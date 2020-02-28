Thailand's Centara Hotels plans to expand in Southeast Asia, Middle East

Photo by LA khai-way on Unsplash

BANGKOK, NNA – Centara Hotels & Resorts, a major Thai hotel chain operator, is accelerating global expansion this year with plans to open eight hotels in South East Asia and the Middle East.

The new properties will add about 2,000 rooms to Centara’s global hotel portfolio, it said in a statement on Wednesday. They also advance Centara’s goal of becoming one of the world’s top 100 operators within five years.

Centara’s 2020 expansion will take it to four new countries – Laos, Myanmar, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, the statement said.

The chain, founded in 1980, operated hotels with a focus on traveler health and meeting space. It operates 75 properties now.

In Myanmar, Centara will open the KMA Resort Inle Lake with 95 rooms in the second quarter of 2020, per the statement.

In the fourth quarter the hotel chain anticipates launching Centara Plumeria Resort Pakse with 162 rooms in Laos. Its Lao properties will serve Luang Prabang, the UNESCO World Heritage-listed former capital, as well as today’s capital Vientiane.

Between April and June, the 85-room Centara B Premiere Hotel will open in Qatar in the fourth quarter, Centara will enter the United Arab Emirates with its Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai. The Dubai site will comprise 607 rooms as well as activities such as a lazy river, waterslides and cliff jumping.

Centra by Centara Cha Am Beach Resort Hua Hin is expected to open in April on the Thai coast, the statement adds. It will have 190 rooms along with theme parks, golf courses and retail outlets. A second Thai property to open this year will be called COSI Krabi Ao Nang Beach and cover 142 guest rooms.

The chain that already operates hotels in Thai resort hotspots Pattaya and Koh Samui.