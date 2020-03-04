Japan’s cosmetics review site operator Planetia allies with e-commerce firm Urban for Vietnam focus

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese cosmetics review site operator Planetia Co. has partnered with the country’s e-commerce firm Urban Corp. to expand sales of Japanese-made cosmetics in Vietnam through marketing collaboration to take advantage of growing demand.

Planetia, which operates a review site called Cosmeria, empowers Urban to promote and sell Japanese-made cosmetics products in Vietnam via Urban’s online shopping site, e-jan.

Urban currently handles a total of about 1,500 Japanese products, about 70 percent of which are cosmetics, under more than 100 brands for the Vietnamese market, Shimpei Sata, director of Urban’s corporate planning, told NNA on Wednesday.

Sata said he expects the strategic alliance to help double the number of products sold on e-jan to about 3,000 by the end of the year, with Japanese-made cosmetics products accounting for about 70 percent, he added.

“In Vietnam, communication tools like Facebook have been popular, so we believe Planetia’s review site will help young people there share information about the Japanese cosmetic products we handle,” Sata said.

“We’re expecting Vietnam’s economic growth to spur the interest of young females there about the cosmetics,” Satoshi Kamagata, Planetia’s CEO, told NNA on Wednesday.

Planetia already operates its cosmetics review site in Asian countries such as Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Urban, which launched its e-jan site in April 2017 to focus on the Vietnamese market, also opened a brick-and-mortar outlet in Ho Chi Minh City in January this year.