Malaysia’s new PM unveils Cabinet line-up

KUALA LUMPUR, VNA – Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 9 unveiled his Cabinet, naming four senior ministers in lieu of a deputy prime minister.

The four senior ministers are Mohamed Azmin Ali (International Trade and Industry), Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Defence), Fadillah Yusof (Works) and Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (Education).

Muhyiddin said the ministers will help him with some jobs, including chairing Cabinet meetings, when he travels abroad.

The much-anticipated Cabinet list, announced a week after Muhyiddin was sworn in as prime minister, also has Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, CEO of CIMB Bank, as finance minister. Meanwhile, Mustapa Mohamed has been appointed as economic minister.

Muhyiddin said the government he leads will give emphasis to the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030. - VNA