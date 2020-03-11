MobiFone ready to launch 5G service in major cities

(Photo courtesy of MobiFone)

HANOI, VNA - Telecom provider MobiFone announced on March 10 that it has successfully piloted the fifth generation (5G) wireless internet technology in Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Hai Phong cities.

After nearly one year of pilot test, MobiFone is now ready to launch 5G services to serve clients.

Applications of hologram technology such as 3D holographic calls using 5G service; streaming games taking up significant bandwidth, such as cloud gaming; and virtual reality apps that allow users to play ping pong or football with their friends remotely were also successfully tested on the 5G network.

The mobile carrier has set up its first 5G trans-receiver stations in Hanoi, Hai Phong, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.

It also worked with the world’s major providers of 5G services and equipment during the pilot process, aiming to complete a comprehensive evaluation of service quality as well as potential problems to prepare for the 5G rollout on a large scale. - VNA