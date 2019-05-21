Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart halal certified in Malaysia

Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart is certified to serve halal food in Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese convenience store operator FamilyMart Co. has received halal certification from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia.

FamilyMart business partner and food processor QL Resources Bhd. secured the certification at its factory making ready-to-eat food products for the Japanese chain, a spokesman said Monday.

According to local press reports, some 108 FamilyMart branded ready-to-eat food products are now registered as halal.

The Halal certificate will ensure Muslim customers feel confident buying takeout food, such as rice balls, bento boxes, sandwiches and bread snacks.

The certification coincides with FamilyMart Malaysia’s 100th store opening on Jonker Street, Melaka. The company aims to increase the number of stores to 164 by the end of February 2020.

FamilyMart entered the Malaysian market jointly with QL Resources in 2016. QL holds a franchise to operate FamilyMart convenience stores in Malaysia.