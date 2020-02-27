Many Japanese firms in Thailand banning China business trips: poll

Photo by Rostyslav Savchyn on Unsplash

BANGKOK, NNA - More than 70 percent of major Japanese business entities operating in Thailand have banned business trips to China over coronavirus fears, according to a survey by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce in Bangkok.

Of 50 major Japanese companies and business entities with operations in Thailand polled by the chamber, 36 have prohibited business travel to mainland China and 11 have conditionally approved such travel when the trip is deemed urgent or important.

Only two chamber member entities have no curbs on business trips to China, the chamber said Wednesday when it released the survey.

As for business travel from Thailand to Japan, only two firms have imposed a total ban and 38 firms have conditionally permitted such trips, the survey shows. Ten firms have no business travel restrictions.

According to the survey, three firms have banned business travel from Japan to Thailand, 34 firms have conditionally approved such travel and 13 firms have no restrictions on business trips.

Regarding business travel from Thailand to Singapore, only three firms have barred travel, 34 firms conditionally approve it and 13 have no restrictions.

The Thai government has advised Thai nationals to avoid traveling to Japan, Singapore and other countries hard hit by the virus. (NNA/Kyodo)