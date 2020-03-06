Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo opens 1st Hanoi outlet, more to come

Japanese casual fashion chain Uniqlo’s first store in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on March 5, 2020, before its opening on March 6. (NNA/Kyodo)

HANOI, NNA - Japanese casual fashion chain Uniqlo opened its first outlet in Hanoi on Friday, part of a strategy that will see more stores established in both the Vietnamese capital and Ho Chi Minh City in future.

The launch of the 2,500-square-meter shop at the "Vincom Center, Pham Ngoc Thach" commercial complex in Hanoi follows the opening of the company's first Vietnam outlet, a 3,100-square-meter store in Ho Chi Minh City, last December.

Uniqlo plans to continue its expansion in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in the next three to five years, including opening two more locations in the capital.

In addition to Uniqlo's standard women's, men's and children's fashion lines, the company is also selling T-shirts with designs original to Vietnam.

The Vietnam-specific items sold out on the Ho Chi Minh City store's opening day, Osamu Ikezoe, chief operating officer of Uniqlo's local arm, told NNA and other media on Thursday.

Ikezoe added that the coronavirus outbreak has not yet impacted the availability of goods at the two Vietnam shops, but production is expected to suffer some delays in March and April.

Uniqlo is operated globally by Japanese retailer Fast Retailing Co. (NNA/Kyodo)