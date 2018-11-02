NNA Asia top stories Friday, Nov. 2

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Nov. 2.

Mobile payment users in Indonesia top 40 mil.: NNA survey

JAKARTA, NNA – The number of people using mobile phones to make payments in Indonesia reached a cumulative 41.5 million by the end of 2017, boosted by an increase in telecommunications service subscribers and ride-hailing app users.

Go-Jek, the operator of major ride-hailing app, Go-Pay, and state-backed PT. Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. each have 10 million users of mobile cashless settlement, according to NNA survey

Vietnam's super rich grow at world's 3rd fastest pace

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – The number of extremely rich people in Vietnam is growing at the world’s fastest pace after Bangladesh and China, reflecting the country’s high economic growth.

The number of ultra high-net-worth individuals, defined as those with at least $30 million in liquid financial assets, increased at a compound average growth rate of 12.7 percent from 2012 to 2017 in the Southeast Asian country, according to the World Ultra Wealth Report 2018 released by Wealth-X, a global wealth intelligence and market research firm.

Tokyu, Mitsubishi to build condo near Vietnam's HCM City

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese railway-to-property conglomerate Tokyu Corp. and Mitsubishi Jisho Residence Co. have teamed up to develop a high-rise condominium near Ho Chi Minh City to cash in on growing demand for quality housing in the emerging Southeast Asian economy.

The construction of the 24-story apartment building with about 560 units is scheduled to begin in the southern province of Binh Duong in the spring of 2019. Keys will be handed over to purchasers in the summer of 2021, according to the Japanese companies.