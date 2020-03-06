Chinese firm successfully tests 5G network in Cambodia

Photo by Obi Onyeador on Unsplash

PHNOM PENH, VNA - Chinese company Kingtel Communications Ltd. has successfully tested its fifth generation super-fast wireless technology for digital cellular networks known as the 5G network in Cambodia.

The achievement came after the business and fellow Chinese firm Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. signed a partnership agreement in Shenzhen, China, last September.

Kingtel will continue cooperating with Huawei to build the first 5G standalone (SA) prime network in Cambodia and work together toward future accomplishments.

Kingtel has a master plan to build around 3,000 5G base stations in Cambodia in the next two to three years, including the first phase of the 5G SA core network, transmission network and technical equipment.

As planned, the 5G SA network will be launched commercially and be able to serve more than 90 percent of the Cambodia population by the end of 2020.

5G will enable robotics in industry and government functions to run efficiently on the internet, among other advantages. This will massively increase download times and enable Cambodia to join the Fourth Industrial Revolution, essential to a successful future digital economy.

Kingtel said it will expand 650 base stations to support 5G and serve customers in Phnom Penh, Sihanoukville, Siem Reap, Battambang, Bavet, Poipet and other major cities in Cambodia. In 2021, Kingtel will add more than 1,200 base stations to support 5G across the country. - VNA