfried Wende from Pixabay
Mitsubishi Corp. to make further investment into PET production in Thailand

Thailand Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by joffi from Pixabay
Japanese steel trader Hanwa to buy 10% stake in Myanmar’s major steel processor

Myanmar Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

industry-3087393_960_720.jpeg
Tanaka Kikinzoku enters India to meet industrial metal needs

India Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

cropped_image_l.jpg
Nippon Steel, ArcelorMittal complete $7 bil. India steel firm purchase

India Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

electronics-1001827_960_720.jpg
Chemical maker Tosoh to launch 1st quartz glass plant in S. Korea

South Korea Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

construction.jpg
Concrete pipe maker Nippon Hume to divest Thai subsidiary to Mongheng Group

Thailand Materials

4 MONTHS AGO

(From R) Suzuki Shokai President Tsukasa Komatani, Chiho Environmental Group CEO Qin Yongming and Hidaka Yookoo Enterprises President Yasuo Hidaka. (Photo courtesy of Suzuki Shokai)
Japanese, Hong Kong, Thai joint venture to start scrap metal export

Thailand Materials

4 MONTHS AGO

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. opens a Myanmar plant in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of the country’s commercial capital Yangon on Nov. 29, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co.)
Toyo Ink starts Myanmar operation amid growing demand for packaging, adhesives

Myanmar Materials

4 MONTHS AGO

Japan-backed entity to explore for gold, copper with Australia firm

Australia Materials

SYDNEY, NNA - Government-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. will invest as much as AU$6...

4 MONTHS AGO

Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...

4 MONTHS AGO

JFE, China BaoWu Steel to form automotive specialty bar steel unit

China Materials

TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corp. will start making high-grade specialty bar st...

4 MONTHS AGO