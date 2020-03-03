Samsung builds 220 million USD R&D centre in Vietnam

HANOI, VNA - Samsung Vietnam has announced the commencement of construction on a new 220 million USD research and development (R&D) centre in Vietnam, with completion scheduled for late 2022.

This is the first R&D centre built by Samsung Electronics outside the Republic of Korea and is the largest among R&D centres by foreign-invested firms in Vietnam.

Once completed, its research workforce in Vietnam will increase from 2,200 to 3,000, with research capacity to be enhanced not only in product development but also in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, the internet of things and big data.

The R&D centre is a strategic milestone in the firm’s 12-year investment history in Vietnam. With this project, Vietnam will not only become Samsung’s largest manufacturing hub but also its strategic R&D centre, the company said on its website.

Located to the west of West Lake in Hanoi, the new R&D building will have 16 storeys above ground and three underground floors, with a total floor area of nearly 80,000 square metres.

To date, Samsung has invested more than 17 billion USD in Vietnam, of which Samsung Electronics accounts for 9.5 billion USD, with the first smartphone factory in northern Bac Ninh province in 2008, followed by a second plant in northern Thai Nguyen province.

The company also has a consumer appliance and TV manufacturing complex in Ho Chi Minh City and an R&D centre in inner Hanoi. - VNA