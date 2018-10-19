Bandai Namco offers VR experience at Philippine casino resort

MANILA - Japan's Bandai Namco Amusement Inc. is providing virtual reality gaming experience at a casino-integrated resort in the Philippines for the first time in Southeast Asia.

Bandai Namco installed three types of VR attractions including Mario Kart gaming in a newly opened VR zone and food park at City of Dreams Manila in Paranaque City, according to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Philippines Corp.

The entertainment and dining floor called The Garage offers Mario Kart Arcade GP VR, a racing game, Hospital Escape Terror, an immersive horror room game for thrill seekers, and Ski Rodeo, a steep downhill ski simulator, the resort operator said in a statement.

Bandai Namco, a Tokyo-based video digital entertainment development firm, is introducing the VR gaming and planning to add more attractions in the Philippines as part of an overseas business expansion plan.

"We would like to increase VR experience facilities abroad in the future," Bandai Namco spokeswoman Koko Niiyama told NNA.

In addition to its domestic operations, Bandai Namco operates VR attractions in Britain and the United States and plans to launch similar gaming entertainment in Seoul within this year, in partnership with Hyundai IT&E Co., an information technology venture under South Korea's retail giant Hyundai Department Store Group.

The introduction of VR experience facilities in the Philippines is the first in Southeast Asia for Melco Resorts, a Nasdaq-listed operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. (NNA/Kyodo)