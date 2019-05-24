Nissan picks Taiwa's Delta to fit out Thailand EV charge stations

(Photo coutesy of Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co.)

BANGKOK, NNA - Nissan Motor Co. has chosen Taiwan's Delta Electronics Inc. as a primary provider of EV charging systems in Thailand in the wake of its launch of the all-electric Leaf model in the Southeast Asian country.

Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co. said Tuesday its tie-up with Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Co. will enable Leaf buyers to charge the eco-car at home and at public charging stations.

The Japanese automaker's Thai arm started selling the Leaf, priced at 1.99 million baht ($62,200), this month.

The Thai unit of Delta Electronics, a global power equipment maker, supplies alternating current EV chargers for home and office use and direct current quick EV chargers for public charging stations, Nissan Motor spokesman Suthakorn Apirajkamol said.

Both types of EV chargers are available at 32 Nissan showrooms across the country, the spokesman said, adding Delta handles installation and after-sales service.

Demand for EVs in Thailand has surged thanks to the government's push for eco-friendly vehicles through tax incentives and excise tax cuts amid growing concerns over air pollution in the capital Bangkok, according to the Kasikorn Research Center.

The research firm said EV sales in Thailand jumped 75 percent from a year earlier to 21,000 units in 2018 and were projected to rise around 80 percent to some 38,000 units this year.

The Thai government has set a target of having 1.2 million electric vehicles on the road by 2036. (NNA/Kyodo)