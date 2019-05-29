Huawei's independent OS 'Hongmeng' applies for trademark in S. Korea

SEOUL, AJU - Chinese telecom giant Huawei has registered a trademark for its homegrown operating system (OS) “Hongmeng” in South Korea. The application awaits screening by South Korea's patent and intellectual property office.

Huawei's application sent on May 14 can be found on the website of the Korean Intellectual Property Office. The Chinese company submitted an application for a patent under the trademark “HUAWEI HongMeng.”

The homegrown OS is likely to be launched as early as this fall and no later than spring next year, Richard Yu Chengdong, head of Huawei's consumer business, said earlier, adding the new OS would be used as a universal operating system for multiple platforms including smartphone, computer, tablet, TV, cars, and smart wearable devices.

Huawei claimed to have started developing its own operating systems for smartphones and computers in case the company can't use Android or Windows systems. Google cut off Huawei devices from its Android OS following a U.S. order banning the sale of American software and components to the company.

“It's not a difficult task to come up with a new OS, but it's difficult to build up an ecosystem for that,” Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said earlier. Huawei confirmed that its homegrown OS will be available in two different versions -- domestic and global.